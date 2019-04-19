Former captain Steve Yzerman will be part of a Red Wings news conference on Friday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Is Steve Yzerman is coming home? It looks like it.

Yzerman, who served two decades as the Red Wings captain while leading them to three Stanley Cups, will be part of a news conference with Ilitch Holdings CEO Christopher Ilitch and general manager Ken Holland at 3 p.m. Friday, the team announced Friday morning.

Yzerman, 53, has spent the last nine seasons in Tampa Bay, including eight as the Lightning’s general manager. He announced his resignation from the post before the start of last season, but remained in the organization in an advisory role to team owner Jeffrey Vinik.

The Lightning enjoyed success with Yzerman in the general manger’s role, reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015 – a season in which Yzerman was named the NHL’s GM of the year – but never won the Stanley Cup during his tenure.

The Lightning were swept out of this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, following a regular season in which they won the Presidents' Trophy for the NHL's best record.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The #RedWings will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m. EST with Christopher Ilitch, Steve Yzerman and Ken Holland.



Watch live on https://t.co/JeI97PrF2L, the Detroit Red Wings Facebook page and the Detroit Red Wings Twitter page. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 19, 2019

Holland has been general manager since 1997, helping the organization win four Stanley Cups during his time as GM.

Yzerman was drafted by the Red Wings at No. 4 overall in 1983, and in 22 seasons amassed 1,755 points (692 goals), leading Detroit to Stanley Cup titles in 1997, 1998 and 2002, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff most valuable player in 1998.

In the 1988-89 season, he set the franchise record for most goals (65) and points (155) in a season.

He retired following the 2005-06 season, and moved into the team’s front office, serving as team vice president.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009.

This is a developing story. Check back with detroitnews.com for more updates.