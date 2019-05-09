Ted Kulfan's top 20 2019 NHL draft prospects

Go through the gallery above to view The Detroit News' top 20 prospects for the NHL draft, compiled by Ted Kulfan. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

Detroit — There was obvious disappointment from Red Wings fans when the team failed to “win” the NHL draft lottery.

Instead of picking first or second, the Red Wings wound up with the sixth overall pick at last month’s lottery.

With players such as Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko available, both considered to be instant-impact forwards in the NHL, there was resignation among fans.

But there shouldn’t be.

In a deep draft, which this one is shaping to be June 21-22 in Vancouver, the Wings are likely to pick a player who will be another significant piece in the organization rebuild.

The Wings have 10 picks in this draft, including three in the second round and two in the fifth round.

New general manager Steve Yzerman said at his introductory press conference the need to draft well is important for the organization.

“We want to be a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup championship,” Yzerman said. “That takes time. We have a lot of draft picks; we have good kids coming. How well we draft and how quickly these players develop into impact players in the NHL will determine our success.”

From an organizational depth chart view, the Wings are well stocked with wingers, but are lacking impact defensemen and need to address, at some point, the goaltending position in the future.

