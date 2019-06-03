Ted Kulfan's top 20 2019 NHL draft prospects
Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News, which includes Bowen Byram (pictured), a defenseman from Vancouver of the Western Hockey League.
Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News, which includes Bowen Byram (pictured), a defenseman from Vancouver of the Western Hockey League. Western Hockey League
1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games).
1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games). Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice.
2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice. Chris Barry, Sputnik via Associated Press
3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed.
3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed. Western Hockey League
4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He's the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively.
4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He’s the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively. Western Hockey League
5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn't afraid to go into corners.
5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn’t afraid to go into corners. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin's stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick.
6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin’s stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick. Rich Lam, Getty Images
7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there's a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards.
7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there’s a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards. Steve Hiscock, Saskatoon Blades
8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He's a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class.
8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season's dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team's best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what's noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice.
9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season’s dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team’s best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what’s noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn't have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level.
10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn’t have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there's a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead.
11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there’s a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead. Western Hockey League
12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn't big, but he plays big.
12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn’t big, but he plays big. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you've seen Caufield play, you're struck by the size. He's only 5-foot-7. But don't let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net.
13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you’ve seen Caufield play, you’re struck by the size. He’s only 5-foot-7. But don’t let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn't likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there's great potential down the road.
14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn’t likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there’s great potential down the road. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter.
15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter. Melanie Duchene, Associated Press
16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn't an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he's become a fine passer.
16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn’t an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he’s become a fine passer. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot.
17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot. Kyle Robinson Photography
18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn't dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he's going to be a pro for many years.
18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn’t dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he’s going to be a pro for many years. Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press
19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He's not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn't elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He's another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick.
19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He’s not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn’t elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He’s another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick. Jim Utterback, Bryce Griffin, Hickling Images
20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he's physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking.
20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he’s physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking. David Chan, Halifax Mooseheads
    Buffalo – The U.S. National Team Development Program has players drafted by NHL teams every year. This past season there were 85 alumni from the Plymouth-based USNTDP on NHL rosters.

    But this year will be like none other for the USNTDP.

    Some projections have as many as 10 USNTDP players going in the first round of the NHL Draft, which is June 21-22 in Vancouver. In addition, it would not be surprising to see five of the first 10 players off the board hail from the USNTDP.

    The most USNTDP players taken in the first round so far was five last year, and that is sure to be exceeded later this month.

    Forward Jack Hughes, who will be the first or second player chosen in the draft, says USNTDP's prolific presence in the draft is a byproduct of rigorous practices among talented teammates and intense game competition.

    “Our practices are just as hard as the games,” said Hughes. “We practice, we compete, every day.”

    In the final NHL Central Scouting release detailing its top 50 North American draft prospects, the USNTDP had a staggering 10 skaters listed – an unheard of one-fifth of the total. And that didn’t include USNTDP goaltender Spencer Knight, who is Central Scouting’s No. 1-ranked goalie.

    It’s not hyperbole to say there’s rarely been a junior team so stacked with talent entering the NHL Draft.

    “It’s an exceptional year for the program and these kids have worked hard to gain the recognition that they’re getting,” said Dan Marr, Central Scouting director, last week at the NHL Draft Combine. “I anticipate USA Hockey will have the biggest smile on their faces on draft day because of the number of players to go in the first round and through the entire draft.”

    The USNTDP began in 1997 as a way to get the top 17-year-old players around the country together, while playing against Midwest junior and college teams.

    The program has flourished with its intense, skill-based training, and players such as Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) and Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres) going through the program, among other NHL established alumni. Good players are entering the program, and they’re getting better by going against equally talented personnel on a daily basis.

    “We all became better hockey players just because of how competitive we are,” said forward Alex Turcotte, projected to be a top-10 draft pick. “Everyone wants to be the best, and definitely it helped us in practice. There’s some good battles and we were competitive with each other and it made our team better.

    “Everyone is coming from their youth team, they’re a top player, and they’re competitive and used to being the best. When you go against them in practice it’s a lot of fun and you’re really competitive with each other. It makes you compete against one another. No one wants to look bad. You face the best.

    “We learned a lot of discipline. It’s a pretty intense schedule with the practices and study halls and the games.”

    More: Jack Hughes dreams big, wants to be No. 1 overall pick in NHL draft, win Stanley Cup

    More: Byram top defensive prospect in NHL draft; long shot to land with Wings

    John Wroblewski, who coaches the national team and was a player himself on the inaugural 1997 team, talked early this season about how a player such as Hughes is pushed every day in practice by forwards Turcotte and Trevor Zegras (another likely high first-round draft pick).

    The daily competition accelerates everyone’s development.

    “It’s enormous,” said Wroblewski, of the players pushing each other to excel. “He (Hughes) has Alex Turcotte and Trevor Zegras right behind him, going up against him. We have a bunch of guys in that room that really compete in practice and push and have the skill level close to Jack.

    “And that makes Jack and everyone else keep reaching for another level. It’s the environment they are thrust into.”

    Hughes remarked at the combine about how the national program helped transform him from a scrawny 16-year-old into “more of a man,” because of the rigorous on- and off-ice programs.

    Hughes believes this is only the start for USA Hockey, given the large number of young Americans thriving in the NHL, and the popularity of the USNTDP and its success in recent seasons.

    Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, who coached the USA world championship team last month, said the pool of players is getting larger and deeper, with the success of the USNTDP a major reason why.

    Hughes believes players who’ve gone through the national program have an added edge heading to the pro level.

    “There are no days off with the program,” Hughes said. “Practices are (like) games. You’re going up against Matt Boldy, a (likely) first-round pick, Zegras, Spencer Knight in net, (Cam) York and (Alex) Vlasic on defense.

    “You’re playing against some high-end players every day. It just epitomizes what the program is.”

    Where they rank

    On the NHL Central Scouting final 2019 draft rankings, 10 of the top 50 North American skaters are from the U.S. National Team Development Program:

    1. Jack Hughes, F

    4. Alex Turcotte, F

    6. Trevor Zegras, F

    8. Cole Caufield, F

    9. Matthew Boldy, F

    12. Cameron York, D

    38. Alex Vlasic, D

    39. Henry Thrun, D

    46. Drew Helleson, D

    49. John Beecher, F

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

