Holland, 63, has spent the last 36 years in the Wings’ organization — the past 22 years as the general manager, with the Red Wings winning three Stanley Cups, 10 division titles and four Presidents' Trophies during that span.
Holland would replace Peter Chiarelli, who was fired as the Oilers GM and president of hockey operations in January after four years there.
Edmonton finished 35-38-9 this past season, missing the playoffs for the 12th time in the past 13 seasons.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.