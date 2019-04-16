Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, right, punches Carolina Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL playoff series on Tuesday night Raleigh, N.C. (Photo: Gerry Broome, Associated Press)

Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an exhibition game.

One of the items on his to-do list next season, obviously, is to make the Red Wings roster. The next appears to be evening a score with Alex Ovechkin.

The Washington Capitals star got into a scrap Monday night with Svechnikov's younger brother, Andrei, a rookie with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ovechkin sent fellow Russian Svechnikov, 19, to the ice with a right hook with 9:01 left in the first period. Svechnikov needed help getting to the dressing room, and since has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Ovechkin is listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds — an inch taller and 40 pounds heavier than the younger Svechnikov.

Evgeny Svechnikov's message, apparently intended for Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. (Photo: Instagram)

The fight didn't sit well with Svechnikov's older brother, who took to Instagram on Monday night to post, "One, two Freddy's coming for you," tagging Ovechkin's official account.

The line is a nod to the "Nightmare on Elm Street" movie franchise, in which Freddy Krueger haunts the dreams of teens.

It was the first playoff fight for Ovechkin, a 14-year veteran and surefire Hall-of-Famer.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, a former Michigan State standout, said Tuesday that Svechnikov will miss Game 4 on Thursday night in Raleigh, and the team is "certainly not going to rush him back."

The Capitals lead the series, 2-1, after the Hurricanes' 5-0 victory on Monday.

Andrei Svechnikov has 20 goals (37 points) in his first season in Carolina, and has three points (two goals) in the first three playoffs games. He was drafted No. 2 overall in 2018.

Evgeny Svechnikov, 22, was a 2015 first-round draft pick by the Red Wings, selected No. 19 overall. He's played 16 games with the Wings over two seasons, scoring two goals (four points).

