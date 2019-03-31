Teammates celebrate the second goal by Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) during the first period Sunday. Mantha had three goals and two assists in Detroit's 6-3 victory over Boston at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit — Anthony Mantha can be a streaky hockey player, and when the goals aren't coming it can be a pretty frustrating time.

But when Mantha is on a roll, and as he is right now — and was Sunday — it's a good time for the Red Wings and their fans to bask in delight.

Mantha had his first career hat trick Sunday and added two assists — a dominating five-point night — leading the Wings to a 6-3 victory over the playoff-bound Boston Bruins.

Taro Hirose followed Mantha's third goal with his first in the NHL, breaking a 3-3 tie just eight seconds later, early in the third period. Mantha then set up Filip Hronek later in the period to give the Wings a two-goal lead they wouldn't relinguish.

The Wings aren't going to the playoffs, but they're finishing this regular season with a flourish. That's five consecutive victories and seven in their last eight games, as they moved past Buffalo into 27th in the overall standings, which further decreases their odds in the draft lottery but leaves a good feeling about the future given the play of these young players.

Mantha tied the game 3-3 with his third goal (and 22nd of the season) — and second on the power play — at 1:17 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi (three assists).

Andreas Athanasiou won the faceoff, gathered the puck, split the Bruins defense with his speed and found Hirose, who beat goalie Jaro Halak for his first career goal at 1:25.

Mantha found Hronek alone near the dot for a one-timer at 12:03 of the third period. The goal was Hronek's fifth and gave the Wings a 5-3 lead before Dylan Larkin ended it with an empty netter, his 32nd, with 58 seconds left.

Goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 31 Boston shots to earn the victory.

The Wings won the season series over the Bruins, taking three of four games.

The Wings continue to win despite a slew of injuries. They lost Danny DeKeyser during the with a lower body injury. Luke Glendening was scratched before the game, making it 11 regulars who are out of the lineup.

But the Wings are patching together a lineup that's hungry, fast, and playing simple but effective hockey.

"The group that we've had have done a really good job of playing good hockey and we just have to keep doing it," coach Jeff Blashill said after the morning skate. "We've gotten really good goaltending during this stretch and you need that to win in this league. You need that with the number of injuries we've had, so let's keep focusing on getting better."

Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand (shorthanded) and David Backes scored Bruins goals in the second period,, erasing a 2-0 Wings lead.

