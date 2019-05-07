Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his No. 4 is raised to the rafters at LCA in February. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Red Wings legendary defenseman Red Kelly will be memorialized in his hometown of Toronto, following his death last week at the age of 91.

The Red Wings announced Tuesday the following arrangements:

A private funeral for family and friends of Kelly will be hold at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Toronto, and will be followed by a public memorial at Scotiabank Arena until 6 p.m.

Pictures of Kelly from his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings will be on display near his statue at the arena, and the public is encouraged to sign a book of condolences for the family.

Kelly, a Hockey Hall-of-Famer, played 13 of his 20 NHL seasons in Detroit, and saw his No. 4 retired by the Wings in February at Little Caesars Arena. Kelly became the eighth Red Wings player to have his number retired.

It's not yet known if there will be any public memorials in Detroit.