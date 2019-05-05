Ken Holland reportedly will be the new general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ken Holland appears to be leaving Detroit.

Holland, who was replaced by Steve Yzerman as the organization’s general manager last month and promoted to senior vice president, will be the new general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Rishaug reports Holland could be introduced as early as Tuesday.

Holland is about to become new Oilers GM https://t.co/JRKc8Bgo8p — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 5, 2019

Holland, 63, has spent the last 36 years in the Wings’ organization — the past 22 years as the general manager, with the Red Wings winning three Stanley Cups, 10 division titles and four Presidents' Trophies during that span.

Holland would replace Peter Chiarelli, who was fired as the Oilers GM and president of hockey operations in January after four years there.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9 this past season, missing the playoffs for the 12th time in the past 13 seasons.