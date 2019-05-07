Ken Holland was named Oilers GM on Tuesday. (Photo: Edmonton Oilers)

Ken Holland was introduced Tuesday afternoon as new president of hockey operations and general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, ending a three-decade-plus tenure with the Detroit Red Wings.

Holland, 63, was replaced as Red Wings’ general manager by Steve Yzerman last month and was promoted to senior vice president. But the move upstairs was short-lived for Holland, who wanted to remain an active, day-to-day decision-maker for an NHL organization.

The Oilers signed Holland to a five-year contract worth $25 million.

“When it comes to hiring someone with experience and credibility and authority, and to make an important impact which is what we need, nobody comes close,” Oilers owner Daryl Katz said at Tuesday’s press conference introducing Holland. “We hired him for what he can do for the Oilers right now and in the years ahead.

“Ken commands respect of players, scouts, from everyone throughout the hockey world and he knows how to build a culture of winning.”

Holland expressed thanks to the Ilitch family, owners of the Wings, and senior vice president Jimmy Devellano, who hired and mentored Holland in his time with the Wings.

Holland went to Sweden two weeks ago to scout the under-18 world championships with Yzerman and various members of the Wings’ front office.

“When I was over there, I realized I had the passion, and energy and enthusiasm and desire to continue to be a general manager in the NHL,” Holland said.

Bob Nicholson, the Oilers’ chief executive officer and vice chairman, reached out to Holland after the junior tournament and the two steadily came to an agreement.

The Oilers have missed the playoffs 12 of the last 13 seasons but do have, arguably, the best player in the league in Connor McDavid and several fine pieces around McDavid, though they are hamstrung with serious salary-cap issues.

“My management style in Detroit was stability,” Holland said. “My job is to provide stability, find the right people and believe in them on and off the ice, support them.

“The key pieces are here.”

