Hockey world bids farewell to Red Wings great Red Kelly
Pallbearers carry the casket of Red Kelly after the funeral mass at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Toronto,.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Red Kelly after the funeral mass at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Toronto,. Cole Burston, The Canadian Press via AP
The casket of Red Kelly lays at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church during a funeral mass in Toronto, Friday, May 10, 2019.
The casket of Red Kelly lays at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church during a funeral mass in Toronto, Friday, May 10, 2019. Cole Burston, AP
Pallbearers follow clergymen as they exit the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church with the coffin of NHL legend Red Kelly.
Pallbearers follow clergymen as they exit the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church with the coffin of NHL legend Red Kelly. Cole Burston, AP
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media following the funeral mass for Red Kelly.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media following the funeral mass for Red Kelly. Cole Burston, AP
Toronto Maple Leafs president and former Red Wing Brendan Shanahan speaks to the media following the funeral mass for Red Kelly.
Toronto Maple Leafs president and former Red Wing Brendan Shanahan speaks to the media following the funeral mass for Red Kelly. Cole Burston, AP
Toronto Maple Leafs alumni, from left, Ron Ellis, Frank Mahovolich, Jim Gregory, Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, Dick Duff, and Eddie Shack, stand in a row as mourners exit the church following the funeral mass.
Toronto Maple Leafs alumni, from left, Ron Ellis, Frank Mahovolich, Jim Gregory, Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, Dick Duff, and Eddie Shack, stand in a row as mourners exit the church following the funeral mass. Cole Burston, AP
Toronto Maple Leafs alumni, from left, Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, and Eddie Shack greet mourners outside the church following the funeral mass.
Toronto Maple Leafs alumni, from left, Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, and Eddie Shack greet mourners outside the church following the funeral mass. Cole Burston, AP
Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum, left, greets NHL commissioner Gary Bettman following the funeral mass.
Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum, left, greets NHL commissioner Gary Bettman following the funeral mass. Cole Burston, AP
In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Red Kelly stands beside his Canadian stamp during the unveiling of the NHL stamp series featuring defensemen from the original six NHL teams, at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Red Kelly stands beside his Canadian stamp during the unveiling of the NHL stamp series featuring defensemen from the original six NHL teams, at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Hannah Yoon, AP
In this undated photo, Detroit Red Wings Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle another teammate for the puck during hockey practice in Detroit.
In this undated photo, Detroit Red Wings Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle another teammate for the puck during hockey practice in Detroit. The Detroit News
    Toronto — Family, friends and many of hockey’s most luminous names bid farewell to Red Kelly at the NHL great’s funeral Friday.

    The eight-time Stanley Cup champion played 20 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, winning four Stanley Cups with each team. He died at 91 on May 2, exactly 52 years after the Maple Leafs win their last Stanley Cup in 1967.

    Honorary pallbearers at the funeral included Frank Mahovlich, Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, Bob Baun, Dick Duff, Ron Ellis, Dave Keon, Eddie Shack and Jim Gregory.

    “He was a hero to us all,” said McDonald, who played for Kelly when he coached Toronto in the 1970s. “We all looked up to him … how he lived his life. He showed us the way. … Red never swore. It was, ‘Wholly smollerinos … son of a sea cookin’ bottle washer.’ That’s the kind of gentleman he was, through in through.”

    Also at the funeral were Maple Leafs President and former Red Wing Brendan Shanahan, general manager Kyle Dubas, ex-Red Wings star and Detroit GM Steve Yzerman, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and former Toronto captain Wendel Clark.

    “As much as he loved the game and he gave great service to the game and to this country … family was always first,” Bettman said. “That’s something I always respected about him. Great, great man.”

    Leonard Patrick Kelly started his hockey career as a defenseman but switched to center after his trade to Toronto. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969.

    “It was the ability to be the person he was that was so important,” former Toronto teammate Baun said. “Red never did change, always such a great guy, very thoughtful and caring. He was as honest as the day is long.”

    Kelly’s No. 4 is retired in Toronto and Detroit, and his statue is part of Legends Row outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where memorabilia and a book of condolence were on display Friday.

    Kelly is survived by Andra, his wife of 60 years, four children and eight grandchildren.

    Red Wings legend Red Kelly, 1927-2019
    Red Kelly, whose No. 4 was raised to the rafters in February at Little Caesars Arena, passed away Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91.
    Red Kelly, whose No. 4 was raised to the rafters in February at Little Caesars Arena, passed away Thursday in Toronto at the age of 91. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    From left, Red Wings players Ted Linsday, Michael Kirby, Red Kelly and Ed Sandford read a magazine in 1951.
    From left, Red Wings players Ted Linsday, Michael Kirby, Red Kelly and Ed Sandford read a magazine in 1951. Detroit News Photo Archive
    Red Kelly talks to a fan on Feb. 4, 1955.
    Red Kelly talks to a fan on Feb. 4, 1955. Detroit News wire services, Detroit News Photo Archive
    Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for
    Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for the puck at practice. Detroit News archives
    Red Kelly stands during the ceremony to retire Kelly's number.
    Red Kelly stands during the ceremony to retire Kelly's number. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four.
    Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena.
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
    Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA.
    Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Red Kelly talks to reporters during an NHL event at the Renaissance Center in Detroit in 2008.
    Red Kelly talks to reporters during an NHL event at the Renaissance Center in Detroit in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012.
    From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012. Paul Sancya, AP
    Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
    Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Red Kelly
    Red Kelly Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
    Red Kelly, right, and Marty Pavelich both won four
    Red Kelly, right, and Marty Pavelich both won four Stanley Cups with the Red Wings, and both are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Detroit News archive
    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, far left, stands with
    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, far left, stands with Detroit Red Wings legends and members of the Wings hockey dynasty of the 1950s, from left, Marty Pavelich, Alex Delvecchio, Gordie Howe, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay and Marcel Pronovost during a salute to them May 25, 2008. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
