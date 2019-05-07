LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Red Wings legendary defenseman Red Kelly will be memorialized in his hometown of Toronto, following his death last week at the age of 91.

The Red Wings announced Tuesday the following arrangements:

A private funeral for family and friends of Kelly will be hold at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Toronto, and will be followed by a public memorial at Scotiabank Arena until 6 p.m.

Pictures of Kelly from his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings will be on display near his statue at the arena, and the public is encouraged to sign a book of condolences for the family.

Kelly, a Hockey Hall-of-Famer, played 13 of his 20 NHL seasons in Detroit, and saw his No. 4 retired by the Wings in February at Little Caesars Arena. Kelly became the eighth Red Wings player to have his number retired.

It's not yet known if there will be any public memorials in Detroit.

Red Wings legend Red Kelly, 1927-2019
 Fullscreen

Red Kelly, whose No. 4 was raised to the rafters in February at Little Caesars Arena, passed away Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91.
Red Kelly, whose No. 4 was raised to the rafters in February at Little Caesars Arena, passed away Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Red Wings players Ted Linsday, Michael Kirby, Red Kelly and Ed Sandford read a magazine in 1951.
From left, Red Wings players Ted Linsday, Michael Kirby, Red Kelly and Ed Sandford read a magazine in 1951. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Red Kelly talks to a fan on Feb. 4, 1955.
Red Kelly talks to a fan on Feb. 4, 1955. Detroit News wire services, Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for
Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for the puck at practice. Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
Red Kelly stands during the ceremony to retire Kelly's number.
Red Kelly stands during the ceremony to retire Kelly's number. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four.
Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena.
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA.
Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Kelly talks to reporters during an NHL event at the Renaissance Center in Detroit in 2008.
Buy Photo
Red Kelly talks to reporters during an NHL event at the Renaissance Center in Detroit in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012.
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Kelly
Red Kelly
Red Kelly Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, right, and Marty Pavelich both won four
Red Kelly, right, and Marty Pavelich both won four Stanley Cups with the Red Wings, and both are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Detroit News archive
Fullscreen
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, far left, stands with
Buy Photo
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, far left, stands with Detroit Red Wings legends and members of the Wings hockey dynasty of the 1950s, from left, Marty Pavelich, Alex Delvecchio, Gordie Howe, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay and Marcel Pronovost during a salute to them May 25, 2008. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

