Dylan Larkin of the United States, right, celebrates with teammate Jack Eichel after scoring the winning goal Monday against Finland in the world championsips at Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo: Petr David Josek, Associated Press)

Dylan Larkin was knocked down, bounced around, and was having a forgettable game Monday against Finland at the men’s world championships in Slovakia.

But in overtime, with the game on the line, Larkin scored with 1:13 left, giving Team USA a 3-2 victory.

It was Larkin’s first goal of the tournament, after getting two assists in Sunday’s 7-1 victory over France.

Larkin took a pass on the game-winning goal, skated to some free ice, and snapped a shot from the dot that produced the winner, moments after Finland had carried the play in overtime thanks to impressive NHL Entry Draft prospect Kaapo Kakko.

Team USA's Jack Hughes and Kakko — the projected top two picks in June's Entry Draft — both played in the game.

The overtime goal wasn’t a total shock for Larkin. He set a Red Wings’ team record with four ovetime goals this season.

The victory gave Team USA — coached by Wings’ coach Jeff Blashill — a 1-1-1 record (five points in Group A) in the tournament. Finland is 2-0-1 (seven points).

Brady Skjei and Johnny Gaudreau scored for the U.S., with Alex DeBrincat (Farmington Hills) assisting on Skjei’s goal. It was DeBrincat’s fourth point of the tournament (three goals, assist).

Canada, with Wings' forwards Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi on its roster (Mantha had two goals in a victory Sunday over Great Britain), will play Slovakia later Monday.

Walleye run

The Toledo Walleye, the Wings’ East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) affiliate, is halfway to reaching the Kelly Cup Finals.

Toledo defeated Tulsa 4-1 Sunday at Huntington Center, taking a 2-0 series lead over the Oilers.

The best-of-seven conference finals now shift to Tulsa, Okla., for the next three games, if necessary. Game 3 is Wednesday.

Walleye goalie Pat Nagle (Bloomfield Hills/Ferris State) stopped 39 of 40 shots Sunday to key the victory. During the playoffs, Nagle has a 10-3 record with a 1.66 goals-against average and .944 save percentage.

A.J. Jenks (Wolverine Lake), Wings prospect David Pope, Greg Wolfe (Canton/Michigan State) and Chris Crane had Toledo goals.

Wolfe (14 points, seven goals, seven assists) and Pope (12 points, nine assists), Wings’ prospect Dylan Sadowy (11 points) and Shane Berschbach (Clawson/Western Michigan) have led a balanced Walleye offensive attack.

