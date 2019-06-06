Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac underwent shoulder surgery Thursday, with a recovery time expected to be five to six months. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac underwent shoulder surgery Thursday, with a recovery time expected to be five to six months.

McIssac, a second-round draft pick in 2018, played through the injury for the majority of the second half of the season, according to a press release from his junior team in Halifax and the team’s general manager, Cam Russell.

The surgery is to repair his shoulder capsule, according to the release.

McIssac was second in Quebec junior league scoring among defensemen during the regular season with 62 points, then added another 16 points in 22 playoff games.

McIssac is second in Mooseheads franchise history in scoring by a defenseman with 141 points.

