Anthony Mantha will not play, and Dylan Larkin is still unknown, as the men’s hockey world championship rolls into quarterfinal play Thursday in Slovakia.

The two star Red Wings' forwards both made news during Tuesday's 3-0 Canada victory over Team USA in the final game of the preliminary round.

Mantha was given a one-game suspension Wednesday by the International Ice Hockey Federation for a hit to the head of Team USA forward Colin White during Tuesday’s game.

Mantha was given a two-minute penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play, and a 10-minute misconduct.

"The Panel finds that Mantha’s actions were dangerous, created a serious risk of injury to White, and violated IIHF Official Rule 124 (Checking to the Head and Neck). Mantha could have played the puck rather than making the check," the IIHF said in a statement. "Based on these facts, the Disciplinary Panel determined that because Mantha will be sanctioned with a one game suspension. He will be eligible to return for the semi-final round should Canada advance."

Tied for the tournament lead with seven goals (in seven games), Mantha will not dress for Canada (6-0-1) in Thursday’s quarterfinal game against Switzerland. Mantha has 12 points in the tournament (five assists).

Larkin's impact was painful in another way.

Larkin took a shot from the point from Canadian defenseman Philippe Myers directly to the groin area in the first period.

Larkin skated directly to the bench and was in obvious pain before going to the locker room. Larkin did not return to the game, after playing seven shifts for a total of 3 minutes 42 seconds.

In a text Wednesday to The Detroit News, Red Wings and Team USA coach Jeff Blashill said it’s uncertain whether Larkin will play in Thursday’s quarterfinal against Russia (7-0-0).

“He traveled with us,” Blashill texted. “Still evaluating. He is dealing with some pain but otherwise looks like OK. No definitive word on his status for Thursday’s game yet.”

Larkin has five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games for Team USA (5-2-0).

In the other two quarterfinals, Finland plays Sweden and the Czech Republic plays Germany.

The semifinals take place Saturday, with the gold and bronze medal games are Sunday.

