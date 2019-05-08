LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The NHL playoffs are continuing with exciting games and nonstop action, but the Red Wings are nowhere to be found.

They haven’t been in three years, as the organizational rebuild continues, steady and painstaking as it has been.

The addition of Steve Yzerman as general manager, replacing Kenny Holland who was moved upstairs then moved on his own to Edmonton, has ignited renewed enthusiasm.

Yzerman was a Hall of Fame player with the Wings and built an impressive resume as an executive in Tampa, giving Wings’ fans a mountain of hope.

So, with the addition of Yzerman, the development of young players such as Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha, and prospects such as Filip Zadina, Filip Hronek and Dennis Cholowski on the way, there appears to be glimmers of rebirth.

At least that’s the belief nationally around the NHL.

The Detroit News surveyed several longtime NHL analysts around North America to get their opinion on the Red Wings.

Where does the organization stand right now in the midst of its rebuild? What does the arrival of Yzerman mean for the Wings? What is the belief nationally of the Wings’ players?

Generally, there is a sense of optimism from analysts regarding the Wings’ immediate future.

Here are their thoughts:

Where do you think the Red Wings are in their rebuild? They’ve missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and most of the roster will likely remain the same heading into next season. Is there noticeable progress?

Barry Melrose, ESPN analyst: They have to get better on defense but their forwards are good. They’re fast. For the most part, in today’s NHL, if you can get a big, fast guy it’s better than a small, fast guy, and Detroit has a lot of bigger guys. You don’t have to go further than Colorado. They used a lot of draft picks on fast guys and they’re a contender. It just goes to show you have to skate in today’s NHL and Kenny had the framework for that and I’m sure Stevie will continue.

Kevin Weekes, NHL Network analyst: This current cast of young players is improving. Kenny leaves Steve in a good spot and a good place based on some of those players, be it Andreas Athanasiou, Larkin, Mantha, who has a big ceiling, and on the back end Cholowski and Zadina are on the way on the roster. They’re in a good place. They’ve stocked the pond.

Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com national correspondent: I like where they are going. Zadina, (Joe) Veleno, guys like that, they haven’t had really high picks even during this rebuild, but I really like some of their young people. To me, up front, this is the most promising foundation of young forwards than I’ve seen in Detroit since they started this rebuild in a while.

What did you think of bringing back Steve Yzerman into the organization? Was it the right move at the right time?

E.J. Hradek, NHL Network analyst: It seems like a match made in heaven. There’s been a long relationship with Steve and the Ilitch family. Steve did not have to come back. He had a good setup in Tampa, with a great situation, a great owner there in Jeff Vinik — he’s kind of the Mike Ilitch of this era who hires people and lets them do their job. But Steve felt like he wanted something different in his life and he’s connected to Detroit. It was something that people thought would happen and eventually it happened.

Melrose: He’s a perfect guy to bring the franchise into the next time frame where they are good again. He’s proven to be a real good drafter, identifying personnel. Kenny is leaving him with a good start; the cupboard isn’t bare. The Ilitches felt it was time to make a change and Stevie was available and he’s a perfect guy for the job. He’s learned a lot from Kenny. He’s learned to be a great judge of talent, and he’s surrounded himself with great people, Pat Verbeek (assistant GM) being an example. Steve does his homework and he isn’t above listening to other people.

Weekes: Steve has earned his stripes. He’s put in his time. He wanted to learn, he took a different path after he learned from Kenny, and he ran his own shop in Tampa and built a great organization. This is great opportunity for Steve. There’s a lot of familiarity and history and he’s part of the fabric of an established franchise. He’s a great worker, he’s a grinder, and with Steve there will be a lot of passion and work ethic.

Ken Campbell, The Hockey News senior writer: It’s something the fan base needed. Some hope, and this bides some time to see where they are and how they will go forward. If you bring in a guy like Steve Yzerman, it’s huge instant credibility. They’re still a fair distance away right now, but they’re not that far away from the playoff picture. 

Zeisberger: He obviously wanted to be there. Steve is real good at designating his lieutenants and he listens to them. It’s not my word is the final word. He listens to people. That’s something Steve will bring to Detroit and that’s something he learned from Kenny. It’s the way he always operated.

Any thoughts on Ken Holland and his departure from the organization? Are you surprised? Did you expect it?

Melrose: Kenny is leaving Steve with a good start. Kenny could have easily done this too, but the Ilitches felt it was a time to make a change and Steve was available and he’s a perfect guy for the job.

Campbell: This was a function of timing. Kenny went to Sweden with the front office and to see if this was going to work out. If he was still a Red Wing a year from now he’d be a Red Wing for life. But Edmonton came to him with an incredible offer, a team who has the best player in the world, and a blank canvas and the autonomy he needs.

Weekes: There was a going to be a lot of interest given Kenny’s resume and experience and expertise. Based on his passion, work ethic, his resume and how sharp he is, you know how these guys are wired. Kenny was going to be in demand.

Zeisberger: I don’t think Kenny was looking to get out of Detroit. But speaking with a couple of his friends, he was blown away by the Oilers’ offer. He’s a BC (British Columbia) boy, too, which isn’t far away. He has the passion. But like I said, I don’t think he was looking to leave Detroit. It’s not like he took it right away. He had to think about it before he took it.

Back to the roster, do you see building blocks there and is there promise for the future? What do they have to fix?

Hradek: They have to rebuild the defense. There’s age there. The constant for the Red Wings when they won their Cups was Nicklas Lidstrom. They were blessed to have such a great player in front of the group and they had great players around him, like Brian Rafalski, Chris Chelios and those types of defensemen. That’s where they have to rebuild. Defense is so important in this game now, having those young puck-moving defensemen in a league that’s such a speed league now. I was surprised last year at the draft when they opted to pass on Quinn Hughes. It’s an area of need back there, an area they need to rebuild.

Campbell: Veleno may turn out to be a steal of the draft. He could turn out to be a surprise.

Weekes: I like their forwards. Tyler Bertuzzi is a guy I was saying they needed to bring him up; he provides something they didn’t have. Larkin, he was making plays this year after being a speed guy. Cholowski on the back end was really impressive. I love Athanasiou and they have to find a way to keep him there (at center).

Zeisberger: A guy like Zadina is still so young. People may look at some of those 18-year-olds that have burst on the scene quicker, but I really like him as a player. He’s a natural goal scorer. No coach has taught him to do what he does. I really liked that pick. And the kid, Veleno, he was supposed to go significantly higher according to the scouts I talked to, so that was a steal. So you look at those two, and put them with Mantha, a guy like Larkin, who feels like he’s been around forever and he is still in his early 20s.

The Detroit News ranks top 50 Red Wings in organization by value
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 50 Red Wings in the organization by value. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Dylan Larkin, center. If there were any doubts about Larkin’s future, they were demolished over a season in which he posted 32 goals, 73 points, and gradually evolved into the team leader. He’ll likely be named captain before next season begins – the right decision. There’s little doubt he’s the most important player in the organization on a variety of levels.
1. Dylan Larkin, center. If there were any doubts about Larkin’s future, they were demolished over a season in which he posted 32 goals, 73 points, and gradually evolved into the team leader. He’ll likely be named captain before next season begins – the right decision. There’s little doubt he’s the most important player in the organization on a variety of levels. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2. Andreas Athanasiou, center. A year or two ago Athanasiou might have been a trade chip, but that’s not necessarily the case anymore. He scored 30 goals, was given more minutes and responded to the confidence shown in him. He appeared to be a more mature player on and off the ice. The speed he possesses can paralyze opponents and, at age 24, Athanasiou has a bright future ahead of him.
2. Andreas Athanasiou, center. A year or two ago Athanasiou might have been a trade chip, but that’s not necessarily the case anymore. He scored 30 goals, was given more minutes and responded to the confidence shown in him. He appeared to be a more mature player on and off the ice. The speed he possesses can paralyze opponents and, at age 24, Athanasiou has a bright future ahead of him. David Guralnick, Detroit News
3. Filip Zadina, right wing. The hype and expectations after Zadina was drafted last June were excessive and, at least initially, unrealistic. Zadina wasn’t ready for the NHL last October, but inched closer as the regular season went on. He had three points (one goal) in a nine-game look-see in early March. Zadina’s potential and game-breaking ability make him an elite prospect, a valuable commodity going forward.
3. Filip Zadina, right wing. The hype and expectations after Zadina was drafted last June were excessive and, at least initially, unrealistic. Zadina wasn’t ready for the NHL last October, but inched closer as the regular season went on. He had three points (one goal) in a nine-game look-see in early March. Zadina’s potential and game-breaking ability make him an elite prospect, a valuable commodity going forward. David Guralnick, Detroit News
4. Tyler Bertuzzi, left wing. Bertuzzi isn’t the most fluid player on the ice, but his value comes from his ability to play up and down the lineup, in a variety of roles, and produce in whatever way he’s used. Bertuzzi found a home playing with Larkin and Anthony Mantha late in the season, producing offensively at a historic clip (four consecutive games with at least three points). He’s a hockey player, through and through.
4. Tyler Bertuzzi, left wing. Bertuzzi isn’t the most fluid player on the ice, but his value comes from his ability to play up and down the lineup, in a variety of roles, and produce in whatever way he’s used. Bertuzzi found a home playing with Larkin and Anthony Mantha late in the season, producing offensively at a historic clip (four consecutive games with at least three points). He’s a hockey player, through and through. David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Filip Hronek, defenseman. Solidified himself as the organization’s best young defensive prospect with an impressive stint in the NHL, after starring in the AHL. What Hronek lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his physical and confident play at both ends. The Wings are likely to carve out a spot in the lineup for him next season.
5. Filip Hronek, defenseman. Solidified himself as the organization’s best young defensive prospect with an impressive stint in the NHL, after starring in the AHL. What Hronek lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his physical and confident play at both ends. The Wings are likely to carve out a spot in the lineup for him next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Anthony Mantha, right wing. Mantha had 25 goals and 48 points in 67 games, and cemented his position among the organization’s building blocks. A gifted scorer, underrated passer, and physical when the need arises, Mantha is gradually erasing concerns regarding his inconsistency.
6. Anthony Mantha, right wing. Mantha had 25 goals and 48 points in 67 games, and cemented his position among the organization’s building blocks. A gifted scorer, underrated passer, and physical when the need arises, Mantha is gradually erasing concerns regarding his inconsistency. David Guralnick, Detroit News
7. Danny DeKeyser, defenseman. For all the fans’ complaints about DeKeyser’s long-term contract, inconsistency, failure to progress, he was easily the Wings’ best overall defenseman. DeKeyser, 29, was limited to 52 games because of injuries, but solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 defenseman.
7. Danny DeKeyser, defenseman. For all the fans’ complaints about DeKeyser’s long-term contract, inconsistency, failure to progress, he was easily the Wings’ best overall defenseman. DeKeyser, 29, was limited to 52 games because of injuries, but solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 defenseman. David Guralnick, Detroit News
8. Dennis Cholowski, defenseman. Cholowski made the NHL opening night roster and didn’t look out of place on the offensive end of his time with the Wings. It was defense – Cholowski was minus-20 in 52 games – where he appeared to lose confidence as the season wore on. Cholowski finished his season in Grand Rapids, but will be in the mix for an NHL job in training camp.
8. Dennis Cholowski, defenseman. Cholowski made the NHL opening night roster and didn’t look out of place on the offensive end of his time with the Wings. It was defense – Cholowski was minus-20 in 52 games – where he appeared to lose confidence as the season wore on. Cholowski finished his season in Grand Rapids, but will be in the mix for an NHL job in training camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
9. Michael Rasmussen, center. In a perfect world Rasmussen would have spent his time in Grand Rapids, but because of his junior eligibility, the Wings were forced to keep him on the NHL roster where he scored 8 goals in 62 games. He’s an important, legitimate NHL prospect, but Rasmussen might be best served back-tracking and rebuilding his confidence in Grand Rapids next season.
9. Michael Rasmussen, center. In a perfect world Rasmussen would have spent his time in Grand Rapids, but because of his junior eligibility, the Wings were forced to keep him on the NHL roster where he scored 8 goals in 62 games. He’s an important, legitimate NHL prospect, but Rasmussen might be best served back-tracking and rebuilding his confidence in Grand Rapids next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
10. Jimmy Howard, goaltender. Several times during Howard’s career it appeared his time in Detroit was done, only to watch him reboot, retrench, and become a player the Wings couldn’t afford to lose. The Wings re-signed Howard, 35, late this season, knowing he was far away the best option they had in the organization. He’s an important veteran presence on this ever-younger team these days.
10. Jimmy Howard, goaltender. Several times during Howard’s career it appeared his time in Detroit was done, only to watch him reboot, retrench, and become a player the Wings couldn’t afford to lose. The Wings re-signed Howard, 35, late this season, knowing he was far away the best option they had in the organization. He’s an important veteran presence on this ever-younger team these days. David Guralnick, Detroit News
11. Joe Veleno, center. A 2018 first-round draft pick, Veleno was a revelation in training camp, then had an outstanding junior season. The Wings wanted Veleno to become a focused two-way player and he did so, his defensive game becoming a major factor. Veleno is expected to turn pro this summer, and while he appears destined for Grand Rapids, there’s a long-shot chance he could make the NHL roster.
11. Joe Veleno, center. A 2018 first-round draft pick, Veleno was a revelation in training camp, then had an outstanding junior season. The Wings wanted Veleno to become a focused two-way player and he did so, his defensive game becoming a major factor. Veleno is expected to turn pro this summer, and while he appears destined for Grand Rapids, there’s a long-shot chance he could make the NHL roster. David Guralnick, Detroit News
12. Niklas Kronwall, defenseman. An unrestricted free agent, Kronwall’s future in the organization is cloudy. He’s been a valuable contributor for 15 seasons, he’s a respected presence on and off the ice, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Wings ask Kronwall to return for another year.
12. Niklas Kronwall, defenseman. An unrestricted free agent, Kronwall’s future in the organization is cloudy. He’s been a valuable contributor for 15 seasons, he’s a respected presence on and off the ice, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Wings ask Kronwall to return for another year. David Guralnick, Detroit News
13. Evgeny Svechnikov, right wing. Svechnikov, 22, lost the entire season because of knee surgery after being injuried the final preseason game in September. It was disappointing on many levels, but especially because Svechnikov appeared to be winning a job on the opening night roster. The 2015 first-round pick remains a viable prospect because of his potential.
13. Evgeny Svechnikov, right wing. Svechnikov, 22, lost the entire season because of knee surgery after being injuried the final preseason game in September. It was disappointing on many levels, but especially because Svechnikov appeared to be winning a job on the opening night roster. The 2015 first-round pick remains a viable prospect because of his potential. David Guralnick, Detroit News
14. Luke Glendening, center. Glendening isn’t ever going to be a headliner on an NHL team, but he continues to show his importance to any team with first-rate defensive work, leadership, and character. The consistency of Glendening’s name coming up in trade talks shows how much other teams think of him, but the Wings aren’t going to ship away such an important asset easily.
14. Luke Glendening, center. Glendening isn’t ever going to be a headliner on an NHL team, but he continues to show his importance to any team with first-rate defensive work, leadership, and character. The consistency of Glendening’s name coming up in trade talks shows how much other teams think of him, but the Wings aren’t going to ship away such an important asset easily. David Guralnick, Detroit News
15. Taro Hirose, left wing. Hirose doesn’t overwhelm you with his size or speed, but his intangibles are appealing. Hirose makes plays, uses his linemates effectively, he’s seemingly always around the puck. In 10 games after being signed as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, Hirose’s seven points (one goal, six assists) showed he’ll be looking for an NHL roster spot in October.
15. Taro Hirose, left wing. Hirose doesn’t overwhelm you with his size or speed, but his intangibles are appealing. Hirose makes plays, uses his linemates effectively, he’s seemingly always around the puck. In 10 games after being signed as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, Hirose’s seven points (one goal, six assists) showed he’ll be looking for an NHL roster spot in October. David Guralnick, Detroit News
16. Mike Green, defenseman. Green was limited to 43 games because of injuries, and at age 33, it’s questionable whether the Wings will engage in further contract extensions. He’ll likely be shipped before the trade deadline next February to a team looking for veteran depth.
16. Mike Green, defenseman. Green was limited to 43 games because of injuries, and at age 33, it’s questionable whether the Wings will engage in further contract extensions. He’ll likely be shipped before the trade deadline next February to a team looking for veteran depth. David Guralnick, Detroit News
17. Trevor Daley, defenseman. Entering the final year of his three-year contract with the Wings, Daley, 35, was limited to 44 games because of injuries. His greatest benefit to the Wings at this point might be he’ll be an attractive asset at the trade deadline for a team searching for quality depth.
17. Trevor Daley, defenseman. Entering the final year of his three-year contract with the Wings, Daley, 35, was limited to 44 games because of injuries. His greatest benefit to the Wings at this point might be he’ll be an attractive asset at the trade deadline for a team searching for quality depth. David Guralnick, Detroit News
18. Jonathan Bernier, goaltender. At a position the Wings don’t have a ton of organizational depth, Bernier remains a firm backup to Jimmy Howard. Bernier didn’t overwhelm in his debut with the Wings, but the hope is he’ll rebound being more acclimated to his surroundings next season.
18. Jonathan Bernier, goaltender. At a position the Wings don’t have a ton of organizational depth, Bernier remains a firm backup to Jimmy Howard. Bernier didn’t overwhelm in his debut with the Wings, but the hope is he’ll rebound being more acclimated to his surroundings next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
19. Madison Bowey, defenseman. Acquired at the trade deadline as part of the package for defenseman Nick Jensen, Bowey showed enough in March to be penciled onto the NHL spot next season. Consistency remains an issue, but Bowey, 24, will get a chance to show he’s an NHL player.
19. Madison Bowey, defenseman. Acquired at the trade deadline as part of the package for defenseman Nick Jensen, Bowey showed enough in March to be penciled onto the NHL spot next season. Consistency remains an issue, but Bowey, 24, will get a chance to show he’s an NHL player. David Guralnick, Detroit News
20. Gustav Lindstrom, defenseman. The 2017 secnd-round pick has gradually worked his way into being a possible top-four defenseman in the NHL. He is likely to stay in Sweden for another year, but that’s fine for a low-maintenance player who makes all the little plays, is sound, and doesn’t hurt his team.
20. Gustav Lindstrom, defenseman. The 2017 secnd-round pick has gradually worked his way into being a possible top-four defenseman in the NHL. He is likely to stay in Sweden for another year, but that’s fine for a low-maintenance player who makes all the little plays, is sound, and doesn’t hurt his team. David Guralnick, Detroit News
21. Jared McIsaac, defenseman. The Wings’ felt good when they drafted McIsaac last summer in the second round, and his progress in junior this season has maintained that belief. He’ll play one more year of junior hockey, but McIsaac’s stay in minors before reaching the NHL might not be long. Fans are likely going to enjoy his physical style, along with ability to notch points.
21. Jared McIsaac, defenseman. The Wings’ felt good when they drafted McIsaac last summer in the second round, and his progress in junior this season has maintained that belief. He’ll play one more year of junior hockey, but McIsaac’s stay in minors before reaching the NHL might not be long. Fans are likely going to enjoy his physical style, along with ability to notch points. David Guralnick, Detroit News
22. Christoffer Ehn, center. You can make the point Ehn is the younger Darren Helm. A speedy bottom-six forward who is stronger on the defensive end, the Wings maintain there is offense Ehn simply hasn’t realized yet. Ehn was one of the more pleasant surprises in the organization this season, making the NHL roster so soon.
22. Christoffer Ehn, center. You can make the point Ehn is the younger Darren Helm. A speedy bottom-six forward who is stronger on the defensive end, the Wings maintain there is offense Ehn simply hasn’t realized yet. Ehn was one of the more pleasant surprises in the organization this season, making the NHL roster so soon. David Guralnick, Detroit News
23. Darren Helm, left wing. There was hope early in his career Helm would develop into a consistent 12- to 16-goal scorer, but hasn’t materialized, partly because of a litany of injuries. Helm, 32, still plays with speed and remains an effective penalty killer.
23. Darren Helm, left wing. There was hope early in his career Helm would develop into a consistent 12- to 16-goal scorer, but hasn’t materialized, partly because of a litany of injuries. Helm, 32, still plays with speed and remains an effective penalty killer. David Guralnick, Detroit News
24. Jonathan Ericsson, defenseman. It wasn’t a great season for Ericsson, 35, who battled injuries, was limited to 52 games, and was a healthy scratch for several games. With one year left on his contract, Ericsson’s future in the organization is hazy.
24. Jonathan Ericsson, defenseman. It wasn’t a great season for Ericsson, 35, who battled injuries, was limited to 52 games, and was a healthy scratch for several games. With one year left on his contract, Ericsson’s future in the organization is hazy. David Guralnick, Detroit News
25. Frans Nielsen, center. Nielsen slipped to 10 goals and 35 points, never really settling in as the second-line center. The veteran is a fine influence in the locker room, and should be better suited as the third-line center. At age 35, and with two years left on his contract, a buyout wouldn’t be entirely shocking.
25. Frans Nielsen, center. Nielsen slipped to 10 goals and 35 points, never really settling in as the second-line center. The veteran is a fine influence in the locker room, and should be better suited as the third-line center. At age 35, and with two years left on his contract, a buyout wouldn’t be entirely shocking. David Guralnick, Detroit News
26. Filip Larsson, goaltender: Had an outstanding freshman season at Denver, and the Wings signed him to a pro contract after the Pioneers were eliminated. Larsson is a 2016 sixth-round pick who is the organization’s leading goaltending prospect. Larsson has starred at each level, which is a good sign for any prospect.
26. Filip Larsson, goaltender: Had an outstanding freshman season at Denver, and the Wings signed him to a pro contract after the Pioneers were eliminated. Larsson is a 2016 sixth-round pick who is the organization’s leading goaltending prospect. Larsson has starred at each level, which is a good sign for any prospect. Keith King, Special to Detroit News
27. Jacob de la Rose, center. A waiver acquisition early this season, de la Rose, 23, showed glimpses of being an effective bottom-six forward, particularly effective on the defensive end. An irregular heartbeat ended his season in March, but the issue has been fixed, and de la Rose will be ready for training camp.
27. Jacob de la Rose, center. A waiver acquisition early this season, de la Rose, 23, showed glimpses of being an effective bottom-six forward, particularly effective on the defensive end. An irregular heartbeat ended his season in March, but the issue has been fixed, and de la Rose will be ready for training camp. David Guralnick, Detroit News
28. Justin Abdelkader, left wing. The leadership traits are unquestionably there, and Abdelkader, 32, remains a true pro and example for the younger locker room. But Abdelkader’s production has been slipping. He only had six goals this season, and with four more years left on his contract, it wouldn’t be shocking he could be bought out before its end.
28. Justin Abdelkader, left wing. The leadership traits are unquestionably there, and Abdelkader, 32, remains a true pro and example for the younger locker room. But Abdelkader’s production has been slipping. He only had six goals this season, and with four more years left on his contract, it wouldn’t be shocking he could be bought out before its end. David Guralnick, Detroit News
29. Jonatan Berggren, right wing. Berggren looked like a steal for the Wings as a 2018 second-round selection, but a back injury derailed most this season. Berggren plays a sound two-way game, and plays with speed, but it will be interesting to watch how well he rebounds from the back issue.
29. Jonatan Berggren, right wing. Berggren looked like a steal for the Wings as a 2018 second-round selection, but a back injury derailed most this season. Berggren plays a sound two-way game, and plays with speed, but it will be interesting to watch how well he rebounds from the back issue. David Guralnick, Detroit News
30. Thomas Vanek, left wing. Vanek has provided a positive locker room presence in two tours with the Wings, but at age 35, and an unrestricted free agent, he isn’t likely to return next season.
30. Thomas Vanek, left wing. Vanek has provided a positive locker room presence in two tours with the Wings, but at age 35, and an unrestricted free agent, he isn’t likely to return next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
31. Vili Saarijarvi, defenseman. Interestingly, Saarijarvi was actually one of the better defensemen in Wings’ training camp. But, his season in Grand Rapids was up and down, though Saarijarvi’s ability with the puck remains an intriguing strength.
31. Vili Saarijarvi, defenseman. Interestingly, Saarijarvi was actually one of the better defensemen in Wings’ training camp. But, his season in Grand Rapids was up and down, though Saarijarvi’s ability with the puck remains an intriguing strength. David Guralnick, Detroit News
32. Libor Sulak, defenseman: At 25, Sulak doesn’t have much more time to show the Wings he’s NHL-worthy, or capable. He opened the season in Detroit because of the rash of injuries the Wings had on defense, but his defensive breakdowns were apparent. Sulak’s a wild card because of his great skating, and NHL size.
32. Libor Sulak, defenseman: At 25, Sulak doesn’t have much more time to show the Wings he’s NHL-worthy, or capable. He opened the season in Detroit because of the rash of injuries the Wings had on defense, but his defensive breakdowns were apparent. Sulak’s a wild card because of his great skating, and NHL size. David Guralnick, Detroit News
33. Patrik Rybar, goaltender: An undrafted free agent, Rybar, 25, became more comfortable and adjusted to the North American pro game as the season progressed. Rybar said the pace of the game was so different early, the smaller rink was a factor, but he looked like a possible NHL goalie late in the season.
33. Patrik Rybar, goaltender: An undrafted free agent, Rybar, 25, became more comfortable and adjusted to the North American pro game as the season progressed. Rybar said the pace of the game was so different early, the smaller rink was a factor, but he looked like a possible NHL goalie late in the season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
34. Givani Smith, left wing. Had a predictably tough rookie pro season in Grand Rapids, but was better in the second half using his size and brawn. If Smith can be effective around the net and control the puck, he can become a factor.
34. Givani Smith, left wing. Had a predictably tough rookie pro season in Grand Rapids, but was better in the second half using his size and brawn. If Smith can be effective around the net and control the puck, he can become a factor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
35. Ryan Kuffner, left wing. An undrafted college free agent, Kuffner was signed in March and went point-less in 10 NHL games. Kuffner will start next season in Grand Rapids where he’ll competing with a lot of other prospect wingers.
35. Ryan Kuffner, left wing. An undrafted college free agent, Kuffner was signed in March and went point-less in 10 NHL games. Kuffner will start next season in Grand Rapids where he’ll competing with a lot of other prospect wingers. David Guralnick, Detroit News
36. Joe Hicketts, defenseman. You have to love this guy’s character, spunk, and his passion for the game. But in brief call-ups to Detroit, Hicketts’ limitations have been highlighted, and he hasn’t been able to climb the organizational depth chart.
36. Joe Hicketts, defenseman. You have to love this guy’s character, spunk, and his passion for the game. But in brief call-ups to Detroit, Hicketts’ limitations have been highlighted, and he hasn’t been able to climb the organizational depth chart. David Guralnick, Detroit News
37. Dylan McIlrath, defenseman. The burly, physical defenseman was given a brief promotion to the Wings in March and showed he could be capable of replacing Luke Witkowski as a depth defenseman and physical presence.
37. Dylan McIlrath, defenseman. The burly, physical defenseman was given a brief promotion to the Wings in March and showed he could be capable of replacing Luke Witkowski as a depth defenseman and physical presence. David Guralnick, Detroit News
38. Luke Witkowski, defenseman. Has been the Wings’ resident policeman the last two seasons, protecting teammates with his willigness to fight. But Witkowski’s an unrestricted free agent, and the Wings might be looking to replace him with younger options.
38. Luke Witkowski, defenseman. Has been the Wings’ resident policeman the last two seasons, protecting teammates with his willigness to fight. But Witkowski’s an unrestricted free agent, and the Wings might be looking to replace him with younger options. David Guralnick, Detroit News
39. Brian Lashoff, defenseman. Lashoff has been a positive mentor for younger defensemen in Grand Rapids, and remains a serviceable option for the Wings when injuries hit.
39. Brian Lashoff, defenseman. Lashoff has been a positive mentor for younger defensemen in Grand Rapids, and remains a serviceable option for the Wings when injuries hit. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
40. Wade Megan, center. At age 28 Megan is way past the prospect stage, but he provides a settling, veteran influence in Grand Rapids, and showed he can be an adequate lineup filler when injuries hit at the NHL level.
40. Wade Megan, center. At age 28 Megan is way past the prospect stage, but he provides a settling, veteran influence in Grand Rapids, and showed he can be an adequate lineup filler when injuries hit at the NHL level. David Guralnick, Detroit News
41. Dominic Turgeon, center: Turgeon has had brief call-ups to the Wings the last two seasons, but appears to have been leap-frogged on the organizational depth chart. Turgeon will be a penalty-killer, fourth-line grinder, if he reaches the NHL for good.
41. Dominic Turgeon, center: Turgeon has had brief call-ups to the Wings the last two seasons, but appears to have been leap-frogged on the organizational depth chart. Turgeon will be a penalty-killer, fourth-line grinder, if he reaches the NHL for good. David Guralnick, Detroit News
42. Martin Frk, right wing. Frk still has one of the hardest shots in the organization, but has had difficulty finding at role at the NHL level. An unrestricted free agent, he might be looking for a job elsewhere this summer.
42. Martin Frk, right wing. Frk still has one of the hardest shots in the organization, but has had difficulty finding at role at the NHL level. An unrestricted free agent, he might be looking for a job elsewhere this summer. David Guralnick, Detroit News
43. Matt Puempel, left wing. Puempel, 26, showed some offensive ability in a brief promotion in March, and showed his worth in Grand Rapids (24 goals) this season. Seems destined to be a key minor leaguer, adding quality depth to an organization.
43. Matt Puempel, left wing. Puempel, 26, showed some offensive ability in a brief promotion in March, and showed his worth in Grand Rapids (24 goals) this season. Seems destined to be a key minor leaguer, adding quality depth to an organization. David Guralnick, Detroit News
44. Chase Pearson, center. An intriguing prospect who has kept getting better since being picked in the fifth round in 2015. Pearson had 16 goals (29 points) in 34 games at Maine, was a team leader, turned pro after the season and is penciled in for Grand Rapids. He has good size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), great hockey smarts, his dad played in the NHL, and he can play a variety of roles.
44. Chase Pearson, center. An intriguing prospect who has kept getting better since being picked in the fifth round in 2015. Pearson had 16 goals (29 points) in 34 games at Maine, was a team leader, turned pro after the season and is penciled in for Grand Rapids. He has good size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), great hockey smarts, his dad played in the NHL, and he can play a variety of roles. David Guralnick, Detroit News
45. Seth Barton, defenseman. A freshman at UMass Lowell, Barton is a 2018 third-round pick who had a promising season and is emerging as a legitimate prospect. A good skater, the Wings always have liked his instincts. He just needs to keep adding strength.
45. Seth Barton, defenseman. A freshman at UMass Lowell, Barton is a 2018 third-round pick who had a promising season and is emerging as a legitimate prospect. A good skater, the Wings always have liked his instincts. He just needs to keep adding strength. David Guralnick, Detroit News
46. Kasper Kotkansalo, defenseman. Kotkansalo has shown steady development since being drafted in the third round in 2017. He has 11 assists this season at Boston University, but now entering his junior year, you’d like to see bigger jumps.
46. Kasper Kotkansalo, defenseman. Kotkansalo has shown steady development since being drafted in the third round in 2017. He has 11 assists this season at Boston University, but now entering his junior year, you’d like to see bigger jumps. David Guralnick, Detroit News
47. Alec Regula, defenseman. The 6-foot-4 2018 third- round pick from West Bloomfield completed his junior eligibility and is penciled in for Grand Rapids next season. The Wings have been drilling in him the need to improve defensively.
47. Alec Regula, defenseman. The 6-foot-4 2018 third- round pick from West Bloomfield completed his junior eligibility and is penciled in for Grand Rapids next season. The Wings have been drilling in him the need to improve defensively. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
48. Jack Adams, right wing. A big (6-foot-5) winger who has teased with some offensive potential, the former 2017 sixth-round pick needs to take a bigger leap forward soon to remain a legitimate prospect with so much depth in front of him in the organization.
48. Jack Adams, right wing. A big (6-foot-5) winger who has teased with some offensive potential, the former 2017 sixth-round pick needs to take a bigger leap forward soon to remain a legitimate prospect with so much depth in front of him in the organization. David Guralnick, Detroit News
49. Malte Setkov, defenseman. Setkov was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and intrigues with is size (6-foot-6) and skating ability. He’s been playing junior level in Sweden, still far away from any thought of competing for a job in the NHL.
49. Malte Setkov, defenseman. Setkov was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and intrigues with is size (6-foot-6) and skating ability. He’s been playing junior level in Sweden, still far away from any thought of competing for a job in the NHL. David Guralnick, Detroit News
50. Jake Chelios, defenseman. Played well in Grand Rapids this season, and earned a late-season promotion to the Wings. Serviceable guy to have in your organization, efficient and good on the defensive end.
50. Jake Chelios, defenseman. Played well in Grand Rapids this season, and earned a late-season promotion to the Wings. Serviceable guy to have in your organization, efficient and good on the defensive end. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    What needs to be done to improve the roster?

    Hradek: They’ve got to find the young defensemen. They have a number of talented forwards, so much so maybe they can move one to get a really good defenseman. Let’s say Colorado, just as an example. Could Colorado be in position to move a Tyson Barrie with the arrival of Cale Makar? So they could be looking for a high-end forward. Maybe they can find another defenseman in free agency, maybe Detroit becomes a destination again. Just fill out the defense and identify the goalie for the future.

    Zeisberger: It’s just what is going to happen with the blue line, and who is going to take over in goal in two or three years. Fans, honestly and rightfully, want to see steps in the right direction and who is going to be the young foundation pieces. But I really like what they are building up front.

    Any thoughts on bringing back coach Jeff Blashill?

    Campbell:Extending him was very wise. I don’t know of anybody who believed missing the playoffs was because of Jeff Blashill. Or he was being outcoached. Team USA certainly thinks he’s a good coach. He works very well with young players, he’s good for the market. It was a smart move bringing him back.

    Zeisberger: It goes beyond wins and they obviously were seeing the development under this coach. The organization is in a rebuild and we’ve watched some of these young guys develop. It’s been a slow process at times but that’s the way it is with young players. He hasn’t had a lot to work with but if you see some of these guys improve, and they have, you can’t pull the plug on him. Now, if you come back to me in two years and they’ve flatlined, not only in record but development, maybe you take a stronger look at it.

    More: 'Awesome' world championships a nice consolation for Blashill, Wings

    Nobody likes to talk about timelines in sports because there are so many variables and things can change so quickly. But what is a realistic time frame before the Wings should contend?

    Hradek: We’ve got to see what moves are made between now and the start of next season. If there’s an addition via trade or free agency. They have young players like Cholowski, who might be ready to take the next step in his development. You can turn things around one season to the next relatively quickly and be much more competitive. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Wings be in the mix for a playoff spot depending on some factors. If they go to a more conservative approach, they’re a year or two out. But it depends on the moves that are in the works. The problem with the Wings might be the division they’re in. There are so many talented teams right now.

    Weekes: I don’t think it needs to be too long. You can make a case in the next year or two they can be playing meaningful games in March. It wouldn’t surprise me. They’ve restocked the pond and now some of those kids are coming to LCA and there are more coming from last year’s draft and this draft coming up. We’ll see what the free agent period will glean.

    Zeisberger: Obviously the division keeps getting better. Tampa, Boston and Toronto are real good teams. Montreal just missed the playoffs. Now you have Florida adding (coach) Joel Quenneville and if you believe the rumors the Panthers could also be getting (Artemi) Panarin and (Sergei) Bobrovsky (in free agency). People don’t have patience for rebuilds like the way they did. You have to think they have to make the playoffs in two years.

    Melrose: You look at Carolina today and it is a serious Stanley Cup threat. Detroit, with the new building, free agents will want to go back to Detroit. And with the young guys, they can change things real quickly. It’s being proven just about every night in these playoffs. It doesn’t matter where you finish — just make the playoffs and you have a chance of winning.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

