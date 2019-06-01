Ted Kulfan's top 20 2019 NHL draft prospects
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News, which includes Bowen Byram (pictured), a defenseman from Vancouver of the Western Hockey League.
Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News, which includes Bowen Byram (pictured), a defenseman from Vancouver of the Western Hockey League. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games).
1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games). Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice.
2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice. Chris Barry, Sputnik via Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed.
3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He’s the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively.
4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He’s the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn’t afraid to go into corners.
5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn’t afraid to go into corners. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin’s stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick.
6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin’s stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick. Rich Lam, Getty Images
Fullscreen
7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there’s a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards.
7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there’s a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards. Steve Hiscock, Saskatoon Blades
Fullscreen
8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class.
8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season’s dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team’s best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what’s noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice.
9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season’s dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team’s best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what’s noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn’t have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level.
10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn’t have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there’s a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead.
11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there’s a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn’t big, but he plays big.
12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn’t big, but he plays big. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you’ve seen Caufield play, you’re struck by the size. He’s only 5-foot-7. But don’t let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net.
13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you’ve seen Caufield play, you’re struck by the size. He’s only 5-foot-7. But don’t let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn’t likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there’s great potential down the road.
14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn’t likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there’s great potential down the road. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
Fullscreen
15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter.
15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter. Melanie Duchene, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn’t an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he’s become a fine passer.
16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn’t an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he’s become a fine passer. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
Fullscreen
17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot.
17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot. Kyle Robinson Photography
Fullscreen
18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn’t dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he’s going to be a pro for many years.
18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn’t dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he’s going to be a pro for many years. Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He’s not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn’t elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He’s another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick.
19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He’s not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn’t elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He’s another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick. Jim Utterback, Bryce Griffin, Hickling Images
Fullscreen
20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he’s physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking.
20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he’s physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking. David Chan, Halifax Mooseheads
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Buffalo, N.Y. — Bowen Byram is considered the best defenseman prospect in this NHL Entry Draft.

    But wherever Byram lands among the top 5 teams — or top 6 if he somehow falls to the Red Wings — there’s a sense Byram will likely need one more season of grooming in junior hockey.

    Byram doesn’t feel the same way, though, speaking Friday at the NHL Scouting Combine.

    Byram feels he can step into the NHL next training camp, after a rigorous summer of training (and especially weightlifting), and help an NHL team in October.

    “I’m a confident player, I’m confident in my abilities,” said Byram, who doesn't turn age 18 until June 13. “I think I can play next year. Obviously, I’ve got a long way to go in the offseason strength-wise. I have to make some adjustments to my game to be able to play there.”

    “But I think I’m ready.”

    On many draft boards, once after the top two of forwards Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko, Byram is considered the third best prospect in this draft.

    Craig Button, the TSN draft analyst, has Bowen currently going No. 3 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

    The hope of Byram possibly dropping to the Wings at No. 6 appears to be diminishing  by the day, leading to the June 21 Entry Draft.

    “Bowen is a number-one defenseman who controls play in all areas,” Button said. “He’s strong defensively and an excellent skater who excels in transition. He has the vision, poise and puck skills to be a standout offensive player. He and (Adam) Boqvist could be a dynamic pair, perhaps in a similar light to (Chicago defensemen Duncan) Keith and (Brent) Seabrook.”

    Byram will desperately need to add strength, which should come naturally. He’s a slender 6-foot, 193-pounds, is a left-hand shot, and has elite skating ability.

    Byram met with 11 teams this week — the Wings expected to be among them — and doesn’t have a preference which organization drafts him.

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    “I’m here at the combine to enjoy the experience and meet some new people I haven’t had a chance to meet,” Byram said. “In terms of interviews, I just wanted to be myself and show the character I have and the person I am.”

    When you think of modern day defensemen, Byram is the perfect prototype.

    A prolific skater with the ability to break out of his defensive zone and possessing great instincts with the puck once Byram enters the offensive zone.

    In 71 regular season games, Byram led Western Hockey League defensemen with 26 goals. He took his game to another level in the playoffs, leading all players with 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 22 games.

    “That’s a strong suit in my game, breaking the puck out, seeing plays and making plays at either blue line,” Byram said. “I seem to be able to make plays under pressure there. It’s something I’ll continue to work on for sure.”

    Byram is strong offensively than he is defensively at this point, although his skating ability and willingness to play physically make him more than adequate defensively.

    "I don’t think he’s truly tapped into how good offensively he can be despite his great numbers," wrote Corey Pronman, The Athletic's draft analyst. "I’ve watched him in practice manipulate the puck at an elite level. While he makes plenty of skilled plays, I think his individual creativity has another level than he’s shown. Defensively, he’s solid with good gaps, awareness and compete level, plus some physical edge; but it’s how often the team has the puck when he’s on the ice that makes him so good."

    Byram was scheduled to conclude the combine Saturday with the seven fitness physical exams and testing.

    "With the testing, I enjoy that stuff and like competing with the other guys so I'm sure it'll be a good time," Byram said. "Most guys here are in good shape, so it'll be good."

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE