Detroit — Could Pavel Datsyuk be returning to the NHL?

Some things are falling into place to make you believe that.

Datsyuk, 41 when the NHL season begins, announced Tuesday night on Twitter he is not returning to SKA St. Petersburg of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, after signing a one-year contract extension with the team in April 2018.

With that news, and increasing speculation since before the end of the NHL season, there’s reason to believe Datsyuk wants to return to North America.

Pavel Datsyuk announces the SKA portion of his career is completed. Under Ken Holland, there had been discussion of a possible return to DET for next season. He is due in Michigan soon; we'll see where it goes. https://t.co/45PjZklv0t — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 1, 2019

And that likely would mean a return to the Red Wings, though reports Wednesday morning also are circulating that he possibly could finish his playing career for his hometown team Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg in the KHL.

Datsyuk starred for 14 seasons with the Wings before leaving after the 2015-16 season to be closer to his daughter in Russia.

The Wings traded Datsyuk’s rights to the Arizona Coyotes after the 2016 season to free salary cap space. The Coyotes own Datsyuk’s rights until July 1, 2019, at which time he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Opposing teams cannot discuss other players whose rights are owned by another team.

Datsyuk’s agent Dan Milstein said earlier this year Datsyuk wants to continue to play, but hadn’t decided whether that would be in the NHL or KHL.

But if Datsyuk would return to the NHL, Milstein said, it likely would be only for the Wings.

Milstein wasn’t immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.

Datsyuk won three Selke trophies (2008-10) as the NHL’s best defensive forward, was part of two Stanley Cups (2002, 2008), and was generally regarded as the NHL’s best two-way forward in the game before leaving for Russia.

In his final season with the Wings, Datsyuk has 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 66 games before going without a point in five playoff games as the Wings lost to Tampa Bay.

Datsyuk played 135 games in the last three seasons with St. Petersburg, totaling 111 points (32 goals, 79 assists). This past season, Datsyuk had 42 points (12 goals, 30 assists) in 54 games, then had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 12 playoff games before the team was eliminated.

Datsyuk’s main career highlight since returning to Russia, was arguably winning a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics with Olympic Athletes from Russia.

New Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and Datsyuk were teammates for four seasons before Yzerman retired as a player.

The Wings are obviously going through a rebuilding process, and young players such as forwards Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha have taken on larger roles. There’s also the possibility of recent draft picks Michael Rasmussen and Filip Zadina both making the roster next season.

Datsyuk would have to be willing to accept less ice time than he was used to, but Wings’ scouts who’ve seen him play this season believe his playmaking and instincts would continue to make him effective in the NHL.

