LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Red Wings have confidence in coach Jeff Blashill, and they will show how much in the coming days.

The Wings are expected to announce a two-year contract extension for Blashill by the end of the regular season next weekend.

The extension has long been rumored, as general manager Ken Holland all but confirmed the Red Wings planned on keeping Blashill during a media scrum after the trade deadline in late February.

More: Red Wings insert a Chelios in their lineup against Devils

“He’s done a great job,” Holland said at the time. “You look at the standings, and it’s hard to think anybody has done a great job when you see where we are in the standings.

"But he’s playing our young players, plus the young players have improved under his watch. I’m also big on experience. It’s his fourth year in the NHL and there’s no doubt he’s a better coach today than he was four years ago, just by his experience of getting to know the NHL and the types of players it takes to play in this league and how you want to build a team.”

Blashill, 45, guided the Wings into the playoffs his first season, but the Wings will miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year this spring.

Still, the development of young players Dylan Larkin, Andras Athanasiou, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha, specifically, has given the organization hope for the future and confidence in Blashill.

The Wings have won four consecutive games and six of their last seven games, during a season in which they bottomed out early and fell out of playoff contention.

But the team has played hard — and well — since the Feb.  25 trade deadline, and despite the fact injuries have hit the roster hard.

Blashill is expected to be named head coach of Team USA at the world championships for the third consecutive year shortly after the NHL regular season ends.

Red Wings 4, Devils 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, left, and Andreas Athanasiou celebrate the team's 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, left, and Andreas Athanasiou celebrate the team's 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey (74) checks New Jersey Devils left wing Kenny Agostino (17) off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey (74) checks New Jersey Devils left wing Kenny Agostino (17) off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Detroit. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) during the first period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dylan McIlrath (20) and New Jersey Devils right wing Drew Stafford (18) compete for the puck during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dylan McIlrath (20) and New Jersey Devils right wing Drew Stafford (18) compete for the puck during the first period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) during the first period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser, right, celebrates his goal with Dylan Larkin (71) during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser, right, celebrates his goal with Dylan Larkin (71) during the first period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
New Jersey Devils left wing Kenny Agostino (17) tries to pass the puck past Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) during the first period.
New Jersey Devils left wing Kenny Agostino (17) tries to pass the puck past Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) during the first period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils in the first period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils in the first period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose (53) plays against the New Jersey Devils in the first period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose (53) plays against the New Jersey Devils in the first period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) looks to shoot against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period.
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) looks to shoot against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose (53) is defended by New Jersey Devils defenseman Will Butcher (8) in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose (53) is defended by New Jersey Devils defenseman Will Butcher (8) in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal withJake Chelios in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal withJake Chelios in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene (6) chase the puck during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene (6) chase the puck during the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) and New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (41) vie for the puck in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) and New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (41) vie for the puck in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his empty-net goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his empty-net goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils right wing Joey Anderson (49) during the third period.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils right wing Joey Anderson (49) during the third period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period.
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Sunday's game: Bruins at Red Wings

    Faceoff: 7:30 Sunday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

    TV/radio: NBC Sports Network/97.1

    Outlook: The Bruins are battling for home ice in the playoffs. … The line of LW Brad Marchand (63 assists, 97 points), C Patrice Bergeron (32 goals) and RW David Pastrnak (36 goals) is as dominant a line as there is in the NHL.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE