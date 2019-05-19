Kosice, Slovakia – Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the United States went on to beat Germany 3-1 Sunday at the world championships.
Jack Eichel put the Americans ahead by two goals late in the third and Cory Schneider was strong in net, helping them win a fifth straight game in Group A since opening the tournament with a 4-1 loss to the host Slovaks.
“This is where it gets fun,” said Schneider. “Every game has been a different challenge, and we've learned some lessons along the way, but this is a game we had to have. It's 1-1 late in the third, we didn't buckle under the pressure or panic. We stuck with our game plan and Larkin had a huge goal and our power play has been dynamite all tournament.”
Frederik Tiffels put the Germans ahead 1-0 midway through the first period and James van Riemsdyk pulled the Americans into a tie less than two minutes later.
The U.S. closes the preliminary round Tuesday against rival Canada.
The four teams from Group A that will advance to the quarterfinals are already determined – the U.S., Canada, Germany and Finland.
