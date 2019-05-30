Ted Kulfan's top 20 2019 NHL draft prospects
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News, which includes Bowen Byram (pictured), a defenseman from Vancouver of the Western Hockey League.
Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News, which includes Bowen Byram (pictured), a defenseman from Vancouver of the Western Hockey League. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games).
1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games). Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice.
2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice. Chris Barry, Sputnik via Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed.
3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He’s the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively.
4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He’s the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn’t afraid to go into corners.
5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn’t afraid to go into corners. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin’s stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick.
6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin’s stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick. Rich Lam, Getty Images
Fullscreen
7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there’s a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards.
7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there’s a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards. Steve Hiscock, Saskatoon Blades
Fullscreen
8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class.
8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season’s dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team’s best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what’s noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice.
9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season’s dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team’s best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what’s noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn’t have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level.
10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn’t have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there’s a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead.
11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there’s a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn’t big, but he plays big.
12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn’t big, but he plays big. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you’ve seen Caufield play, you’re struck by the size. He’s only 5-foot-7. But don’t let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net.
13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you’ve seen Caufield play, you’re struck by the size. He’s only 5-foot-7. But don’t let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn’t likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there’s great potential down the road.
14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn’t likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there’s great potential down the road. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
Fullscreen
15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter.
15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter. Melanie Duchene, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn’t an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he’s become a fine passer.
16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn’t an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he’s become a fine passer. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
Fullscreen
17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot.
17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot. Kyle Robinson Photography
Fullscreen
18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn’t dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he’s going to be a pro for many years.
18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn’t dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he’s going to be a pro for many years. Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He’s not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn’t elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He’s another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick.
19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He’s not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn’t elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He’s another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick. Jim Utterback, Bryce Griffin, Hickling Images
Fullscreen
20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he’s physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking.
20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he’s physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking. David Chan, Halifax Mooseheads
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Who are the Red Wings going to target in the NHL Draft on June 21-22?

    They will get a better idea of that this week in Buffalo during the NHL Draft Combine.

    There are 109 players that have been invited to attend this week by the NHL; all essentially have job interviews with the 31 teams.

    Physical testing takes place Saturday, concluding the combine, as players go through different stations including the bench press, vertical jump, standing long jump, pull-ups and push-ups.

    The combine is an important evaluation tool for the Wings.

    “Scouts have spent an entire year on the road watching them from up in the stands and certainly visiting them on occasion and doing their own due diligence,” said Ryan Martin, the Wings’ assistant general manager. “Now is the opportunity for them to kind of put the pieces together.”

    The Wings have the No. 6 pick in the first round and 10 picks overall, including three in the second round.

    Jack Hughes (USA National Development Team Program) and Kaapo Kakko (Finland) have generally pulled away as the top two players in the draft. Hughes has been thought of as the slam-dunk No. 1 selection by New Jersey, but Kakko’s tremendous performance at the world championships has given definite pause to that thinking.

    Players such as forwards Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge/WHL), Trevor Zegras (USA development program), Kirby Dach (Saskatoon/WHL) and Alex Turcotte (USA development program), and defenseman Bowen Byram (Vancouver/WHL), are among the players expected to be around when the Wings’ draft sixth.

    They’ll interview more than 70 players by the time the interview period is over this week, said Martin, and get to know the players that much more.

    “It’s everything from tell us about your background and your family to your hockey development growing up,” Martin said. “We delve into personal issues, schooling, have they had any adversity and how have they handled adversity at any point in their life? What do they like to do when they aren’t playing hockey? Who are their friends?

    “We take a fairly low-key approach, but sometimes it just organically flows into other parts of their life. We prefer to have more of a conversation rather than just a grilling interview session, and based on what they say, it might lead us toward a different path of questioning.

    “We have to 20 minutes with each player and we typically use the entire 20 minutes.”

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    One thing that Martin has noticed over the years is that most potential draft picks these days are increasingly well-spoken, calm and professional while being interviewed by teams.

    “Most of the kids these days, whether they play at the (USA) national program, or in the Canadian Hockey League or a European League, for one reason or another, they’re way more worldly and mature and sophisticated than you and I were at that age,” Martin said. “They’re used to having microphones in their face. We just met with a Swedish player that has been living on his own since he was 15 or 16 in an apartment in Stockholm.

    “My point is, nobody really bombs in these interviews. They all do pretty well.”

    Generally speaking, Martin said a sub-standard interview – in the Wings’ estimation – isn’t going to knock a player’s slot in the draft or take him out of contention to be drafted.

    “But it certainly helps when you like a particular player and his on-ice skill set, and he comes in and has a real good interview,” Martin said. “Like Dylan Larkin’s interview (back in 2014) was excellent.”

    What was interesting about that particular combine, many Wings’ officials have said, was how many other players that week spoke to the Wings about how impressive Larkin was on and off the ice. Larkin’s leadership qualities gave the Wings even further incentive to draft him.

    As for the physical testing Saturday, Mike Kadar, the Wings’ strength and conditioning coach, will oversee the day’s events for the organization.

    “It (physical testing) does have importance; it’s a benchmark,” Martin said. “It’s not necessarily critical to whether you’re going to draft a guy, but it’s a good benchmark to use, even looking a year down the road: Have they made improvements and fixed some weaknesses they have?

    “Certainly the health, the medical testing part of it, you learn whether guys have significant medical issues or injuries that might be career threatening, so that’s important obviously.”

    On the Wings’ radar

    The NHL Draft is June 21-22, but teams are talking to prospects this week in Buffalo at the NHL Combine. Here are some players expected to be available to the Red Wings with the No. 6 pick in the first round.

    Dylan Cozens, center, Lethbridge (WHL), 6-foot-3, 181 pounds: A big, crafty center, Cozens had 84 points during the season, with 50 assists.

    Bowen Byram, defense, Vancouver (WHL), 6-foot, 195 pounds: Byram is regarded as the best defenseman in this class. Scouts love his skating and offensive game, and Byram likes to play a physical game, too.

    Trevor Zegras, center, USA National Development Team, 6-foot, 165 pounds: A phenomenal offensive player, Zegras is a terrific puck distributor who isn’t big physically but makes up for it with speed and shiftiness.

    Kirby Dach, center/right wing, Saskatoon (WHL), 6-foot-3, 200 pounds: Dach is a big center who is an elite passer, can hang onto the puck and knows how to make plays.

    Alex Turcotte, center, U.S. National Development Program, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds: The son or former NHL player Alfie Turcotte, Alex has the skill to one day become a No. 1 center in the NHL. He has terrific speed and great vision.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE