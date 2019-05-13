The Red Wings will sign defenseman Oliwer Kaski to a one-year contract after the world championships, his agent Todd Diamond confirmed in an e-mail to The Detroit News.

Oliwer Kaski (Photo: Vaclav Salek, AP)

Kaski is playing for Finland in the tournament, and Monday had an assist in the 3-2 loss to Team USA, which is coached by the Wings’ Jeff Blashill.

Kaski, 23, will sign a one-year, two-way contract.

Kaski was named MVP of the Finnish pro league, after collecting 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 59 games for Pelican, good for sixth in the league but best among all defensemen in goals and points.

A right-shot defenseman, Kaski played college hockey at Western Michigan in 2015-16 with 12 points (four goals) in 31 games. Kaski played one game the next season before returning to Finland.

Kaski has good size (6-foot-3, 187 pounds) and is dangerous offensively with a big shot. But several scouting services say his defensive game needs significant work for the NHL level.