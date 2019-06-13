The chances of winning a Stanley Cup are not great for Wings coach Jeff Blashill, oddsmakers say. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

After a 2018-19 season that had not many positives to it, the oddsmakers don't think much of the Detroit Red Wings chances next season, either.

Betonline.ag released its odds to the win the 2020 Stanley Cup. The Wings are listed at 66 to 1, 27th best in the NHL, to win the Cup.

Tampa Bay is listed as the favorite at 8 to 1 followed by the Boston Bruins and Las Vegas Lightning at 9 to 1.

The St. Louis Blues, who won this year's Stanley Cup, are listed at 12 to 1.