Detroit — For those fans who had the television focused on basketball the entire evening — they made the right call.

The Red Wings closed out the season Saturday in rather ugly fashion, losing to the Buffalo Sabres, 7-1.

The Wings did finish the season with eight victories in the last 11 games, so there’s that, playing with a depleted lineup. But this loss was a reminder of some of the low points of the season.

And there were still too many of these for a team that missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

The Wings (32-40-10) finished with 74 points, just one more than last season (five fewer than two years ago).

A positive out of this loss?

Buffalo moved ahead of the Wings in the standings, so the Wings will finish 28th overall and have a 9.5-percent chance of winning Tuesday’s draft lottery for the opportunity to draft first overall.

The Wings have a 28.8 percent chance of picking in the top three.

Anthony Mantha (power play) scored his 25th goal for the Wings. Jimmy Howard stopped 21 of 26 shots before being replaced by Kaden Fulcher, making his NHL debut.

Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner had two of Buffalo’s seven goals, giving Skinner 40 for the season.

