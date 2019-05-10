Slovakia's Tomas Tatar, a former Red Wing, celebrates his goal past goaltender Cory Schneider of the United States. (Photo: Petr David Josek, AP)

This wasn’t the start Team USA wanted at the men’s world hockey championships Friday in Slovakia.

Facing the host country, Team USA – coached by the Red Wings’ Jeff Blashill – lost 4-1.

Farmington Hills native Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks) scored the lone USA goal, on the power play.

Slovakia scored twice in a span of 3 minutes, 6 seconds early in the second period, snapping a 1-1 tie. Former Red Wings forward Tomas Tatar scored the second goal, making it a 3-1 game.

Slovakia goalie Patrik Rybar – the Grand Rapids Griffins goalie – stopped 11 USA shots.

Wings forwards Dylan Larkin and Luke Glendening were kept off the scoresheet.

Earlier in the day, Finland defeated Canada 3-1. Red Wings forwards Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou were held scoreless for Canada.