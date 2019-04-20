Harri Sateri, who had a brief stint with Red Wings, stopped 24 of 27 shots in Grand Rapids' 3-2 Game 2 loss at Chicago on Saturday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Keegan Kolesar's second-period goal turned out to be the winner for the Chicago Wolves, who defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins, 3-2, Saturday in Game 2 to tie their first-round American Hockey League playoff series.

Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-five series take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena.

Colin Campbell and Chris Terry scored for Grand Rapids, which is the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate. Tomas Hyka and Zach Whitecloud (power play) also had goals for the Vegas Golden Knights-affiliate Wolves.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Hyka netted his first playoff goal at 7:38 to put Chicago up 1-0. Tye McGinn and Matthew Weis assisted.

Campbell struck 40 seconds later to tie to it with his second playoff goal. Christoffer Ehn and Derek Hulka assisted.

With Campbell off for cross-checking, Whitehead accounted for the game's only power-play goal at 12:58 to put Chicago up 2-1. Curtis McKenzie and Cody Glass assisted.

Less than a minute later, Zac Leslie and T.J. Tynan set up Kolesar for Chicago's final goal at 13:42 of the second period.

Terry scored to pull Grand Rapids to within one with 4:30 left. Carter Camper assisted.

Grand Rapids outshot Chicago 28-27 but went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Max Legace stopped 26 shots for the Wolves; Harri Sateri made 24 saves in the Griffins' net.

