Ted Kulfan's 2019 NHL mock draft

Detroit — Everyone knows who the top two players will be picked in Friday’s NHL Entry Draft.

It’s beginning at No. 3, and going all the way down to No. 31, that is providing mystery and intrigue.

There’s no lack of talent, especially among the top 10 or so players in this draft.

It’s just a matter of who is going where.

Red Wings’ general manager Steve Yzerman talked last week about the unpredictable nature of this particular draft.

“From that third pick to the 12th, or 15 pick, if you ask 31 teams it could be a very different order,” Yzerman said.

But Yzerman also noted, several times, the Wings are going to get an outstanding prospect at No. 6, where they pick.

“We think there’s a good group of players,” he said.

This draft is punctuated by a star-studded array of forwards — there are several, at least, dominant centers — but is relatively light on top-pairing defensemen.

Also, the array of talent coming out of the U.S. National Team Development Program is mind-boggling this season, with as many as eight players off the roster being considered first-round picks in some mock drafts.

