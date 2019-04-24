The Grand Rapids Griffins have more work to do.

The Chicago Wolves forced a deciding Game 5 in the American Hockey League first-round series Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over the Griffins.

The Wolves scored two empty-net goals in the final two minutes to clinch the victory at Van Andel Arena.

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 in the best-of-five series takes place Sunday back in Chicago.

The teams split the first two games in Chicago, then returned to Grand Rapids and split two games again to force Game 5.

Derek Hulak and Turner Elson had Griffins goals.

The game was largely decided on special teams, which were a late-season trouble spot for the Griffins. Chicago was 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Griffins didin’t capitalize on three power-play opportunities.

Some 24 hours after the two teams combined for 144 penalty minutes in an extremely physical affair, resulting in suspensions for Griffins forwards Givani Smith and Dominic Turgeon, there were only 18 minutes worth of penalties called in Game 4.

Chicago outshot Grand Rapids 34-31.

