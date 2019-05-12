Antonin Manavian of France, right, battles Dylan Larkin of the U.S. during Sunday's game. (Photo: Petr David Josek, AP)

Kosice, Slovakia – The United States rebounded from an upset loss to Slovakia in the opening game at the ice hockey world championships by routing France 7-1 on Sunday.

After losing 4-1 to the host, team USA rebounded in a big way. Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Frank Vatrano added one in less than two minutes to set the pace early in the opening period for the U.S. to take command in the Group A game.

Colin White also had two while Patrick Kane, who captained the Americans to the bronze medal at last year’s worlds in Denmark, scored his first goal in Slovakia and added an assist.

On White’s tally, former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes carried the puck from end to end before delivering a nice pass to White. Kane buried a rebound after a shot by the Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin.

Hughes finished a team-best plus-4.

Chris Kreider added one to make it 6-0 following a steal by Larkin, who finished with two assists.

Luke Glendening of the Red Wings had one assist and was plus-1 in 9:20 of ice time. Larkin played 16:39.

The U.S. next faces Finland on Monday.

"It was a big win for us, especially going into tomorrow against Finland," White said. "We built some confidence and it was a good team effort."

In Canada’s 8-0 win over Great Britain, the Red Wings’ Anthony Mantha had two goals and three assists.