Detroit — Red Kelly, whose No. 4 was raised to the rafters in February at Little Caesars Arena, died Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91.

Kelly was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969, after having spent 13 of his 20 seasons in Detroit. He played 846 of his 1,316 games in a Wings’ uniform — the remainder in Toronto in an illustrious, 20-year career.

Although finishing his career playing center for the Maple Leafs, Kelly was a defenseman with the Wings and was the first winner of the Norris Trophy in 1954.

The Red Wings released a statement from Kelly’s family regarding his death.

“Hockey legend Red Kelly passed away this morning in Toronto at the age of 91,” the statement said. “Red was a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather and was tremendously proud of his many hockey accomplishments. He was very moved by decades of love and support from Red Wings fans and was humbled to have his jersey retired earlier this year. “We are comforted in knowing that he impacted so many people both at and away from the rink and know that his life will be celebrated. Arrangements will be announced once they are finalized.”

Chris Ilitch, Red Wings governor, president and CEO called Kelly "one of the most accomplished players in the history of the Detroit Red Wings, a tremendously impactful figure to the game of hockey, and a wonderful person and family man. ...

"Red was a true hockey legend and had the remarkable distinction of being considered one of the best at his position as both a defenseman and a forward during his career. His on-ice achievements speak for themselves, between eight Stanley Cup championships and his collection of league awards and honors. Beyond that, he was a gracious and humble person, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Commissioner Gary Betttman also released a statement on Kelly’s passing.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Leonard ‘Red’ Kelly — a man whose hockey career is so storied and distinguished that it may never be duplicated. The favorite son of Simcoe won eight Stanley Cups — four each with the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. Red was cut from his prep school hockey team but was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame shortly after he played his last NHL game,” Bettman said.

“It is no surprise that Red was a fan favorite at the NHL’s Centennial Celebration in 2017, when he endeared himself to an entirely new generation of hockey fans. I was in awe at the reverence and respect today’s players had for him – even though they may have never seen him take the ice.

“Red was the ultimate hockey renaissance man who seemingly could do it all. The inaugural winner of the Norris Trophy, Red won his first four Stanley Cups as one of the League’s best defensemen and his next four as a forward. He was a champion boxer during his school days at St. Michael’s College, yet he won the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct on the ice four times. For three years, he was simultaneously a player for the Maple Leafs and a member of the Canadian Parliament.

“A six-time First Team All-Star and two-time Second Team All-Star, Red finished his playing career with 281 goals, 542 assists and 1,316 games played. After a career on the ice with two Original Six clubs, Red headed west and embraced the expansion Los Angeles Kings as their first head coach – taking them to the playoffs twice. He also led the Pittsburgh Penguins and Maple Leafs behind the bench. Red Kelly was a hockey legend in every sense and his impact on the game will last forever.

“For all of his professional success, Red often said the greatest joys in his life came from his family — especially his wife, Andra, who was his lifelong partner. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Kelly family, as the hockey world mourns the loss of one of the greatest players and men that the game has ever known.”

