Red Wings' Dylan Larkin appears to take puck to groin in world championships
Dylan Larkin took a slap shot to what appeared to be the groin area in the first period of Team USA's game against Canada at the world championships.
Forgive Red Wings fans if they are holding their collective breath this afternoon.
Dylan Larkin took a slap shot to what appeared to be the groin area in the first period of Tuesday’s game between Team USA and Canada at the world championships.
Larkin went directly to the bench, was in obvious pain, and went to the locker room. He did not return for the start of the second period.
In the game, Larkin’s teammate on the Red Wings, Anthony Mantha, assisted on Canada’s second goal, Mantha’s 12th point in the tournament.
Canada is holding a 2-0 lead midway in the second period.
