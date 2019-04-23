Filip Zadina had two goals in Grand Rapids' 6-2 win on Tuesday night. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Grand Rapids Griffins are one victory away from advancing in the American Hockey League playoffs.

The Griffins, the Red Wings’ minor league affiliate, defeated the Chicago Wolves, 6-2, on Tuesday at Van Andel Arena to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five first-round series.

BOX SCORE: Grand Rapids 6, Chicago 2

Grand Rapids can close out the series 7 p.m. Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

The two teams combined for 144 penalty minutes in Tuesday’s Game 3.

The game was delayed the first period when Grand Rapids defenseman Dylan McIlrath hit Chicago forward Tyler Wong, leaving Wong to be taken off the ice on a stretcher.

McIlrath was given a match penalty for a hit to the head area.

The game deteriorated with chippy play after that hit.

Filip Zadina and Wade Megan had two goals each and Martin Frk and Matt Puempel added the others. Dennis Cholowski, Frk and Puempel each had two assists.

Griffins goalie Harri Sateri stopped 35 shots.

The Griffins erased a 1-1 tie after one period with four second-period goals.

Grand Rapids was 2-for-4 on the power play (Megan, Puempel goals) and killed 6-of-7 Chicago power plays.

The game was delayed approximately an hour between the second and third periods because of bad ice behind one of the nets.

