The Red Wings are bringing back a familiar face to help rebuild the franchise.

Detroit is naming Steve Yzerman its new general manager at a press conference beginning at 3 p.m. He'll replace Ken Holland, who will remain with the organization as senior vice president.

Yzerman, 53, spent the last nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including eight as general manager. As a Hall of Fame player with the Wings, Yzerman served two decades as the team’s captain while leading them to three Stanley Cups.

Here are highlights from Yzerman's introductory press conference by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

At 3:06 p.m. Ken Holland, Steve Yzerman and Chris Ilitch sat at the podium.

"Steve Yzerman will return to the Red Wings," Ilitch said.

Ilitch reinforced that moving Holland to senior vice president and adding Yzerman will strengthen leadership for Red Wings.

"We believe Steve Yzerman is the perfect choice to lead our efforts," Ilitch said.

Then Ilitch went over Yzerman's resume as a front-office executive.

"Tampa ranks fifth overall in victories since Steve (Yzerman) took over," Ilitch said.

Ilitch praised Yzerman's perspective as a hall-of-fame player and highlighted his competitive drive to permeate throughout the organization.

Ilitch said that Holland thinks it best for Yzerman to take over hockey operations.

Ilitch then went over Holland's career accomplishments and then turned things over to Yzerman.

"I would like to start by saying I'm extremely happy to be back in Detroit," Yzerman said.

Yzerman then thanked the Ilitch family for putting him in a leadership position and then praised Holland for his tenure with the Red Wings.

"He's been a great friend, and he's been my mentor. I've learned so much from him," Yzerman said about Holland.

Yzerman stressed that he doesn't have a timeline but that winning will take time.

"I look forward to working with Jeff (Blashill)," Yzerman said about the Red Wings' current coach.

"I'm grateful for all for bringing me back here," Yzerman finished his opening remarks with.

Holland started talking by thanking the organization for his time as general manager.

"When he retired as a player he came into our front office and we worked together for four years. I respect Steve as one of the top general managers in the league," Holland said.

"Welcome back, Steve. I'm thrilled you're back where you belong," Holland said.

Ilitch wanted to then reiterate that no one has worked harder than Holland to bring success to the Red Wings.

"He's been an amazing general manager for our organization," Ilitch said.

After taking a question from the media, Yzerman said that once work was done in Tampa Bay, he had to move to Red Wings because it was "time to get to work with U-18s coming up."

Yzerman said that solid ownership was something he was looking for as a player and as a front-office executive.

"This has been an extremely successful franchise with the people that have been here throughout the ups and downs. There was no hesitation in working with this group of people."

Yzerman was asked if it was painful to see the team go through hard times.

"My goal when I left for Tampa was to win a Stanley Cup. It hurt to see the team struggle. It's tough to win a cup--I'm living it now."

Yzerman thought when he left he would never get a chance to be general manager for the Red Wings.

"I'm very proud of this organization," Yzerman said. "You saw this organization build and build and build to get back to where it was in the '50s and '60s. The people here know what they're doing, and they're going to get back there."

Yzerman was asked about making front-office moves.

"At this point, I can't say yes or no to that," Yzerman said. "There are great people in the Tampa organization. There is a limit to the number of people you could bring."

Yzerman was asked how he weighed leaving an organization that is close to the top for one that's not.

"I like being in charge. To come back to the Red Wing organization wasn't a difficult decision. There are so many positives here. It's an awesome opportunity personally and professionally," Yzerman said.

Yzerman confirmed that he plans on honoring the contract extension just signed by Blashill recently.

"I look forward to working with him," Yzerman said about Blashill. "I'm not looking to just roll in here just to make moves that seem exciting."

Ilitch said that in the fall he got together with Holland to discuss the possibility of bringing Yzerman back to Detroit.

"It's a moment in time for Steve to have stepped down from his role. He was interested in coming back and being closer to his family and that was very fortunate for the Red Wings," Ilitch said.

Ilitch then reinforced that Holland has handled the situation with the utmost professionality.

"I'm very disappointed we didn't win a Stanley Cup in Tampa," Yzerman said. "But the only reason I look back is to learn. I'm pleased people are excited, but these are difficult jobs. You get surprised positively and negatively. These players are young boys when they start. We're going to do things the right way, the way I learned in this organization. I'm going to ask for some patience, and I know there's a limit to that. I'm not going to make a big splash just so we are a little better next year. We're competing with 30 other teams. It's going to take time."

Yzerman was asked if it was fate that he came back on the 19th day of April in 2019 with his number with the Red Wings being 19.

"We'll see in five years," Yzerman said.

Yzerman was asked when he got the idea to come back to Detroit.

"My family has remained in the Michigan area. This is home. What was weighing on me (in Tampa) was spending time with Lisa and the girls (Yzerman's wife and daughters). I wasn't doing the job the way I thought. Ultimately we agreed I would stay as an advisor. As the year went on, in the back of my mind, I wanted to live in Detroit."

Yzerman didn't remember the exact day that the Lightning had contacted him to tell him the Red Wings had asked for permission to speak with him.

"I had a lot going on the last couple weeks so the timeline is blurred. Here we are today," Yzerman said.

Yzerman was asked how long it would take him to become familiar with every player in the organization.

"I don't think it will take me too long. With free agency we'll get a chance to have pro scout meetings, and I know those guys. I don't know the coaches in Grand Rapids. I know how I want to do things."

Steve Yzerman through the years
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hoists the Stanley Cup trophy after Detroit beat Philadelphia to win the title in 1997.
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hoists the Stanley Cup trophy after Detroit beat Philadelphia to win the title in 1997. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings celebrate their 2nd cup in as many years after defeating the Washington Capitals in 1998.
Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings celebrate their 2nd cup in as many years after defeating the Washington Capitals in 1998. Alan Lessig, Detroit News
Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup winning teammates and Olympic medal winners (from left) Steve Yzerman, Chris Chelios, Brett Hull and Brendan Shanahan share a moment at the medal ceremonies in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 24, 2002. Yzerman and Shanahan won the gold medal as members of Team Canada. Chelios and Hull won silver medals with Team USA.
Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup winning teammates and Olympic medal winners (from left) Steve Yzerman, Chris Chelios, Brett Hull and Brendan Shanahan share a moment at the medal ceremonies in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 24, 2002. Yzerman and Shanahan won the gold medal as members of Team Canada. Chelios and Hull won silver medals with Team USA. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman lifts the Stanley Cup in 2002.
Steve Yzerman lifts the Stanley Cup in 2002. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman, left, and Detroit Red Wings team owner Mike Illitch shakes hands after Yzerman was drafted in 1983.
Steve Yzerman, left, and Detroit Red Wings team owner Mike Illitch shakes hands after Yzerman was drafted in 1983. Photo courtesy of the Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings coach Jacques Demers gives the Captain's jersey to Steve Yzerman at Oak Park Arena on Oct. 7, 1986.
Red Wings coach Jacques Demers gives the Captain's jersey to Steve Yzerman at Oak Park Arena on Oct. 7, 1986. William T. Anderson, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman practices for the playoffs on April 20, 2006.
Steve Yzerman practices for the playoffs on April 20, 2006. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Red Wings Steve Yzerman announces his retirement with Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch (in background) at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 2006.
Red Wings Steve Yzerman announces his retirement with Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch (in background) at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 2006. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Steve Yzerman says goodbye to Scotty Bowman. Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman announces his retirement at a press conference at Joe Louis Arena, July 3, 2006.
Steve Yzerman says goodbye to Scotty Bowman. Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman announces his retirement at a press conference at Joe Louis Arena, July 3, 2006. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from the rafters along with the retired numbers of Red Wings greats Steve Yzerman, Terry Sawchuck, Alex Delvecchio, Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe in 2013.
The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from the rafters along with the retired numbers of Red Wings greats Steve Yzerman, Terry Sawchuck, Alex Delvecchio, Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe in 2013. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Steve Yzerman hands off the Stanley Cup to Scotty Bowman in 2002.
Steve Yzerman hands off the Stanley Cup to Scotty Bowman in 2002. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman walks away from the locker room after the last day of the season in 2006.
Steve Yzerman walks away from the locker room after the last day of the season in 2006. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Steve Yzerman celebrates aNicklas Lidstrom goal in the 2006 playoffs.
Steve Yzerman celebrates aNicklas Lidstrom goal in the 2006 playoffs. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman celebrates with Sergei Fedorov after Yzerman scored the winning goal in overtime against the Washington Capitals.
Steve Yzerman celebrates with Sergei Fedorov after Yzerman scored the winning goal in overtime against the Washington Capitals. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman scores an overtime goal on Colorado's Patrick Roy to win the game 4-3 in 2001.
Steve Yzerman scores an overtime goal on Colorado's Patrick Roy to win the game 4-3 in 2001. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman scores a Game 7 double-overtime goal against St. Louis in the 1996 playoffs.
Steve Yzerman scores a Game 7 double-overtime goal against St. Louis in the 1996 playoffs. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Mike Sawchuk, son of Red Wings great Terry Sawchuk, chats with former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman after the ceremony for the final game at Joe Louis Arena in 2017.
Mike Sawchuk, son of Red Wings great Terry Sawchuk, chats with former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman after the ceremony for the final game at Joe Louis Arena in 2017. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Former Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman is introduced at the post game ceremony for the final game at Joe Louis Arena.
Former Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman is introduced at the post game ceremony for the final game at Joe Louis Arena. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A young Steve Yzerman attends a press conference at Joe Louis Arena in September 1988.
A young Steve Yzerman attends a press conference at Joe Louis Arena in September 1988. Duane E. Belanger, The Detroit News
Steve Yzerman and Red Wings coach Jacques Demers have their photo taken on January 19, 1989 with students form Condon Middle School to promote "Skate with the Stars." The event will raise money for the production of an educational booklet to inform children about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.
Steve Yzerman and Red Wings coach Jacques Demers have their photo taken on January 19, 1989 with students form Condon Middle School to promote "Skate with the Stars." The event will raise money for the production of an educational booklet to inform children about the dangers of alcohol and drugs. Steve Haines, Detroit News
September 13, 1990: Detroit sports greats assemble at old Tiger Stadium, when Joe Dumars, Steve Yzerman and Barry Sanders drop-in on Cecil Fielder during batting practice.
September 13, 1990: Detroit sports greats assemble at old Tiger Stadium, when Joe Dumars, Steve Yzerman and Barry Sanders drop-in on Cecil Fielder during batting practice. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Steve Yzerman on the bench.
Steve Yzerman on the bench. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman takes a shot on Manny Legace during warmups in 2006.
Steve Yzerman takes a shot on Manny Legace during warmups in 2006. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Robert Lang watches captain Steve Yzerman go down after being hit in the face during the second period of a game against the Calgary Flames during Game Five of their 2004 playoff series. Yzerman left the ice and did not return. The Red Wings lost the series in six games.
Robert Lang watches captain Steve Yzerman go down after being hit in the face during the second period of a game against the Calgary Flames during Game Five of their 2004 playoff series. Yzerman left the ice and did not return. The Red Wings lost the series in six games. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman is assisted by athletic trainer Piet Van Zant after getting hit in the face in the during game 5 of round 2 of the NHL Western Conference semifinals on May 1, 2004.
Steve Yzerman is assisted by athletic trainer Piet Van Zant after getting hit in the face in the during game 5 of round 2 of the NHL Western Conference semifinals on May 1, 2004. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head Coach Mike Babcock talks with Steve Yzerman during practice at Joe Louis Arena, March 29, 2006.
Head Coach Mike Babcock talks with Steve Yzerman during practice at Joe Louis Arena, March 29, 2006. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock and vice president of hockey and former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman watch the Pittsburgh Penguins' morning skate at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 4, 2009 during the Stanley Cup Finals.
Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock and vice president of hockey and former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman watch the Pittsburgh Penguins' morning skate at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 4, 2009 during the Stanley Cup Finals. Daniel Mears
Red Wings Vice President Steve Yzerman watches the players during a scrimmage at training camp at Centre Ice arena in Traverse City, September 20, 2008.
Red Wings Vice President Steve Yzerman watches the players during a scrimmage at training camp at Centre Ice arena in Traverse City, September 20, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman waves to the crowd during a ceremony before the game honoring his induction in to the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame at Joe Louis Arena, November 12, 2009.
Steve Yzerman waves to the crowd during a ceremony before the game honoring his induction in to the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame at Joe Louis Arena, November 12, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay General Manager Steve Yzerman talks to the media before a game against the Red Wings in 2017.
Tampa Bay General Manager Steve Yzerman talks to the media before a game against the Red Wings in 2017. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman stands in the spotlight in this photo from 1989.
Steve Yzerman stands in the spotlight in this photo from 1989. James L. Varon, Detroit News
Minnesota's Chris Dahlquist leaves his feet to make a hit on Steve Yzerman, knocking off his helmet during a playoff game on April 26, 1992.
Minnesota's Chris Dahlquist leaves his feet to make a hit on Steve Yzerman, knocking off his helmet during a playoff game on April 26, 1992. Diane Weiss, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory parade in Detroit on June 10, 1997.
Steve Yzerman holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory parade in Detroit on June 10, 1997. Jack Gruber, Detroit News
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman smiles as he answers questions from in the dressing room after the team photo on clean out day as the players pack up their gear and leave Joe Louis Arena after a disappointing, first-round playoff ouster at the hands of the eighth-seed Edmonton Oilers. This would be the last time Steve Yzerman would be interviewed at Joe Louis as a Red Wings player on Thursday, May 4, 2006. Yzerman woul retire two months later during the off season.
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman smiles as he answers questions from in the dressing room after the team photo on clean out day as the players pack up their gear and leave Joe Louis Arena after a disappointing, first-round playoff ouster at the hands of the eighth-seed Edmonton Oilers. This would be the last time Steve Yzerman would be interviewed at Joe Louis as a Red Wings player on Thursday, May 4, 2006. Yzerman woul retire two months later during the off season. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Detroit's Steve Yzerman tries to keep the puck away from Toronto's Bryan McCabe in the second period during the outdoor Alumni Showdown, December 31, 2013 at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Detroit's Steve Yzerman tries to keep the puck away from Toronto's Bryan McCabe in the second period during the outdoor Alumni Showdown, December 31, 2013 at Comerica Park in Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman, right, talks with assistant coach Wayne Fleming during practice for their first round NHL playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday, April 12, 2011 in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman, right, talks with assistant coach Wayne Fleming during practice for their first round NHL playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday, April 12, 2011 in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara, AP
Steve Yzerman waves to the crowd after being introduced before the Alumni Showdown outddor hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on December 31, 2013.
Steve Yzerman waves to the crowd after being introduced before the Alumni Showdown outddor hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on December 31, 2013. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Detroit Red Wings retire Steve Yzerman's No. 19 jersey with a grand ceremony at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 2007.
The Detroit Red Wings retire Steve Yzerman's No. 19 jersey with a grand ceremony at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 2007. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman puts on the brakes in front of Blue Jackets Jaroslav Balastik. *** The Red Wings squandered a 4-1 lead midway through the third period, but won the game 6-5 on Tomas Holmstrom's goal in the shootout on Friday, April 7, 2006.
Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman puts on the brakes in front of Blue Jackets Jaroslav Balastik. *** The Red Wings squandered a 4-1 lead midway through the third period, but won the game 6-5 on Tomas Holmstrom's goal in the shootout on Friday, April 7, 2006. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Red Wings Steve Yzerman announces his retirement at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 2006.
Red Wings Steve Yzerman announces his retirement at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 2006. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings' captain Steve Yzerman holds the Stanley Cup aloft while celebrating with teammates at center ice after sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 finals.
Red Wings' captain Steve Yzerman holds the Stanley Cup aloft while celebrating with teammates at center ice after sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 finals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman and his daughter celebrate on their way to pick up the Stanley Cup after the Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2002 Stanley Cup Finals.
Steve Yzerman and his daughter celebrate on their way to pick up the Stanley Cup after the Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2002 Stanley Cup Finals. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman signs autographs for a crowd of fans after practice during training camp in Traverse City in 2003.
Steve Yzerman signs autographs for a crowd of fans after practice during training camp in Traverse City in 2003. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman, his wife Lisa and daughter celebrate with the Stanley Cup after the Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes at Joe Louis Arena, June 13, 2002.
Steve Yzerman, his wife Lisa and daughter celebrate with the Stanley Cup after the Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes at Joe Louis Arena, June 13, 2002. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman hands the Stanley Cup off to team owners Mike and Marian Illitch after the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in four games in 1997.
Steve Yzerman hands the Stanley Cup off to team owners Mike and Marian Illitch after the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in four games in 1997. Detroit News file photo
The 1996-1997 Stanley Cup Champion Detroit Red Wings gather for a photo with the Stanley Cup.
The 1996-1997 Stanley Cup Champion Detroit Red Wings gather for a photo with the Stanley Cup. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
