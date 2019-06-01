East Kentwood — It’s safe to call the East Kentwood boys track and field team a dynasty now.

After winning the Division 1 championship on a stormy Saturday on its home track, the Falcons have now won three consecutive state titles and eight in the last 11 years.

East Kentwood used its depth — as it usually does — to pull away Saturday with 63.5 points. Ann Arbor Pioneer had 43 and Alpena 31, rounding out the top three.

The Falcons completed an undefeated season, which was a team goal from the first meeting of the season.

“At the beginning of the year we sit down with the seniors and ask them what they want to accomplish,” Falcons coach Dave Emeott said. “They said, ‘We want to be perfect.’ Well, that’s hard to do in the state of Michigan and certainly hard in the OK-Red (Conference) with Rockford. They stepped up. When they didn’t have to, they did things for the team they didn’t have to do. Because it was team, team, team.”

The Falcons only had three first places — Stephan Bracey won the long jump (24-feet, 1 1/4 inches) and the Falcons won the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 27.37 seconds, with Michael Ostuno, Elijah Ealy, Junior Hie, and Bracey) and the final race of the day, the 1,600-meter relay, with Ostuno, Ealy, Hie and Jeremiah Applewhite running 1:27.37.

Hie, running the third leg, overcame a deficit to get the lead in the final 100 meters.

“During the whole race, I knew I could catch up,” Hie said. “The whole time we were fighting, we were going back and forth, and I told myself I was going to use that, and I sped up in the last 100 and I could see he wasn’t doing it.”

There were two lengthy weather delays, totaling approximately three hours, the Falcons had to overcome.

“It takes a very mature, very focused team, willing to turn the page and move on and that’s what our team … that’s what we preached,” Emeott said. “We’re in Michigan. Snow, rain, cancellations, double dual meets, they were prepared for this because we prepared for this.”

Rockford’s Noah Stallworth was a double event champion, winning the 100-meters (10.76) and 200 (21.64), while Ann Arbor Pioneer’s Nick Foster won the 1,600 (4:12.32) and 3,200 (9:08.55) and Keshaun Harris (Lansing Waverly) won the 110-meter hurdles (13.98) and 300-meter hurdles (37.35).

Individual event winners included: James Flournoy (Westland John Glenn), the 400-meters (48.32); Eli Winter (Alpena), the discus (180-feet, 1-inch);Miles Brown (Novi) won the 800 (1:51.82); Ethan Vargo (Grand Blanc), the high jump (6-foot-6); Clarence Corbett (Woodhaven), shot put (56-3), and Gabe Bullis (Alpena), pole vault (15-3).

Rockford won the 400-meter relay (42.10), and Ann Arbor Pioneer, the 3,200 relay (7:47.92).

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan