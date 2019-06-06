Red Wings' first pick: Last 20 players drafted 6th in NHL
Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News takes a look at the last 20 NHL players drafted with the No. 6 overall pick, including Filip Zadina (pictured), who was drafted by the Red Wings in 2018.
2018 Filip Zadina, RW, Detroit Red Wings (nine games, one goal, two assists, three points): Had an up-and-down year in the minor leagues, and just a nine-game look-see in the NHL, but the organization is optimistic Zadina will be a formidable NHL player.
2017 Cody Glass (9), C, Vegas Golden Knights (no NHL games): Had a great scoring year in junior, and has been impressive in the AHL playoffs. Vegas’ first draft pick could be in the NHL quickly.
2016 Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Calgary Flames (224 games, 71 goals, 103 assists, 174 points): The Flames hit the jackpot here again with the No. 6 pick. Tkachuk is an agitator, a guy you hate, but would love to have on your own team. Along with being a pest, he put up 34 goals and 77 points this season.
2015 Pavel Zacha, C, New Jersey Devils (201 games, 29 goals, 47 assists, 76 points): Zacha hasn’t yet turned out to be the offensive player the Devils hoped. What hurts for the Devils are the four players drafted right after Zacha — Ivan Provorov, Zach Werenski, Timo Meier, Mikko Rantanen — already are factors in the NHL.
2014 Jake Virtanen, RW, Vancouver Canucks (210 games, 32 goals, 27 assists, 59 points): Scored 15 goals this season and has the feel of maybe being a solid third-liner. But the Canucks passed on the likes of William Nylander (eighth to Toronto) and Dylan Larkin (15th to the Wings), among others.
2013 Sean Monahan, C, Calgary Flames (471 games, 172 goals, 191 assists, 363 points): How did this guy fall to the sixth pick overall? Monahan has been a two-way force since entering the NHL, and is a major piece in the Flames’ present and future.
2012 Hampus Lindholm, D, Anaheim Ducks (447 games, 48 goals, 123 assists, 171 points): Lindholm didn’t have the greatest of seasons, but many Ducks were in the same boat. Anaheim has been more than pleased with what they’ve received from this pick, regarded as one of the better defensemen in the NHL.
2011 Mika Zibanejad, C, Ottawa Senators (491 games, 135 goals, 174 assists, 390 points): Interestingly, things came together this season for Zibanejad, who had a career-high 30 goals, 44 assists and 74 points. Ottawa — which passed on Mark Scheifele and Sean Couturier, drafted next two spots — traded him to the Rangers in the summer of 2016, and Zibanejad appears to be a building block in New York.
2010 Brett Connolly, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning (427 games, 79 goals, 76 assists, 155 points): Connolly didn’t pan out with Steve Yzerman’s Lightning — nor in Boston — but has found a home in Washington. He scored a career-high 22 goals this season. Injuries have been a troublesome issue.
2009 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Arizona Coyotes (657 games, 116 goals, 218 assists 334 points): It’s entirely possible for a team to grab a franchise defenseman at No. 6 overall, as the Coyotes showed here. Ekman-Larsson has been one of the few positives in Arizona, and signed a long-term extension last season.
2008 Nikita Filatov, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (53 games, six goals, eight assists, 14 points): Filatov never established himself in the NHL, finishing his career with nine games in Ottawa in 2011-12. Filatov was poor defensively and never reached his overall potential in Columbus, which passed on someone named Erik Karlsson (who went 15th).
2007 Sam Gagner, C, Edmonton Oilers (802 games, 158 goals, 288 assists, 446 points): Now 29, Gagner found his way back to Edmonton in a trade season. Gagner never has scored more than 18 goals in a season, but he’s stuck around and been a steady player.
2006 Derick Brassard, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (786 games, 176 goals, 275 assists, 451 points): Certainly hasn’t been a washout, by any means, but it seems teams are always expecting, or want, a little more out of Brassard. He’s been with six teams, but Columbus is where Brassard appeared most comfortable.
2005 Gilbert Brule, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (299 games, 43 goals, 52 assists, 95 points): Brule showed glimpses of being an impact player his rookie season, but lost an NHL job after being an offensive player who didn’t score. Currently in the KHL.
2004 Al Montoya, G, New York Rangers (168 games, 67-49-24, 2.65 GAA, .908 SVS): The former Michigan goaltender hasn’t had the career some analysts expected, but Montoya, 34, has remained a viable back-up for over a decade and remains in the NHL.
2003 Milan Michalek, LW, San Jose Sharks (747 games, 208 goals, 238 assists, 446 points): The Sharks received four productive seasons from Michalek, who was traded to Ottawa and had a 35-goal season. Michalek had a fine NHL career, though Ryan Suter (chosen at No. 7) would have been a good selection, too.
2002 Scottie Upshall, RW, Nashville Predators (759 games, 138 goals, 146 assists, 284 points): Was never an offensive threat, but Upshall parlayed skating and defense into a long career, which is what you’d expect at No. 6 overall.
2001 Mikko Koivu, C, Minnesota Wild (973 games, 201 goals, 487 assists, 688 points): Koivu has been the heart and soul for the Wild throughout his career. Now, 36, Koivu went through an injury-filled season and is the downside of a superb career.
2000 Scott Hartnell, LW, Nashville Predators (1,249 games, 327 goals, 380 assist, 707 points): The Predators didn’t make a mistake with this selection, as Hartnell (17) became one of the NHL’s consistent power forwards before retiring after 2017-18.
1999 Brian Finley, G, Nashville Predators (four games, 0-2-0, 4.70 GAA, .851 SVS): Another reason why teams don’t draft goalies as high as No. 6 overall. Just too unpredictable. Finley never gained a steady roster spot, was injured, and dropped out of the NHL by 2007.
    Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News breaks down the last 20 No. 6 picks of the NHL draft. The Red Wings have the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

    The mood was anything but great surrounding Red Wings fans after the NHL draft lottery was held.

    The pingpong balls didn’t go the Wings’ way, luck wasn’t on their side, as the organization received the sixth overall pick (they had the fourth-worst record)

    It was the second consecutive year the Wings fell into the sixth spot — they had the fifth from the bottom, record-wise, the year before.

    But with the sixth pick in 2018, the Wings were able to nab forward Filip Zadina, who was projected to go several picks higher, but somehow fell into the Wings’ waiting arms.

    Over the last 20 years, picking No. 6 hasn’t been the worst thing in the world for NHL teams.

    Sure, there have been busts. But not many.

    In fact, in recent years, there have been bona fide young impact players picked at No. 6 — Calgary has two in Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan — along with top-pairing defensemen, which every team wants these days (Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Hampus Lindholm).

    Zadina and Vegas forward Cody Glass, picked No. 6 in 2017, have yet to graduate to the NHL on a permanent basis.

    But both are projected by scouts to be dangerous offensive players, capable of long, successful NHL careers.

    What should help the Wings is the draft's depth.

    While Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko have pulled away as the likely first two players picked, there remains a long list of prospects who are projected to be frontline NHL players.

    And the Wings, theoretically, should be able to land one of them at No. 6.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

