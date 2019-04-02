Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou shoots the puck towards Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray during the first period. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit — They certainly seem to believe they can win anytime, anyhow these days.

Many fans will roll their eyes with what the Red Wings are currently doing, this being the final week of the regular season and there’s no pressure on a team with nothing to play for.

But they keep winning, regardless. Tuesday it was a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, giving the Wings six consecutive wins and eight in their last nine.

The Wings are having fun, playing loose and confident while gaining , and gain confidence with each passing victory.

“Right now you’re seeing some confidence in this seven-game stretch run where we’re winning and we’re winning against good teams, and winning close games,” forward Dylan Larkin said after the morning skate.

It was again the young core that has mainly carried the Wings through this win streak that did it again versus the Penguins.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha both scored two goals — that's 24 goals for Mantha and 21 for Bertuzzi — while Dylan Larkin assisted on three goals (giving Larkin 41 assists for the season).

Goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 38 shots, only getting beaten by Penguins forward Phil Kessel. The Penguins outshot the Red Wings 39-25.

All on the day coach Jeff Blashill was extended for two more seasons, given the progress and development of the young Red Wings' roster.

"It's affirming," Blashill said. "The biggest thing for me personally is I want to keep moving this team in a direction where we all want it to be, us, coaching staff, fanbase, the players, the management.

"As I said earlier, we're starting to head in that direction."

Bertuzzi, who added an assist on continued what has been a monumental tear. That’s 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) over the last five games for Bertuzzi, who became the first Wing to earn four consecutive three-point games in team history.

Playing against a Penguins team that was missing star forward Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang — the Wings were missing 10 regulars out of the lineup — the Wings played a smart, sound game, as they’ve done for the majority of this streak.

“Everyone’s bought in and everyone wants to win,” Larkin said after the morning skate. “Everyone does things to help this team win, but I still think you have to learn how to win and you have to learn how to shine in big moments.”

Larkin went back to what former captain Henrik Zetterberg used to say about capitalzing on key moments.

“You have to learn how to make sure nothing happens when you’re on the ice, whether good or bad, just like Henrik Zetterberg used to say,” Larkin said. “You play 20 minutes, nothing is going to happen for 19 minutes, 50 seconds. It’s that one chance you get. Guys have learned that. But we still need to find a way to win big games and one-goal games.”

Bertuzzi made sure they did Tuesday with his two-goal game.

With the score tied 1-1 midway in the second period, Bertuzzi converted an odd-man rush on a pass from Darren Helm at 10:26, Bertuzzi’s 21st goal.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 10:20 of the first period.

Bertuzzi again came down on a 2-on-1 rush with Andreas Athanasiou, but appeared to have been robbed by goalie Matt Murray, who reached and made a terrific glove save.

One problem, though, which video confirmed. Murray caught the puck after the puck had crossed the goal line.

But the Penguins tied the game with just 22 seconds left in the first period on Kessel’s goal.

Kessel and Sidney Crosby came down on an odd-man rush, and Kessel knocked in Crosby’s pass past Howard.

Mantha gave the Wings some needed cushion with a big third period goal.

Larkin flipped a long pass down the ice that Mantha outraced, and got behind the Penguins defense, getting to the puck first, then tucking the puck past Murray at 11:24 of the third period.

Mantha ended the scoring with an empty net goal at 18:06.

