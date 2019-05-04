Elliotte Friedman, analyst on Hockey Night in Canada, reported Saturday that Ken Holland is mulling a five-year contract worth $25 million from the Oilers to become Edmonton’s general manager. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Ken Holland’s time with the Red Wings might be coming to a close.

Holland, who was replaced by Steve Yzerman as the organization’s general manager last month — Holland was promoted to senior vice-president — could be headed to the Edmonton Oilers.

Elliotte Friedman, analyst on Hockey Night in Canada, reported Saturday Holland is mulling a five-year contract worth $25 million from the Oilers to become Edmonton’s general manager.

A final decision from Holland is expected within the next couple days.

Holland, 63, has spent the last 36 years in the Wings’ organization — the past 22 years as the general manager, with the Red Wings winning three Stanley Cups during that span.

The biggest issue between Holland and the Oilers, according to several reports out of Edmonton, has been whether Holland would have complete autonomy to hire and fire as he sees fit.

Holland appears to have received that control from Oilers chief executive officer Bob Nicholson.

Holland received a multi-year contract last month along with the promotion, after Yzerman was brought in.

But the ability to be a general manager, and have a generational talent in Edmonton like Connor McDavid, could direct Holland toward the Oilers.

