The Detroit News ranks top 50 Red Wings in organization by value
Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 50 Red Wings in the organization by value.
1. Dylan Larkin, center. If there were any doubts about Larkin’s future, they were demolished over a season in which he posted 32 goals, 73 points, and gradually evolved into the team leader. He’ll likely be named captain before next season begins – the right decision. There’s little doubt he’s the most important player in the organization on a variety of levels.
2. Andreas Athanasiou, center. A year or two ago Athanasiou might have been a trade chip, but that’s not necessarily the case anymore. He scored 30 goals, was given more minutes and responded to the confidence shown in him. He appeared to be a more mature player on and off the ice. The speed he possesses can paralyze opponents and, at age 24, Athanasiou has a bright future ahead of him.
3. Filip Zadina, right wing. The hype and expectations after Zadina was drafted last June were excessive and, at least initially, unrealistic. Zadina wasn’t ready for the NHL last October, but inched closer as the regular season went on. He had three points (one goal) in a nine-game look-see in early March. Zadina’s potential and game-breaking ability make him an elite prospect, a valuable commodity going forward.
4. Tyler Bertuzzi, left wing. Bertuzzi isn’t the most fluid player on the ice, but his value comes from his ability to play up and down the lineup, in a variety of roles, and produce in whatever way he’s used. Bertuzzi found a home playing with Larkin and Anthony Mantha late in the season, producing offensively at a historic clip (four consecutive games with at least three points). He’s a hockey player, through and through.
5. Filip Hronek, defenseman. Solidified himself as the organization’s best young defensive prospect with an impressive stint in the NHL, after starring in the AHL. What Hronek lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his physical and confident play at both ends. The Wings are likely to carve out a spot in the lineup for him next season.
6. Anthony Mantha, right wing. Mantha had 25 goals and 48 points in 67 games, and cemented his position among the organization’s building blocks. A gifted scorer, underrated passer, and physical when the need arises, Mantha is gradually erasing concerns regarding his inconsistency.
7. Danny DeKeyser, defenseman. For all the fans’ complaints about DeKeyser’s long-term contract, inconsistency, failure to progress, he was easily the Wings’ best overall defenseman. DeKeyser, 29, was limited to 52 games because of injuries, but solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 defenseman.
8. Dennis Cholowski, defenseman. Cholowski made the NHL opening night roster and didn’t look out of place on the offensive end of his time with the Wings. It was defense – Cholowski was minus-20 in 52 games – where he appeared to lose confidence as the season wore on. Cholowski finished his season in Grand Rapids, but will be in the mix for an NHL job in training camp.
9. Michael Rasmussen, center. In a perfect world Rasmussen would have spent his time in Grand Rapids, but because of his junior eligibility, the Wings were forced to keep him on the NHL roster where he scored 8 goals in 62 games. He’s an important, legitimate NHL prospect, but Rasmussen might be best served back-tracking and rebuilding his confidence in Grand Rapids next season.
10. Jimmy Howard, goaltender. Several times during Howard’s career it appeared his time in Detroit was done, only to watch him reboot, retrench, and become a player the Wings couldn’t afford to lose. The Wings re-signed Howard, 35, late this season, knowing he was far away the best option they had in the organization. He’s an important veteran presence on this ever-younger team these days.
11. Joe Veleno, center. A 2018 first-round draft pick, Veleno was a revelation in training camp, then had an outstanding junior season. The Wings wanted Veleno to become a focused two-way player and he did so, his defensive game becoming a major factor. Veleno is expected to turn pro this summer, and while he appears destined for Grand Rapids, there’s a long-shot chance he could make the NHL roster.
12. Niklas Kronwall, defenseman. An unrestricted free agent, Kronwall’s future in the organization is cloudy. He’s been a valuable contributor for 15 seasons, he’s a respected presence on and off the ice, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Wings ask Kronwall to return for another year.
13. Evgeny Svechnikov, right wing. Svechnikov, 22, lost the entire season because of knee surgery after being injuried the final preseason game in September. It was disappointing on many levels, but especially because Svechnikov appeared to be winning a job on the opening night roster. The 2015 first-round pick remains a viable prospect because of his potential.
14. Luke Glendening, center. Glendening isn’t ever going to be a headliner on an NHL team, but he continues to show his importance to any team with first-rate defensive work, leadership, and character. The consistency of Glendening’s name coming up in trade talks shows how much other teams think of him, but the Wings aren’t going to ship away such an important asset easily.
15. Taro Hirose, left wing. Hirose doesn’t overwhelm you with his size or speed, but his intangibles are appealing. Hirose makes plays, uses his linemates effectively, he’s seemingly always around the puck. In 10 games after being signed as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, Hirose’s seven points (one goal, six assists) showed he’ll be looking for an NHL roster spot in October.
16. Mike Green, defenseman. Green was limited to 43 games because of injuries, and at age 33, it’s questionable whether the Wings will engage in further contract extensions. He’ll likely be shipped before the trade deadline next February to a team looking for veteran depth.
17. Trevor Daley, defenseman. Entering the final year of his three-year contract with the Wings, Daley, 35, was limited to 44 games because of injuries. His greatest benefit to the Wings at this point might be he’ll be an attractive asset at the trade deadline for a team searching for quality depth.
18. Jonathan Bernier, goaltender. At a position the Wings don’t have a ton of organizational depth, Bernier remains a firm backup to Jimmy Howard. Bernier didn’t overwhelm in his debut with the Wings, but the hope is he’ll rebound being more acclimated to his surroundings next season.
19. Madison Bowey, defenseman. Acquired at the trade deadline as part of the package for defenseman Nick Jensen, Bowey showed enough in March to be penciled onto the NHL spot next season. Consistency remains an issue, but Bowey, 24, will get a chance to show he’s an NHL player.
20. Gustav Lindstrom, defenseman. The 2017 secnd-round pick has gradually worked his way into being a possible top-four defenseman in the NHL. He is likely to stay in Sweden for another year, but that’s fine for a low-maintenance player who makes all the little plays, is sound, and doesn’t hurt his team.
21. Jared McIsaac, defenseman. The Wings’ felt good when they drafted McIsaac last summer in the second round, and his progress in junior this season has maintained that belief. He’ll play one more year of junior hockey, but McIsaac’s stay in minors before reaching the NHL might not be long. Fans are likely going to enjoy his physical style, along with ability to notch points.
22. Christoffer Ehn, center. You can make the point Ehn is the younger Darren Helm. A speedy bottom-six forward who is stronger on the defensive end, the Wings maintain there is offense Ehn simply hasn’t realized yet. Ehn was one of the more pleasant surprises in the organization this season, making the NHL roster so soon.
23. Darren Helm, left wing. There was hope early in his career Helm would develop into a consistent 12- to 16-goal scorer, but hasn’t materialized, partly because of a litany of injuries. Helm, 32, still plays with speed and remains an effective penalty killer.
24. Jonathan Ericsson, defenseman. It wasn’t a great season for Ericsson, 35, who battled injuries, was limited to 52 games, and was a healthy scratch for several games. With one year left on his contract, Ericsson’s future in the organization is hazy.
25. Frans Nielsen, center. Nielsen slipped to 10 goals and 35 points, never really settling in as the second-line center. The veteran is a fine influence in the locker room, and should be better suited as the third-line center. At age 35, and with two years left on his contract, a buyout wouldn’t be entirely shocking.
26. Filip Larsson, goaltender: Had an outstanding freshman season at Denver, and the Wings signed him to a pro contract after the Pioneers were eliminated. Larsson is a 2016 sixth-round pick who is the organization’s leading goaltending prospect. Larsson has starred at each level, which is a good sign for any prospect.
27. Jacob de la Rose, center. A waiver acquisition early this season, de la Rose, 23, showed glimpses of being an effective bottom-six forward, particularly effective on the defensive end. An irregular heartbeat ended his season in March, but the issue has been fixed, and de la Rose will be ready for training camp.
28. Justin Abdelkader, left wing. The leadership traits are unquestionably there, and Abdelkader, 32, remains a true pro and example for the younger locker room. But Abdelkader’s production has been slipping. He only had six goals this season, and with four more years left on his contract, it wouldn’t be shocking he could be bought out before its end.
29. Jonatan Berggren, right wing. Berggren looked like a steal for the Wings as a 2018 second-round selection, but a back injury derailed most this season. Berggren plays a sound two-way game, and plays with speed, but it will be interesting to watch how well he rebounds from the back issue.
30. Thomas Vanek, left wing. Vanek has provided a positive locker room presence in two tours with the Wings, but at age 35, and an unrestricted free agent, he isn’t likely to return next season.
31. Vili Saarijarvi, defenseman. Interestingly, Saarijarvi was actually one of the better defensemen in Wings’ training camp. But, his season in Grand Rapids was up and down, though Saarijarvi’s ability with the puck remains an intriguing strength.
32. Libor Sulak, defenseman: At 25, Sulak doesn’t have much more time to show the Wings he’s NHL-worthy, or capable. He opened the season in Detroit because of the rash of injuries the Wings had on defense, but his defensive breakdowns were apparent. Sulak’s a wild card because of his great skating, and NHL size.
33. Patrik Rybar, goaltender: An undrafted free agent, Rybar, 25, became more comfortable and adjusted to the North American pro game as the season progressed. Rybar said the pace of the game was so different early, the smaller rink was a factor, but he looked like a possible NHL goalie late in the season.
34. Givani Smith, left wing. Had a predictably tough rookie pro season in Grand Rapids, but was better in the second half using his size and brawn. If Smith can be effective around the net and control the puck, he can become a factor.
35. Ryan Kuffner, left wing. An undrafted college free agent, Kuffner was signed in March and went point-less in 10 NHL games. Kuffner will start next season in Grand Rapids where he’ll competing with a lot of other prospect wingers.
36. Joe Hicketts, defenseman. You have to love this guy’s character, spunk, and his passion for the game. But in brief call-ups to Detroit, Hicketts’ limitations have been highlighted, and he hasn’t been able to climb the organizational depth chart.
37. Dylan McIlrath, defenseman. The burly, physical defenseman was given a brief promotion to the Wings in March and showed he could be capable of replacing Luke Witkowski as a depth defenseman and physical presence.
38. Luke Witkowski, defenseman. Has been the Wings’ resident policeman the last two seasons, protecting teammates with his willigness to fight. But Witkowski’s an unrestricted free agent, and the Wings might be looking to replace him with younger options.
39. Brian Lashoff, defenseman. Lashoff has been a positive mentor for younger defensemen in Grand Rapids, and remains a serviceable option for the Wings when injuries hit.
40. Wade Megan, center. At age 28 Megan is way past the prospect stage, but he provides a settling, veteran influence in Grand Rapids, and showed he can be an adequate lineup filler when injuries hit at the NHL level.
41. Dominic Turgeon, center: Turgeon has had brief call-ups to the Wings the last two seasons, but appears to have been leap-frogged on the organizational depth chart. Turgeon will be a penalty-killer, fourth-line grinder, if he reaches the NHL for good.
42. Martin Frk, right wing. Frk still has one of the hardest shots in the organization, but has had difficulty finding at role at the NHL level. An unrestricted free agent, he might be looking for a job elsewhere this summer.
43. Matt Puempel, left wing. Puempel, 26, showed some offensive ability in a brief promotion in March, and showed his worth in Grand Rapids (24 goals) this season. Seems destined to be a key minor leaguer, adding quality depth to an organization.
44. Chase Pearson, center. An intriguing prospect who has kept getting better since being picked in the fifth round in 2015. Pearson had 16 goals (29 points) in 34 games at Maine, was a team leader, turned pro after the season and is penciled in for Grand Rapids. He has good size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), great hockey smarts, his dad played in the NHL, and he can play a variety of roles.
45. Seth Barton, defenseman. A freshman at UMass Lowell, Barton is a 2018 third-round pick who had a promising season and is emerging as a legitimate prospect. A good skater, the Wings always have liked his instincts. He just needs to keep adding strength.
46. Kasper Kotkansalo, defenseman. Kotkansalo has shown steady development since being drafted in the third round in 2017. He has 11 assists this season at Boston University, but now entering his junior year, you’d like to see bigger jumps.
47. Alec Regula, defenseman. The 6-foot-4 2018 third- round pick from West Bloomfield completed his junior eligibility and is penciled in for Grand Rapids next season. The Wings have been drilling in him the need to improve defensively.
48. Jack Adams, right wing. A big (6-foot-5) winger who has teased with some offensive potential, the former 2017 sixth-round pick needs to take a bigger leap forward soon to remain a legitimate prospect with so much depth in front of him in the organization.
49. Malte Setkov, defenseman. Setkov was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and intrigues with is size (6-foot-6) and skating ability. He’s been playing junior level in Sweden, still far away from any thought of competing for a job in the NHL.
50. Jake Chelios, defenseman. Played well in Grand Rapids this season, and earned a late-season promotion to the Wings. Serviceable guy to have in your organization, efficient and good on the defensive end.
    Detroit – It’s getting closer to time of year in the NHL – when speculation becomes rampant about trades, who could be available, who is likely to go.

    Some trades occur right around the Entry Draft, which this year is June 21-22 in Vancouver. But there’s a good amount of dealing that gets done right before and right after the draft, as teams try to piece together their rosters.

    The Red Wings, with new general manager Steve Yzerman, likely will be looking to make some moves.

    Yzerman said at his introductory press conference not to expect any big, splashy moves early in his tenure; he wants to let his young players continue to develop. Yzerman thinks the bigger moves might be in a year or two, when the youngsters are closer to being ready to contend.

    But it wouldn’t be surprising to see Yzerman do some tweaking this offseason, in an effort to strengthen the roster. The hard part for Yzerman will be the simple fact the Wings don’t have many players who would attract significant building blocks.

    Forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Anthony Mantha, two young players who showed meaningful progress last season, might be the only pieces who could fetch a big return.

    Otherwise, there are several veteran defensemen who are likely to be dealt at some point during the season or before, including Trevor Daley, Jonathan Ericsson and Mike Green.

    Here's a look at the Red Wings roster, with a forecast on who's staying and who's going.

    Staying

    Jonathan Bernier, G: His season would probably leave many to wonder why Bernier is in this category. But with two more years left on his contract, and no Wings prospect close to the NHL, Bernier will return. Bernier is a proven NHL goaltender, though he’ll have to be better next season.

    Tyler Bertuzzi, F: Bertuzzi doesn’t excel with flair or jaw-dropping plays. He accomplishes things in a “greasy” style that makes him capable of blending with any line coach Jeff Blashill puts him on. Bertuzzi is a long-term presence on this roster.

    Madison Bowey, D: Acquired from Washington in the Nick Jensen trade, Bowey is out of options so he can’t be sent to Grand Rapids. Bowey is likely to stick on the NHL roster, and he did show enough in the final weeks to provide optimism.

    Danny DeKeyser, D: With three more years at $5 million per, it’s difficult seeing many teams lining up to acquire him. But considering DeKeyser, arguably, had his best NHL season, the Wings like the idea of keeping him.

    Christoffer Ehn, F: Made the roster last season out of training camp, and Ehn showed enough during the season to make him a piece of the puzzle going forward. Needs to improve his offensive game.

    Darren Helm, F: Helm is in this category mainly because of the two years left on his contract at $3.85 million per (with a no-trade clause). Helm remains an effective penalty killer, but the mileage is beginning to pile up.

    Taro Hirose, F: When Hirose signed late in the season there was no reason to expect him to be placed in this category. An undrafted college free agent? But Hirose showed enough where the Wings have an intriguing prospect on their hands.

    Jimmy Howard, G: The organization’s No. 1 goalie, Howard signed an extension late in the season. But don’t be surprised if rumors pop up again at the trade deadline if a contending team needs a starting goalie.

    Filip Hronek, D: Hronek did enough the second half of the season to prove he’s an NHL player. He really doesn’t have anything else to show in Grand Rapids. Hronek’s defensive game is catching up to his offense.

    Dylan Larkin, F: The face of the franchise. Larkin is likely going to be named the next captain of this team. He became one of the better players in the NHL this season.

    Frans Nielsen, F: There’s the possibility of buying Nielsen out – he has three years left at $5.25 million per. But he could be well suited as the No. 3 center on this roster, and he’s a respected veteran in the room.

    Michael Rasmussen, F: Whether it’s Detroit or Grand Rapids, Rasmussen isn’t leaving the organization. He might start the season with the Griffins to clean up parts of his game and regain confidence, but Rasmussen has a future with the Wings.

    Likely staying

    Justin Abdelkader, F: Buying out Abdelkader would mean a salary cap hit between $1.2 million and $2.46 million until 2027-28. He has four more years left on his present contract ($4.25 million cap hit) and at age 32, needs to rebound from three declining years.

    Jacob de la Rose, F: An accelerated heartbeat ended de la Rose’s season in mid-March, but he had a procedure that apparently fixed the issue. He showed enough to be a part of the fourth line.

    Andreas Athanasiou, F: After a 30-goal season where Athanasiou showed significant growth on and off the ice, the only reason Athanasiou isn’t “definitely” staying is that he would fetch a nice return in any trade. And the Wings don’t have an abundance of valuable trade pieces.

    Luke Glendening, F: The speculation about Glendening being traded to a contender (probably Toronto) will heat up as the season progresses, but the Wings value this veteran for his leadership and work ethic on the ice.

    Ryan Kuffner, F: An undrafted free agent who’ll stay in the organization, just likely in Grand Rapids.

    Anthony Mantha, F: Similar to Athanasiou, the only thing keeping Mantha from the “definitely” staying category is that he could be a valuable trade chip if Yzerman decides to pull the trigger on a big trade. But that’s unlikely, as the Wings liked the development Mantha showed in the final weeks.

    Evgeny Svechnikov, F: Svechnikov lost an entire season because of knee surgery, so starting the season in Grand Rapids is a distinct possibility. A former first-round draft pick, the Wings aren’t giving up on Svechnikov just yet.

    Here ... until March 

    Trevor Daley, D: Daley had an injury-marred season and with only one year left on his contract, he isn’t likely to remain in the organization beyond that. He could be a nice acquisition for a contender at the deadline.

    Jonathan Ericsson, D: Now in the final year of his contract, Ericsson’s play has declined in recent seasons. After an injury-plagued season, Ericsson has to get to camp healthy, first of all.

    Mike Green, D: With a no-trade clause Green likely will stay here for most of the season … until the trade deadline. If he’s healthy, and that’s been an issue the last two seasons, Green could still, maybe, help a contender.

    The retiring type

    Niklas Kronwall, D: Kronwall, 38, seemed intrigued about reaching the 1,000-game milestone (he’s 47 shy), and if Ken Holland were still GM, there was a good chance Kronwall would be returning for one more year. But a new front office, Kronwall’s own questions about wanting to return, and another likely tough year in the standings might convince Kronwall to retire.

    Thomas Vanek, F: Vanek, 35, was frustrated with injuries last season and appeared ready to begin a life outside of hockey. A classy professional, if Vanek does want to continue playing, it’s not likely with the Wings.

    Gone

    Martin Frk, F: Frk has had opportunities to stake a claim on the roster but just hasn’t done enough to make it happen. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league but hasn’t been able to harness it.

    Luke Witkowski, F/D: A good character guy, great teammate willing to stand up for others, but the Wings are likely to go in another direction.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

