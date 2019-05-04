Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) is congratulated after a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5. (Photo: Charles Krupa, Associated Press)

Boston — David Pastrnak took control of the game, and then he took over the postgame news conference from linemate and Game 5 co-star Brad Marchand.

After scoring twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 1:28 left, Pastrnak noticed that the man known as a “Little Ball of Hate” was getting a little salty about the questions surrounding their line’s lack of production earlier in the playoffs.

“I’ll take this,” Pastrnak said with a smile, “Marchy’s a bit crispy tonight.”

One game after the Bruins’ top line combined for five points, Pastrnak, Marchand and Patrice Bergeron scored three goals and totaled six points in Game 5 on Saturday night to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 and give Boston a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Pastrnak flipped a cross-ice pass from Marchand into the goal to cap a wild third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots for the Bruins. Marchand had a goal and two assists, and David Krejci also scored for Boston.

“They break through the other night and now they’re feeling good about themselves,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They’re dominant when they’re on. And when they’re feeling it, it’s a tall task for the other team.”

Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets, who need a win in Game 6 on Monday night back in Columbus to force the series back to Boston for a decisive seventh game on Wednesday.

The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Carolina Hurricanes, who swept the New York Islanders in their series.

“Things happen for a reason. I truly believe that,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “We’ll be back here for Game 7.”

Asked what gives him that confidence, he said: “Because we will.”

When the comments were relayed to Marchand and Pastrnak, they declined to take the bait.

With Hall of Famer Bobby Orr greeting the team before the game and then watching from a box, Rask got some help from the post when Matt Duchene stretched out to try to tip the tying goal in with less than a minute remaining and Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky off for an extra skater.

In all, six goals were scored in the third, four during a 3 1/2-minute span that turned Boston’s 2-0 lead into a 3-3 tie.