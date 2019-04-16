Detroit Red Wings transparent PNG Logo for Storylinks packages. (Photo: Detroit Red Wings)



Detroit — The Red Wings are heading to the Upper Peninsula.

The Wings will play the St. Louis Blues in an exhibition game at the Calumet Colosseum — the oldest in-use indoor ice arena in the world, in use since 1913 — on Sept. 26.

Calumet, located in the Keweenaw Peninsula, won the Kraft Hockeyville sweepstakes late in the regular season, to promote hockey communities and support local ice rinks in the United States.

The Colosseum will receive $150,000 in rink upgrades and $10,000 worth of new equipment.

“The Red Wings are very excited to have the unique opportunity to take part in Kraft Hockeyville USA," general manager Ken Holland said. “There are many Red Wings fans throughout northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, so we're excited to share in this special day to celebrate our great game playing against an old rival in the St. Louis Blues."

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network beginning at 7 p.m. Ticket information will be forthcoming.

