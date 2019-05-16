Anthony Mantha (Photo: Petr David Josek, AP)

Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha continued his impressive play in the world championships with two goals, helping Canada defeat France 5-2 on Thursday in Kosice, Slovakia.

Mantha has nine points (five goals, four assists) in four games, only trailing Nikita Kucherov and William Nylander, who each have 10 points in the tournament.

Tyler Bertuzzi was held point-less in the game for Canada.

With the victory, Canada (nine points) moved ahead of Team USA (eight points) into second place in Group A – both teams have one regulation time loss – trailing only undefeated Germany (12 points).

