Detroit — Pat Verbeek is rejoining the Red Wings, and continuing his working relationship with Steve Yzerman.

The Wings announced Monday that Verbeek has been hired to become an assistant general manager in the organization.

Verbeek will serve alongside current assistant general manager Ryan Martin.

The expected move comes as senior vice president Ken Holland — who was replaced by Yzerman as Wings’ general manager — reportedly will be named GM of the Edmonton Oilers in the next day or two.

Holland’s position isn’t expected to be filled. But, there could be minor reshuffling in the Wings’ front office, as some personnel follow Holland to Edmonton, while others join Yzerman from his days in Tampa Bay.

Verbeek will focus on player personnel decisions, while Martin will continue as GM of the minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

After retiring from his playing career, Verbeek, 54, joined the Red Wings as a professional scout, hired by Holland in 2006.

Verbeek then joined Yzerman in Tampa Bay in 2010, first getting the title of director of professional scouting before being promoted to assistant GM and director of player personnel.

“I'm very excited to return to the Red Wings,” Verbeek said. “I want to thank the Ilitch family, (senior vice president) Jimmy Devellano, Ken Holland and Steve Yzerman for giving me a start in scouting after my playing career and providing a strong foundation for my managerial career.

“I’d also like to thank the Tampa Bay Lightning for nine tremendous years. I believe there is an exciting young core here in Detroit, and I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the hockey operations staff to get this team back into contention.”

In recent years with the Lightning, Verbeek was responsible for the team’s pro scouting operations, player recruiting, and contract negotiations, along with overall support to the hockey operations department.

“Pat Verbeek is one of the brightest minds and hardest workers in the game and has been a trusted and valued resource to me throughout my management career,” Yzerman said. “He played a pivotal role in helping build the Lightning into a Stanley Cup contender throughout his tenure with the organization. I’m very excited to have Pat on board in Detroit and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.”

Verbeek played 1,424 games in his NHL career, totaling 1,063 points (521 goals, 541 assists), and 2,095 penalty minutes, helping him earn the nickname “Little Ball of Hate." His playing career included two seasons with the Red Wings, where he collected 78 points (37 goals) from 1999-2001.

