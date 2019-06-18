Posted!
Detroit — The Red Wings will face their usual slate of familiar, longtime rivals during the preseason, which was released Tuesday.
The Wings will have nine games, highlighted by a game Sept. 26 against the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.
The game will be played in the village of Calumet in the Upper Peninsula, as part of Calumet winning the Krafty Hockeyville contest.
The Wings will begin the preseason schedule Sept. 17 against Chicago at Little Caesars Arena.
Here are the Red Wings’ preseason games:
► Sept. 17 — Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
► Sept. 18 — at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
► Sept. 20 — New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
► Sept. 22 — Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
► Sept. 23 — at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
► Sept. 25 — at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
► Sept. 26 — vs. St. Louis (at Calumet), 7 p.m.
► Sept. 27 — Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
► Sept. 28 — at Toronto, 7 p.m.
