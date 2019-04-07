Detroit News' final 2018-19 Red Wings grades
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for Red Wings final season grades and analysis for 2018-19 by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for Red Wings final season grades and analysis for 2018-19 by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
GOALIES Jonathan Bernier – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per season. STATS: 9-18-5, .904. SVS 3.16 GAA. COMMENT: Bernier didn’t receive much support in front of him in many of his games, but he didn’t steal many games, either. It wasn’t the type of season the Wings, or Bernier, wanted in his first year in Detroit. GRADE: C-minus
GOALIES Jonathan Bernier – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per season. STATS: 9-18-5, .904. SVS 3.16 GAA. COMMENT: Bernier didn’t receive much support in front of him in many of his games, but he didn’t steal many games, either. It wasn’t the type of season the Wings, or Bernier, wanted in his first year in Detroit. GRADE: C-minus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jimmy Howard – AGE: 35. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $4 million per season. STATS: 23-22-5, .909 SVS. 3.07 GAA. COMMENT: The Wings made a good decision re-signing Howard for another season, with no prospects ready for the NHL. He didn’t get much help on many nights, but Howard more often than not gave the Wings a chance to win. GRADE: B
Jimmy Howard – AGE: 35. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $4 million per season. STATS: 23-22-5, .909 SVS. 3.07 GAA. COMMENT: The Wings made a good decision re-signing Howard for another season, with no prospects ready for the NHL. He didn’t get much help on many nights, but Howard more often than not gave the Wings a chance to win. GRADE: B David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSEMEN Madison Bowey – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $1 million per season. STATS: 50 games (Detroit-Washington), two goals, eight assists. COMMENT: Acquired at the trade deadline for Nick Jensen, Bowey showed enough to be an intriguing prospect going forward. Will be in the hunt for a job in training camp. GRADE: C-plus
DEFENSEMEN Madison Bowey – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $1 million per season. STATS: 50 games (Detroit-Washington), two goals, eight assists. COMMENT: Acquired at the trade deadline for Nick Jensen, Bowey showed enough to be an intriguing prospect going forward. Will be in the hunt for a job in training camp. GRADE: C-plus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jake Chelios – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent. STATS: Five games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: Earned a promotion late in the season after an effective season in Grand Rapids. Provides adequate depth in the organization. GRADE: Incomplete
Jake Chelios – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent. STATS: Five games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: Earned a promotion late in the season after an effective season in Grand Rapids. Provides adequate depth in the organization. GRADE: Incomplete David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dennis Cholowski – AGE: 21. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $894,166 per: STATS: 52 games, seven goals, nine assists. COMMENT: Cholowski was a pleasant surprise with his offensive game, while making the team out of training camp. But as the season progressed, the offense slowed and his defensive game regressed noticeably, along with his confidence. GRADE: C-minus
Dennis Cholowski – AGE: 21. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $894,166 per: STATS: 52 games, seven goals, nine assists. COMMENT: Cholowski was a pleasant surprise with his offensive game, while making the team out of training camp. But as the season progressed, the offense slowed and his defensive game regressed noticeably, along with his confidence. GRADE: C-minus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Trevor Daley – AGE: 35. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $3.16 million per season. STATS: 44 games, two goals, six assists. COMMENT: Injuries plagued Daley throughout this season, and he never seemed to get into a rhythm. He will be a prime candidate to be traded at some point next season, as the Wings continue to rebuild. GRADE: C
Trevor Daley – AGE: 35. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $3.16 million per season. STATS: 44 games, two goals, six assists. COMMENT: Injuries plagued Daley throughout this season, and he never seemed to get into a rhythm. He will be a prime candidate to be traded at some point next season, as the Wings continue to rebuild. GRADE: C David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny DeKeyser – AGE: 29. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5 million per season. STATS: 52 games, five goals, 15 assists. COMMENT: Injuries cut short his season, but when DeKeyser was healthy, he was arguably the Wings’ best all-around defenseman. He’s becoming an important piece for the Wings’ core moving forward. GRADE: B-plus
Danny DeKeyser – AGE: 29. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5 million per season. STATS: 52 games, five goals, 15 assists. COMMENT: Injuries cut short his season, but when DeKeyser was healthy, he was arguably the Wings’ best all-around defenseman. He’s becoming an important piece for the Wings’ core moving forward. GRADE: B-plus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jonathan Ericsson – AGE: 35. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $4.25 million per season. STATS: 52 games, three goals, two assists. COMMENT: Ericsson was hampered all season with injuries, which deeply cut into his effectiveness. Another veteran defenseman who could become trade bait at some point next season. GRADE: C
Jonathan Ericsson – AGE: 35. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $4.25 million per season. STATS: 52 games, three goals, two assists. COMMENT: Ericsson was hampered all season with injuries, which deeply cut into his effectiveness. Another veteran defenseman who could become trade bait at some point next season. GRADE: C David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Green – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $5.375 million per season. STATS: 43 games, five goals, 21 assists. COMMENT: Green’s impact was cut short by a virus that also delayed the start to his season. He was playing some of his best hockey while with the Wings, but staying in the lineup was an issue. GRADE: B-minus
Mike Green – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $5.375 million per season. STATS: 43 games, five goals, 21 assists. COMMENT: Green’s impact was cut short by a virus that also delayed the start to his season. He was playing some of his best hockey while with the Wings, but staying in the lineup was an issue. GRADE: B-minus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joe Hicketts – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: restricted free agent. STATS: 11 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: Hicketts saw playing time when the Wings were riddled with injuries on defense, but appeared to fall behind others on the depth chart. Future is a bit murky. GRADE: Incomplete
Joe Hicketts – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: restricted free agent. STATS: 11 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: Hicketts saw playing time when the Wings were riddled with injuries on defense, but appeared to fall behind others on the depth chart. Future is a bit murky. GRADE: Incomplete David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Hronek – AGE: 21. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $714,166 per season. STATS: 46 games, five goals, 18 assists. COMMENT: Hronek earned a full-time job with the Wings at midseason, replacing Dennis Cholowski, and took on a larger role as season progressed. Defense remains a work in progress. GRADE: B
Filip Hronek – AGE: 21. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $714,166 per season. STATS: 46 games, five goals, 18 assists. COMMENT: Hronek earned a full-time job with the Wings at midseason, replacing Dennis Cholowski, and took on a larger role as season progressed. Defense remains a work in progress. GRADE: B David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Niklas Kronwall – AGE: 38. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent: STATS: 79 games, three goals, 24 assists. COMMENT: The old warhorse keeps going – and could be going for another, unexpected season. Kronwall showed he has another season in him if he so chooses. On this roster, he provides veteran presence on and off the ice. GRADE: B
Niklas Kronwall – AGE: 38. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent: STATS: 79 games, three goals, 24 assists. COMMENT: The old warhorse keeps going – and could be going for another, unexpected season. Kronwall showed he has another season in him if he so chooses. On this roster, he provides veteran presence on and off the ice. GRADE: B David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dylan McIlrath – AGE: 26. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent. STATS: Seven games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: A solid veteran with Grand Rapids, McIlrath could be re-signed and could possibly fill Luke Witkowski’s role as a physical presence. GRADE: Incomplete
Dylan McIlrath – AGE: 26. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent. STATS: Seven games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: A solid veteran with Grand Rapids, McIlrath could be re-signed and could possibly fill Luke Witkowski’s role as a physical presence. GRADE: Incomplete David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Witkowski – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent: STATS: 34 games, 0 goals, two assists. COMMENT: Witkowski’s versatility and physical presence can’t be disputed, along with being a respected veteran in the locker room. It’ll be interesting to see if the Wings choose to re-sign him, or move in another, younger direction. GRADE: C
Luke Witkowski – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent: STATS: 34 games, 0 goals, two assists. COMMENT: Witkowski’s versatility and physical presence can’t be disputed, along with being a respected veteran in the locker room. It’ll be interesting to see if the Wings choose to re-sign him, or move in another, younger direction. GRADE: C David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FORWARDS Justin Abdelkader – AGE: 32. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $4.25 million per season. STATS: 71 games, six goals, 13 assists. COMMENT: Abdelkader went 40 games before scoring goals, and simply didn’t produce enough offense though playing on several scoring lines. He remains a net-front presence, but his offense is regressing. GRADE: D
FORWARDS Justin Abdelkader – AGE: 32. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $4.25 million per season. STATS: 71 games, six goals, 13 assists. COMMENT: Abdelkader went 40 games before scoring goals, and simply didn’t produce enough offense though playing on several scoring lines. He remains a net-front presence, but his offense is regressing. GRADE: D David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Andreas Athanasiou – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $3 million per season. STATS: 76 games, 30 goals, 24 assists. COMMENT: The criticism last season was you didn’t notice Athanasiou enough in many games. That wasn’t the case this season. Give Athanasiou credit, he appeared to mature on and off the ice. GRADE: A -minus
Andreas Athanasiou – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $3 million per season. STATS: 76 games, 30 goals, 24 assists. COMMENT: The criticism last season was you didn’t notice Athanasiou enough in many games. That wasn’t the case this season. Give Athanasiou credit, he appeared to mature on and off the ice. GRADE: A -minus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyler Bertuzzi – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $1.4 million per season. STATS: 73 games, 21 goals, 26 assists. COMMENT: Really took a step forward this season with a strong net-front presence, and a perfect complement on Dylan Larkin’s scoring line. Bertuzzi handles a variety of roles, and does them all effectively. GRADE: A-minus
Tyler Bertuzzi – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $1.4 million per season. STATS: 73 games, 21 goals, 26 assists. COMMENT: Really took a step forward this season with a strong net-front presence, and a perfect complement on Dylan Larkin’s scoring line. Bertuzzi handles a variety of roles, and does them all effectively. GRADE: A-minus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jacob de la Rose – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $900,000: STATS: 60 games, three goals, six assists. COMMENT: The season was cut short in March because of an accelerated heartbeat, but de la Rose’s career isn’t expected to be affected. Provides a useful presence on the fourth line, particularly defensively. GRADE: C
Jacob de la Rose – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $900,000: STATS: 60 games, three goals, six assists. COMMENT: The season was cut short in March because of an accelerated heartbeat, but de la Rose’s career isn’t expected to be affected. Provides a useful presence on the fourth line, particularly defensively. GRADE: C David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Christoffer Ehn – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $759,167 per season. STATS: 60 games, three goals, six assists. COMMENT: Ehn surprised many by making the opening night roster, and he showed well in a fourth-line role the majority of the season. The next step is to work on his offense, which had flashes. GRADE: C-plus
Christoffer Ehn – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $759,167 per season. STATS: 60 games, three goals, six assists. COMMENT: Ehn surprised many by making the opening night roster, and he showed well in a fourth-line role the majority of the season. The next step is to work on his offense, which had flashes. GRADE: C-plus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Martin Frk – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent: STATS: 30 games, one goal, five assists. COMMENT: His future in the organization is hazy at best. Frk has a great shot, but he can’t consistently unleash it. At this point, there are too many younger players ahead of him. GRADE: D
Martin Frk – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent: STATS: 30 games, one goal, five assists. COMMENT: His future in the organization is hazy at best. Frk has a great shot, but he can’t consistently unleash it. At this point, there are too many younger players ahead of him. GRADE: D David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Glendening – AGE: 29. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $1.8 million per season. STATS: 78 games, 10 goals, 13 assists. COMMENT: Glendening’s contract raised eyebrows when he signed it, but it’s become a big-time bargain. He’s a valuable defensive forward who had a career-high points and is a quiet, unsung leader in the room. GRADE: B
Luke Glendening – AGE: 29. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $1.8 million per season. STATS: 78 games, 10 goals, 13 assists. COMMENT: Glendening’s contract raised eyebrows when he signed it, but it’s become a big-time bargain. He’s a valuable defensive forward who had a career-high points and is a quiet, unsung leader in the room. GRADE: B David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Darren Helm – AGE: 32. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3.85 million per season. STATS: 61 games, seven goals, 10 assists. COMMENT: Still a valuable defensive forward and penalty killer, but Helm’s offense took a step backward tying a career-low. GRADE: C
Darren Helm – AGE: 32. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3.85 million per season. STATS: 61 games, seven goals, 10 assists. COMMENT: Still a valuable defensive forward and penalty killer, but Helm’s offense took a step backward tying a career-low. GRADE: C David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Taro Hirose – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $925,000 per season. STATS: 10 games, one goal, six assists. COMMENT: An undrafted college free agent from Michigan State, Hirose excited everyone with his ability to produce points. Has tremendous hockey instincts, and should contend for a roster spot in training camp. GRADE: Incomplete
Taro Hirose – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $925,000 per season. STATS: 10 games, one goal, six assists. COMMENT: An undrafted college free agent from Michigan State, Hirose excited everyone with his ability to produce points. Has tremendous hockey instincts, and should contend for a roster spot in training camp. GRADE: Incomplete Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ryan Kuffner – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $925,000 per season. STATS: 10 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: A college free agent, Kuffner didn’t make an impact and seems destined for Grand Rapids to learn the pro game next season. GRADE: Incomplete
Ryan Kuffner – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $925,000 per season. STATS: 10 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: A college free agent, Kuffner didn’t make an impact and seems destined for Grand Rapids to learn the pro game next season. GRADE: Incomplete Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dylan Larkin – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $6.1 million per season. STATS: 76 games, 32 goals, 41 assists. COMMENT: Larkin took a step toward becoming one of the premier two-way centers in the NHL. He was nearly a point-per-game player, and his leadership was worthy of someday being named captain of this team. GRADE: A
Dylan Larkin – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $6.1 million per season. STATS: 76 games, 32 goals, 41 assists. COMMENT: Larkin took a step toward becoming one of the premier two-way centers in the NHL. He was nearly a point-per-game player, and his leadership was worthy of someday being named captain of this team. GRADE: A David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Anthony Mantha – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $3.3 million per season. STATS: 67 games, 25 goals, 23 assists. COMMENT: Had a real slow start to the season, but found his groove the second half and showed flashes of being a dominant offensive player. Consistency still an issue, though not as much as last couple of seasons. Big year heading into a new contract year. GRADE: B-plus
Anthony Mantha – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $3.3 million per season. STATS: 67 games, 25 goals, 23 assists. COMMENT: Had a real slow start to the season, but found his groove the second half and showed flashes of being a dominant offensive player. Consistency still an issue, though not as much as last couple of seasons. Big year heading into a new contract year. GRADE: B-plus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Frans Nielsen - AGE: 34. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5.25 million per season. STATS: 72 games, 10 goals, 25 assists. COMMENT: Nielsen scored one goal in his last 18 games and only four assists in the last 22 games, struggling to provide consistent offense. Seems best suited to be the third-line center. GRADE: C
Frans Nielsen - AGE: 34. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5.25 million per season. STATS: 72 games, 10 goals, 25 assists. COMMENT: Nielsen scored one goal in his last 18 games and only four assists in the last 22 games, struggling to provide consistent offense. Seems best suited to be the third-line center. GRADE: C David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matt Puempel – AGE: 26. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $675,000 per season. STATS: Eight games, one goal, 0 assists. COMMENT: Grand Rapids Griffins veteran who was a late season call-up, Puempel provides quality organizational depth. GRADE: Incomplete
Matt Puempel – AGE: 26. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $675,000 per season. STATS: Eight games, one goal, 0 assists. COMMENT: Grand Rapids Griffins veteran who was a late season call-up, Puempel provides quality organizational depth. GRADE: Incomplete David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Rasmussen – AGE: 19. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $894,166 per season. STATS: 62 games, eight goals, 10 assists. COMMENT: Was on the Red Wings’ roster all season because returning Rasmussen to junior hockey would have been not worthwhile. Rasmussen did the best he could under circumstances, but needs to get stronger and work on his skills. Might be headed to Grand Rapids to begin next season to help his confidence. GRADE: D-plus
Michael Rasmussen – AGE: 19. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $894,166 per season. STATS: 62 games, eight goals, 10 assists. COMMENT: Was on the Red Wings’ roster all season because returning Rasmussen to junior hockey would have been not worthwhile. Rasmussen did the best he could under circumstances, but needs to get stronger and work on his skills. Might be headed to Grand Rapids to begin next season to help his confidence. GRADE: D-plus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Evgeny Svechnikov – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $695,000 per season. STATS: injured all season. COMMENT: Svechnikov missed the entire season when he suffered a knee injury that required surgery in the final exhibition game. He has a lot of catching up to do this summer. GRADE: Incomplete
Evgeny Svechnikov – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2020, $695,000 per season. STATS: injured all season. COMMENT: Svechnikov missed the entire season when he suffered a knee injury that required surgery in the final exhibition game. He has a lot of catching up to do this summer. GRADE: Incomplete David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dominic Turgeon – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: restricted free agent: STATS: Four games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: The emergence of Ehn and acquisition of de la Rose has bumped Turgeon back on the organization depth chart. GRADE: Incomplete
Dominic Turgeon – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: restricted free agent: STATS: Four games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: The emergence of Ehn and acquisition of de la Rose has bumped Turgeon back on the organization depth chart. GRADE: Incomplete David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thomas Vanek – AGE: 35. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent: STATS: 64 games, 16 goals, 20 assists. COMMENT: Injuries derailed Vanek’s season significantly, but he remains a fine veteran presence in the locker room. With so many young players on the way, it’s doubtful there will be room for Vanek next season – though he may retire anyway. GRADE: C
Thomas Vanek – AGE: 35. CONTRACT: unrestricted free agent: STATS: 64 games, 16 goals, 20 assists. COMMENT: Injuries derailed Vanek’s season significantly, but he remains a fine veteran presence in the locker room. With so many young players on the way, it’s doubtful there will be room for Vanek next season – though he may retire anyway. GRADE: C David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Zadina – AGE: 19 . CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $925,000 per: STATS: 9 games, one goal, two assists. COMMENT: Zadina showed spurts of his electric offensive talent during a late-season promotion from Grand Rapids, but there’s plenty of room for improvement. There’s an important summer ahead for him to get stronger, keep improving. GRADE: Incomplete
Filip Zadina – AGE: 19 . CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $925,000 per: STATS: 9 games, one goal, two assists. COMMENT: Zadina showed spurts of his electric offensive talent during a late-season promotion from Grand Rapids, but there’s plenty of room for improvement. There’s an important summer ahead for him to get stronger, keep improving. GRADE: Incomplete David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FRONT OFFICE: General manager Ken Holland and his staff continue working to rebuild this roster, getting younger and acquiring draft picks for veterans on expiring contracts (Nick Jensen, Gustav Nyquist). Improving one point from last season (74-73) in the standings was a mild disappointment, though injuries were a factor. The young core took a step forward, but the Wings will remain saddled with a slew of older, declining veterans heading into next season. GRADE: C.
FRONT OFFICE: General manager Ken Holland and his staff continue working to rebuild this roster, getting younger and acquiring draft picks for veterans on expiring contracts (Nick Jensen, Gustav Nyquist). Improving one point from last season (74-73) in the standings was a mild disappointment, though injuries were a factor. The young core took a step forward, but the Wings will remain saddled with a slew of older, declining veterans heading into next season. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
COACHING STAFF: Coach Jeff Blashill earned his two-year contract extension late in the season. Though the standings didn’t reflect much improvement, the young core has improved steadily under Blashill’s leadership and because of a ton of injuries, Blashill got the most he could under a patchy lineup. The special teams continue to be a problem area. GRADE: B.
COACHING STAFF: Coach Jeff Blashill earned his two-year contract extension late in the season. Though the standings didn’t reflect much improvement, the young core has improved steadily under Blashill’s leadership and because of a ton of injuries, Blashill got the most he could under a patchy lineup. The special teams continue to be a problem area. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Go through the gallery for final grades and analysis of the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. (Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

    Detroit — The rebuild continues for the Red Wings.

    With the regular season ending Saturday — in an ugly and forgettable loss to Buffalo — the Wings missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

    There were positive moments during the season, mainly the progress of young players such as Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Bertuzzi.

    The four were dominant at times late in the season, as the Wings had success despite having a depleted lineup.

    But too often this season, the Red Wings remained far from the NHL’s elite.

    “I hope we’re never again in this situation,” Larkin said after Saturday’s loss. “You don’t want to be playing meaningless hockey for however long we’ve been mathematically eliminated.”

    General manager Ken Holland announced the extension of coach Jeff Blashill for two more seasons early last week, citing the advancement of many of the Wings’ key, young forwards.

    Holland saw meaningful progress, and expects more with the young players improving next season and more prospects on their way to the NHL soon.

    “Jeff has done a very, very good job considering the circumstances of a rebuild,” Holland said. “On a night-to-night basis, our team has been very, very competitive. When I look at the development of the young players on our team, as we’ve gone through this rebuild, they’ve all improved and gotten better”

    Blashill, too, sees a better future ahead.

    “I believe our arc is starting to head in the right direction with the development of a number of young players,” Blashill said. “I believe we're starting to head in the direction that we all want it to. We have lots of work to do and I look forward to diving into that work.”

    With the Red Wings’ season over, here are individual grades, with the assessments based on the expectations for each player before the season began.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE