Here are Ted Kulfan’s top prospects for the NHL draft, which is June 21-22 in Vancouver.

1. Jack Hughes

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, center

Stats: USNTDP, 65 games, 35 goals, 99 assists

Rundown: Some scouts have termed Hughes a “generational” talent, with the offensive ability to change the fortunes of an organization. Hughes has elite skating and plays the game at high-end speed.

2. Kaapo Kakko

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, right wing

Stats: TPS Turku (Finland), 45 games, 22 goals, 16 assists

Rundown: With his size and the fact he’s played pro hockey already in Finland, Kakko might be more NHL-ready than Hughes. He's playing wing currently, but projects as a center down the road.

3. Vasili Podkolzin

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, right wing

Stats: Russia (world junior tournament), eight games, 10 goals, five assists

Rundown: He's playing in Russia’s KHL and likely won’t be able to play in the NHL for another two years. But it would be worth the wait. Scouts love Podkolzin’s competitiveness and he’s extremely responsible in all three zones.

4. Trevor Zegras

Measurables: 6-foot, 170 pounds, center

Stats: USNTDP, 81 games, 40 goals, 78 assists

Rundown: As good as Jack Hughes is, Zegras has compiled incredible offensive numbers and has blossomed in the USA program. Zegras’ on-ice vision is second-to-none and he is a prolific skater.

5. Dylan Cozens

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 181 pounds, center

Stats: Lethbridge (WHL), 68 games, 34 goals, 50 assists

Rundown: A big center with size and a long reach, Cozens has the skating ability to get behind the defense. He will only be the third player to ever make the NHL from Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. Cozens has played some of his best hockey in the biggest games.

NHL Draft lottery

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Toronto

TV: NBCSN asdf

Format: The lottery will determine the top three teams in the draft. No team can fall more than three spots. The Red Wings are currently fourth in the draft order, so the worst they can do is seventh.

NHL Draft: June 21-22 in Vancouver

