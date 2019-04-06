Sabres 7, Red Wings 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

(From left) Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher, left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, and defenseman Madison Bowey react after a goal by Buffalo left wing Jeff Skinner in the third period of Detroit's 7-1 loss to Buffalo during the final game of the season at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, April 6, 2019.
(From left) Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher, left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, and defenseman Madison Bowey react after a goal by Buffalo left wing Jeff Skinner in the third period of Detroit's 7-1 loss to Buffalo during the final game of the season at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, April 6, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose skates with the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose skates with the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard sits in the net after being scored on by Buffalo center Sam Reinhart in the first period.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard sits in the net after being scored on by Buffalo center Sam Reinhart in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Jake Chelios looks for an open man while keeping the puck away from Buffalo right wing Jason Pominville in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Jake Chelios looks for an open man while keeping the puck away from Buffalo right wing Jason Pominville in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner and Buffalo center Casey Mittelstadt battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner and Buffalo center Casey Mittelstadt battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe and Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner battle for the puck in the first period.
Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe and Detroit left wing Ryan Kuffner battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha takes a shot in the first period.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha takes a shot in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dominic Turgeon and Buffalo left wing Johan Larsson battle for a faceoff in the first period.
Detroit center Dominic Turgeon and Buffalo left wing Johan Larsson battle for a faceoff in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, right, looks to pass the puck to teammate Dominic Turgeon in the first period.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, right, looks to pass the puck to teammate Dominic Turgeon in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall passes the puck away from Buffalo left wing Johan Larsson in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall passes the puck away from Buffalo left wing Johan Larsson in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Buffalo left wing Johan Larsson battle for a faceoff in the first period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Buffalo left wing Johan Larsson battle for a faceoff in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit celebrates a goal by right wing Anthony Mantha in front of Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark in the first period.
Detroit celebrates a goal by right wing Anthony Mantha in front of Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey and Buffalo right wing Victor Olofsson battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey and Buffalo right wing Victor Olofsson battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Jake Chelios looks for an open man in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Jake Chelios looks for an open man in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall scoops up a loose puck in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall scoops up a loose puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buffalo left wing Conor Sheary can't get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Buffalo left wing Conor Sheary can't get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Dylan McIlrath pushes Buffalo left wing Conor Sheary away from Detroit's net in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Dylan McIlrath pushes Buffalo left wing Conor Sheary away from Detroit's net in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose passes the puck away from Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe in the second period.
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose passes the puck away from Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buffalo center Zemgus Girgensons slips the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
Buffalo center Zemgus Girgensons slips the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard looks away after being scored on by Buffalo center Zemgus Girgensons in the second period.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard looks away after being scored on by Buffalo center Zemgus Girgensons in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher made his NHL debut in the second period.
Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher made his NHL debut in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey skates with the puck in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey skates with the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose and Buffalo defenseman Lawrence Pilut battle for the puck in the third period.
Detroit left wing Taro Hirose and Buffalo defenseman Lawrence Pilut battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall waves to the fans while participating in a fan appreciation event after the game.
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall waves to the fans while participating in a fan appreciation event after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi poses for pictures with Don Gracey, of Waterford, and Corinne Soria, of West Bloomfield during a fan appreciation event after the game.
(From left) Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi poses for pictures with Don Gracey, of Waterford, and Corinne Soria, of West Bloomfield during a fan appreciation event after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dianne and Jared Fisher, of Fargo, N.D., get a jersey signed by Detroit center Dylan Larkin during a fan appreciation event after the game.
Dianne and Jared Fisher, of Fargo, N.D., get a jersey signed by Detroit center Dylan Larkin during a fan appreciation event after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fan reaches out to catch a miniature hockey stick during a fan appreciation event after the game.
A fan reaches out to catch a miniature hockey stick during a fan appreciation event after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Buffalo right wing Kyle Okposo battle for the puck in the third period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Buffalo right wing Kyle Okposo battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams get into a scuffle in the third period.
The two teams get into a scuffle in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher blocks a shot in the third period.
Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher blocks a shot in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher stops a shot in front of Buffalo center Sam Reinhart in the third period.
Detroit goaltender Kaden Fulcher stops a shot in front of Buffalo center Sam Reinhart in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans hang out at the Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena during a fan appreciation event before the game final game of the season against the Buffalo Sabres, in Detroit, April 6, 2019.
Fans hang out at the Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena during a fan appreciation event before the game final game of the season against the Buffalo Sabres, in Detroit, April 6, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jimmy Vish, of St. Clair Shores, and his 9-month-old son Elliott hang out during a fan appreciation event at the Chevrolet Plaza outside the arena before the game.
Jimmy Vish, of St. Clair Shores, and his 9-month-old son Elliott hang out during a fan appreciation event at the Chevrolet Plaza outside the arena before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kids climb a rock wall during a fan appreciation event at the Chevrolet Plaza outside the arena before the game.
Kids climb a rock wall during a fan appreciation event at the Chevrolet Plaza outside the arena before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Young fans play hockey in an inflatable rink during a fan appreciation event at the Chevrolet Plaza outside the arena before the game.
Young fans play hockey in an inflatable rink during a fan appreciation event at the Chevrolet Plaza outside the arena before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) John Ogrodnick, Red Berenson, Mickey Redmond, Jiri Fischer, and In-Arena host Carley Johnston participate in a question and answer session during a fan appreciation event outside the arena before the game.
(From left) John Ogrodnick, Red Berenson, Mickey Redmond, Jiri Fischer, and In-Arena host Carley Johnston participate in a question and answer session during a fan appreciation event outside the arena before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

     

    Detroit — For those fans who had the television focused on basketball the entire evening — they made the right call.

    The Red Wings closed out the season Saturday in rather ugly fashion, losing to the Buffalo Sabres, 7-1.

    The Wings did finish the season with eight victories in the last 11 games, so there’s that, playing with a depleted lineup. But this loss was a reminder of some of the low points of the season.

    And there were still too many of these for a team that missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

    BOX SCORE: Sabres 7, Red Wings 1

    The Wings (32-40-10) finished with 74 points, just one more than last season (five fewer than two years ago).

    A positive out of this loss?

    Buffalo moved ahead of the Wings in the standings, so the Wings will finish 28th overall and have a 9.5-percent chance of winning Tuesday’s draft lottery for the opportunity to draft first overall.

    The Wings have a 28.8 percent chance of picking in the top three.

    Anthony Mantha (power play) scored his 25th goal for the Wings. Jimmy Howard stopped 21 of 26 shots before being replaced by Kaden Fulcher, making his NHL debut.

    Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner had two of Buffalo’s seven goals, giving Skinner 40 for the season.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE