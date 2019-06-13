Detroit – Steve Yzerman is confident the Red Wings will be able to acquire key players for their rebuild during next week's NHL Draft.

Yzerman, the Red Wings' new general manager, spoke to reporters Thursday at Little Caesars Arena and touched on a variety of subjects.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman talks to local media at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Foremost, with the draft coming June 21-22 in Vancouver, Yzerman believes this draft could significantly help the Red Wings.

The Wings will have 10 picks overall in the seven rounds of the draft, three in the second round (35, 54, 60). Their first-round pick is No. 6 overall.

“The big two (Jack Hughes, Kaapo Kakko) are up top, and they get a lot of attention and they deserve it,” Yzerman said. “But we’re excited, maybe it’s a different level of prospect, but we’re as excited about the 35th pick and don’t know who that will be at this time, but we’re exited and we think there’s a good group of players.

“We’re excited about every step of the way.”

The importance of every draft, but especially for an organization in a rebuild, cannot be overstated, said Yzerman.

The Wings have a good amount of prospects currently in the organization, but Yzerman stressed that each draft is critical.

“Ideally we hit on all these prospects and have players who turn out for us,” Yzerman said. “There’s no guarantee of that. You look back through the history of the draft, and percentages of players playing for us, it’s more difficult than it seems.

“It sure speeds things up the more players you can get out of each draft, it speeds up the process.”

Other subjects Yzerman addressed Thursday:

On whether he’s been in contact with prospective unrestricted free agents Niklas Kronwall, Luke Witkowski and Thomas Vanek: “I haven’t talked to Thomas Vanek. I have been in contact with both Nik and Luke.”

On Kronwall’s decision to either retire or play one more season: “I’ve had some discussions (with Kronwall). He can take as much time as he wants. I don’t need to know (by July 1, the start of free agency). I’m fine either way. Absolutely if he wanted to play (the Wings would want him back). Absolutely.”

On the level Yzerman expects the Wings to be active in unrestricted free agency beginning July 1: “We have spots on the roster available. I would look toward free agency to fill those roster spots (before trade), but we also do want to have some opportunity for some of our younger players to fill those spots. We will look at free agency, but I’m not going to sign a free agent to just sign a free agent. The player has to fit what we’re trying to do, the value of the contract has to fit. I can’t tell you how active we’ll be, but we’ll certainly reach out to players and agents of guys we think can fit into what we’re trying to do.”

On whether the Wings, or other teams, would sign a restricted free agent among a talented pool of such players this summer: “I don’t know what other teams are thinking. There’s a lot of talk within the media. But the position we’re in today, I don’t say definitely I wouldn’t consider it, but it’s unlikely.”

On whether the Wings would consider buying a player out in the upcoming buyout period: “Today, I would say likely not.”

