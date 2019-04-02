The Red Wings and coach Jeff Blashill have agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings are bringing back coach Jeff Blashill.

The team made the anticipated announcement official Tuesday morning at Little Caesars Arena before the morning skate, announcing Blashill has agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Blashill, 45, is in the final year of a four-year contract.

“Jeff has done a very good job considering the circumstances of a rebuild,” general manager Ken Holland said. “On a night-to-night basis, our team has been very competitive.

“When I look at the development of the young players on our team as we’ve gone through the rebuild, they’ve all improved, all gotten better.

“When I hired Jeff as a head coach, he was the second-youngest coach in the NHL. He’s been behind the bench now for four years and he’s learned a lot and he’s going to put the experience to good use as we go forward.”

The Wings will miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year this season — the team made the playoffs in Blashill’s first season — but the organization has been pleased with the development of young players and feel Blashill has the team on the right path.

“I believe our arc is beginning to head in the right direction,” Blashill said. “With the development of a number of a young players, I believe we’re starting to head into the direction we all want to. We have a lot of work to do, and I look forward to diving into that work.”

Players such as Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou, Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi have progressed noticeably this season under Blashill’s guidance, and the team currently has won seven of its last eight games.

Blashill coached many of those players while head coach of the Wings’ minor league affiliate in Grand Rapids from 2012-15, winning the Calder Cup in 2013.

Blashill has a 135-143-47 record with the Red Wings.

Blashill is expected to be named head coach of Team USA at the world championships for the third consecutive year shortly after the NHL regular season ends.

