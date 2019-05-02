Red Wings legend Red Kelly, 1927-2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Red Kelly, whose No. 4 was raised to the rafters in February at Little Caesars Arena, passed away Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91.
Red Kelly, whose No. 4 was raised to the rafters in February at Little Caesars Arena, passed away Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Red Wings players Ted Linsday, Michael Kirby, Red Kelly and Ed Sandford read a magazine in 1951.
From left, Red Wings players Ted Linsday, Michael Kirby, Red Kelly and Ed Sandford read a magazine in 1951. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Red Kelly talks to a fan on Feb. 4, 1955.
Red Kelly talks to a fan on Feb. 4, 1955. Detroit News wire services, Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for
Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for the puck at practice. Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
Red Kelly stands during the ceremony to retire Kelly's number.
Red Kelly stands during the ceremony to retire Kelly's number. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four.
Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena.
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA.
Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly talks to reporters during an NHL event at the Renaissance Center in Detroit in 2008.
Buy Photo
Red Kelly talks to reporters during an NHL event at the Renaissance Center in Detroit in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012.
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly
Red Kelly Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, right, and Marty Pavelich both won four
Red Kelly, right, and Marty Pavelich both won four Stanley Cups with the Red Wings, and both are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Detroit News archive
Fullscreen
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, far left, stands with
Buy Photo
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, far left, stands with Detroit Red Wings legends and members of the Wings hockey dynasty of the 1950s, from left, Marty Pavelich, Alex Delvecchio, Gordie Howe, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay and Marcel Pronovost during a salute to them May 25, 2008. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Red Kelly, whose No. 4 was raised to the rafters in February at Little Caesars Arena, died Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91.

    Kelly was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969, after having spent 13 of his 20 seasons in Detroit. He played 846 of his 1,316 games in a Wings’ uniform — the remainder in Toronto in an illustrious, 20-year career.

    Although finishing his career playing center for the Maple Leafs, Kelly was a defenseman with the Wings and was the first winner of the Norris Trophy in 1954.

    The Red Wings released a statement from Kelly’s family regarding his death.

    “Hockey legend Red Kelly passed away this morning in Toronto at the age of 91,” the statement said. “Red was a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather and was tremendously proud of his many hockey accomplishments. He was very moved by decades of love and support from Red Wings fans and was humbled to have his jersey retired earlier this year. “We are comforted in knowing that he impacted so many people both at and away from the rink and know that his life will be celebrated. Arrangements will be announced once they are finalized.”

    Chris Ilitch, Red Wings governor, president and CEO called Kelly "one of the most accomplished players in the history of the Detroit Red Wings, a tremendously impactful figure to the game of hockey, and a wonderful person and family man. ...

    "Red was a true hockey legend and had the remarkable distinction of being considered one of the best at his position as both a defenseman and a forward during his career. His on-ice achievements speak for themselves, between eight Stanley Cup championships and his collection of league awards and honors. Beyond that, he was a gracious and humble person, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

    More: Red Kelly was straw that stirred great 1950s Red Wings teams

    Commissioner Gary Betttman also released a statement on Kelly’s passing.

    “The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Leonard ‘Red’ Kelly — a man whose hockey career is so storied and distinguished that it may never be duplicated. The favorite son of Simcoe won eight Stanley Cups — four each with the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. Red was cut from his prep school hockey team but was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame shortly after he played his last NHL game,” Bettman said.

    “It is no surprise that Red was a fan favorite at the NHL’s Centennial Celebration in 2017, when he endeared himself to an entirely new generation of hockey fans. I was in awe at the reverence and respect today’s players had for him – even though they may have never seen him take the ice.

    “Red was the ultimate hockey renaissance man who seemingly could do it all. The inaugural winner of the Norris Trophy, Red won his first four Stanley Cups as one of the League’s best defensemen and his next four as a forward. He was a champion boxer during his school days at St. Michael’s College, yet he won the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct on the ice four times. For three years, he was simultaneously a player for the Maple Leafs and a member of the Canadian Parliament.

    “A six-time First Team All-Star and two-time Second Team All-Star, Red finished his playing career with 281 goals, 542 assists and 1,316 games played. After a career on the ice with two Original Six clubs, Red headed west and embraced the expansion Los Angeles Kings as their first head coach – taking them to the playoffs twice. He also led the Pittsburgh Penguins and Maple Leafs behind the bench. Red Kelly was a hockey legend in every sense and his impact on the game will last forever.

    “For all of his professional success, Red often said the greatest joys in his life came from his family — especially his wife, Andra, who was his lifelong partner. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Kelly family, as the hockey world mourns the loss of one of the greatest players and men that the game has ever known.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2, OT
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Defenseman Danny DeKeyser celebrates his game winning goal in overtime during the Red Wings 3-2 win over Toronto at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019.
    Defenseman Danny DeKeyser celebrates his game winning goal in overtime during the Red Wings 3-2 win over Toronto at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen looks back as the game winning goal by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser flies into the net in overtime.
    Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen looks back as the game winning goal by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser flies into the net in overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou, left, and defenseman Danny DeKeyser celebrate DeKeyser's game winning goal in overtime. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou, left, and defenseman Danny DeKeyser celebrate DeKeyser's game winning goal in overtime. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto center Mitch Marner tries to slip the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard during the overtime period.
    Toronto center Mitch Marner tries to slip the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard during the overtime period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Dylan Larkin hits the ice after being injured during the overtime period.
    Detroit center Dylan Larkin hits the ice after being injured during the overtime period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski is slammed into the glass during the overtime period.
    Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski is slammed into the glass during the overtime period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto center Mitch Marner received a tripping penalty on this play with Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou in the third period.
    Toronto center Mitch Marner received a tripping penalty on this play with Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after a goal by teammated Dylan Larkin slips past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the third period.
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after a goal by teammated Dylan Larkin slips past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey have strong words for each other in the third period.
    Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey have strong words for each other in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard reacts after Toronto center Patrick Marleau scored in the third period.
    Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard reacts after Toronto center Patrick Marleau scored in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski is slammed against the glass by Toronto center John Tavares during overtime.
    Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski is slammed against the glass by Toronto center John Tavares during overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen reacts after the game winning goal by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser flies into the net in overtime.
    Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen reacts after the game winning goal by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser flies into the net in overtime. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    (From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, center Gustav Nyquist, and center Andreas Athanasiou celevrsare Nyquist's goal in the second period.
    (From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, center Gustav Nyquist, and center Andreas Athanasiou celevrsare Nyquist's goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto center Mitch Marner tries to keep the puck away from Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and defenseman Nick Jensen in the second period.
    Toronto center Mitch Marner tries to keep the puck away from Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and defenseman Nick Jensen in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto center Mitch Marner and center Patrick Marleau celebrate a goal by teammate Auston Matthews (not pictured) in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and defenseman Mike Green in the second period.
    Toronto center Mitch Marner and center Patrick Marleau celebrate a goal by teammate Auston Matthews (not pictured) in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and defenseman Mike Green in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson looks away as Toronto celebrates a goal by Auston Matthews in the second period.
    Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson looks away as Toronto celebrates a goal by Auston Matthews in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the second period
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the second period David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto center Patrick Marleau tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
    Toronto center Patrick Marleau tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha passes the puck away from Toronto right wing Kasperi Kapanen in the second period.
    Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha passes the puck away from Toronto right wing Kasperi Kapanen in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser received a slashing penalty on this play with Toronto center John Tavares in the second period.
    Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser received a slashing penalty on this play with Toronto center John Tavares in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit defenseman Mike Green checks Toronto center Auston Matthews in the second period.
    Detroit defenseman Mike Green checks Toronto center Auston Matthews in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto center John Tavares tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
    Toronto center John Tavares tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen checks Toronto left wing Andreas Johnsson in the second period.
    Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen checks Toronto left wing Andreas Johnsson in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou looks for an open man in the second period.
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou looks for an open man in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly battle for the puck in the first period.
    Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose received a goaltender interference penalty on this play with Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the first period at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2019.
    Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose received a goaltender interference penalty on this play with Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the first period at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the ice in the first period.
    Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the ice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to slip the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the first period.
    Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to slip the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Christoffer Ehn looks for an open man in the first period at Little Caesars Arena.
    Detroit center Christoffer Ehn looks for an open man in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Luke Glendening and the rest of the Red Wings wore a number 4 patch in honor of Red Kelly who's number was retired before the start of the game.
    Detroit center Luke Glendening and the rest of the Red Wings wore a number 4 patch in honor of Red Kelly who's number was retired before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto center Par Lindholm and Detroit center Christoffer Ehn battle for the puck along the boards in the first period.
    Toronto center Par Lindholm and Detroit center Christoffer Ehn battle for the puck along the boards in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou crawls out of the net guarded by Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen after sliding inside of it in the first period.
    Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou crawls out of the net guarded by Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen after sliding inside of it in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha battle for the puck in the first period.
    Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev battle for the puck in the first period.
    Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski looks for an open man as Toronto center Zach Hyman tries to steal the puck in the first period.
    Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski looks for an open man as Toronto center Zach Hyman tries to steal the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena.
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
    Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    A banner with Red Kelly's number four is raised to the rafters to retire the number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit, February 1, 2019.
    A banner with Red Kelly's number four is raised to the rafters to retire the number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit, February 1, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Former player Alex Delvecchio, left, and former head coach Scotty Bowman acknowledge the crowd after being introduced during a ceremony to retire the number of Red Kelly at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on February 1, 2019.
    Former player Alex Delvecchio, left, and former head coach Scotty Bowman acknowledge the crowd after being introduced during a ceremony to retire the number of Red Kelly at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on February 1, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA.
    Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    A banner with Red Kelly's number four is raised to the rafters at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
    A banner with Red Kelly's number four is raised to the rafters at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four.
    Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE