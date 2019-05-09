Ted Kulfan's top 20 2019 NHL draft prospects
Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News
1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games). Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice. Chris Barry, Sputnik via Associated Press
3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed. Western Hockey League
4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He’s the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively. Western Hockey League
5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn’t afraid to go into corners. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin’s stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick. Rich Lam, Getty Images
7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there’s a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards. Steve Hiscock, Saskatoon Blades
8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season’s dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team’s best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what’s noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn’t have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there’s a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead. Western Hockey League
12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn’t big, but he plays big. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you’ve seen Caufield play, you’re struck by the size. He’s only 5-foot-7. But don’t let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn’t likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there’s great potential down the road. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter. Melanie Duchene, Associated Press
16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn’t an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he’s become a fine passer. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot. Kyle Robinson Photography
18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn’t dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he’s going to be a pro for many years. Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press
19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He’s not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn’t elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He’s another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick. Jim Utterback, Bryce Griffin, Hickling Images
20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he’s physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking. David Chan, Halifax Mooseheads
    Detroit — There was obvious disappointment from Red Wings fans when the team failed to “win” the NHL draft lottery.

    Instead of picking first or second, the Red Wings wound up with the sixth overall pick at last month’s lottery.

    With players such as Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko available, both considered to be instant-impact forwards in the NHL, there was resignation among fans.

    But there shouldn’t be.

    In a deep draft, which this one is shaping to be June 21-22 in Vancouver, the Wings are likely to pick a player who will be another significant piece in the organization rebuild.

    The Wings have 10 picks in this draft, including three in the second round and two in the fifth round.

    New general manager Steve Yzerman said at his introductory press conference the need to draft well is important for the organization.

    “We want to be a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup championship,” Yzerman said. “That takes time. We have a lot of draft picks; we have good kids coming. How well we draft and how quickly these players develop into impact players in the NHL will determine our success.”

    From an organizational depth chart view, the Wings are well stocked with wingers, but are lacking impact defensemen and need to address, at some point, the goaltending position in the future.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

