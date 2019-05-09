The Red Wings signed defenseman Dylan McIlrath on Thursday to a two-year contract extension. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings signed defenseman Dylan McIlrath on Thursday to a two-year contract extension.

McIlrath, 27, played in 52 games with Grand Rapids this season (10 points, 98 penalty minutes) and another seven with the Red Wings, where he went pointless but had a plus-2 rating while averaging just over 15 minutes of ice time to finish the regular season.

At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, McIlrath has the presence and willingness to play a physical game. A 2010 first-round pick of the New York Rangers, McIlrath was acquired from Florida at the 2017 trade deadline in a package for Thomas Vanek.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan



