Detroit — Forwards Luke Glendening and Dylan Larkin are headed to the men’s world championships next month.

Both Red Wings are listed on the preliminary roster — the team is coached by Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill — released Thursday by USA Hockey. Blashill is coaching for the third consecutive year.

The tournament runs May 10-26 in Slovakia.

Larkin, who was unsure about attending the tournament because of nagging, late-season injuriesm is making his third consecutive appearance in the world championships. Glendening played once before.

Other notable players on the Team USA roster include forwards Patrick Kane (Chicago, team captain), Farmington Hills’ Alex DeBrincat (Chicago), Jack Eichel (Buffalo) and Clayton Keller (Arizona), and defensemen Quinn Hughes (Michigan) and Alec Martinez (Rochester Hills).

