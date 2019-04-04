Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) looks back to see a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel get behind him for a goal in the first period. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

Pittsburgh — They’re not going to win them all, after all.

The way the Red Wings had been playing, it appeared they’d run the table heading to the end of the regular season — and pummel the hopes and dreams of every “tank” proponent out there.

But it’s not going to happen — the run the table part.

The Pittsburgh Penguins shook themselves into playoff mode — it helped they had Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang back in the lineup — and defeated the Wings, 4-1, Tuesday.

Matt Puempel, one of the many Grand Rapids Griffins who’ve been promoted this month, scored a power-play goal for the Wings, his first goal with the team.

Phil Kessel had two goals (one a power play) and Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby (power play) added the others for Pittsburgh. Both Crosby and Kessel had three points in the game

With the loss, the Wings (32-39-10) saw their six-game win streak end. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games.

The Wings close the season Saturday at home against Buffalo, a game which is going to be lacking in excitement, for sure, but will mean quite a bit in the overall standings (and draft lottery odds).

With Buffalo’s victory Thursday, both the Wings and Sabres have 74 points. Saturday’s winner will obviously leap-frog the other team, and could even move up another step in the standings and pass the New York Rangers (75 points), depending on what the Rangers do their last two games.

With Malkin and Letang both returning for Pittsburgh, the Penguins were simply deeper and much more talented overall than the Wings, who were playing with 10 regulars out of the lineup.

The Penguins (44-26-11) are also playing for the opportunity to earn home-ice advantage in the first-round of the playoffs — and needed a victory Thursday to clinch a playoff spot — so the urgency was definitely there.

It was a good overall lesson for the Wings, especially the young Wings getting their first taste of the NHL, of seeing an NHL team preparing for the playoffs.

Still, the Wings feel this late-season stretch has been a great lesson.

“Before every game the message has been this past stretch to build for next year and for us, that’s the exciting part,” forward Dylan Larkin said earlier in the week. “We’re building chemistry against good teams at home, on the road, different situations, power play, 5-on-5.

“It’s been a lot of fun and we’re doing it for a purpose and we’re doing it for next year, too. So we’re not in this position heading home April 6.”

The Wings took the early lead in this game, again inspiring thoughts of another improbable victory.

On the power play, Filip Hronek’s shot from the top of the slot was deflected by Puempel in the slot, the puck dropping past goalie Matt Murray.

The Wings had an opportunity shortly after to take a two-goal lead, but Martin Frk’s breakaway attempt was stopped by Murray, keeping the Penguins within quick striking distance.

And the Penguins did take advantge, with Guentzel scoring his 39th goal at 10:43 of the first period.

Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta dug the puck out of the corner and fed Guentzel near the dot, Guentzel snapping a one-timer past goalie Jimmy Howard.

The Penguins took possession of the lead for good at 18:18, with Kessel scoring on the power play.

Howard stopped Crosby on a scramble in front of the net, but couldn't control the puck as it squirted through the slot to Kessel, alone near the post.

Kessel added his 27th goal, and second of the game, at 15:32 of the second period. Malkin won the faceoff and got the puck to Kessel, who snapped a shot past Howard from just atop the hashmarks.

In a bid for a third goal in the third period, during a power play, Kessel's shot in the slot was stopped by Howard, but the puck again slid through the goaltender and Crosby tucked it into the net for his 34th goal (and 98th point) of the season.

