LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – There’s little doubt about the first two players.

Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko, likely in that order, will go to the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers, respectively, in the first round of Friday’s NHL Draft.

It’s from the third pick all the way down that has everyone guessing.

The Red Wings have the No. 6 pick, and there’s a wide range of speculation about who they’ll select – including, possibly, trading out of the position to secure more picks.

With the Vancouver Canucks, who are hosting the draft, eager to move higher from their current No. 10 spot, the Wings have been rumored to be one team the Canucks are calling often about a trade.

That remains to be seen.

If the Wings stay at No. 6, because of the wealth of apparent talent in the top of this draft, they are confident they’ll get a player who’ll help them in the near future.

“We’re going to get a good prospect, yes,” said Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman. “I would say I got maybe a group of six or seven (possible selections). Pretty certain two players are going to be gone 1-2. From that third pick to the 12th or 15th pick, if you ask 31 teams, it could be a very different order.

“There’s a group there we think No. 6 is going to come out of. We’ll be excited about any of those kids.”

Now, narrowing the list down to about six or seven prospects is difficult. There’s a lengthy list of talented forwards, particularly game-breaking centers who appear to be capable of being important pieces of their organizations.

With that in mind, here are seven prospects, in alphabetical order, who could be available when the Red Wings pick sixth:

►Bowen Byram, D, Vancouver (WHL): Filip Zadina fell into the Wings’ lap at No. 6 last year when no one expected him to drop. There’s only a slim chance Byram will fall to sixth, but the Wings would be thrilled if he did.

“They should run to the stage (to pick Byram),” said Craig Button, TSN draft analyst, regarding the Wings.

Byram is considered the best defenseman in this draft, a player Button compares to Chicago’s Duncan Keith. Byram (6-1, 190) sees the ice well, is an elite skater, can transport the puck well and has some grit.

►Cole Caufield, C/W, U.S. Development Program: Never mind the fact that Caufield is only 5-7. He is prolific goal-scorer – he had 72 goals this past season – and may have the best shot in this draft class.

Size isn’t as much of a concern anymore in the NHL. A player with Caufield’s speed, skating ability and hockey know-how can thrive these days – and Caufield likely will.

“Caufield has an excellent scoring IQ and arrives at the right places at the right times,” Button said. “He’s the best pure goal scorer in this draft.”

►Dylan Cozens, C/W, Lethbridge (WHL): Cozens is from the Yukon Territory, where a lot of hockey is played outside but not many kids make it to the NHL.

“Growing up there, it always seemed a like a little bit of a far-fetched dream,” Cozens said. “Now that the draft is coming up, it’s a bit surreal. It’s my story and I love to share my story because I’m so proud to represent it.”

Cozens had 50 assists and 84 points last season and plays with a bit of an edge. He’s the prototypical big center (6-3, 185) that teams love to build around.

Ted Kulfan's 2019 NHL mock draft
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for our 2019 NHL mock draft, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The draft will include top-rated NHL draft prospect Jack Hughes (center) and his teammates Cole Caufield (left) and Trevor Zegras (right) of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Go through the gallery for our 2019 NHL mock draft, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The draft will include top-rated NHL draft prospect Jack Hughes (center) and his teammates Cole Caufield (left) and Trevor Zegras (right) of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, USNTDP, center. There’s mild speculation the Devils will go in another direction, but the Devils can’t turn away from this premier offensive player. Hughes and Nico Hischier will form a dynamic 1-2 center combo for years.
1. New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, USNTDP, center. There’s mild speculation the Devils will go in another direction, but the Devils can’t turn away from this premier offensive player. Hughes and Nico Hischier will form a dynamic 1-2 center combo for years. Petr David Josek, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, TPS-Liiga (Finland), right wing. Kakko is probably more NHL ready, currently, than Hughes. Kaapo was excellent at the world championships, and his trajectory going forward is just as great as Hughes’. The Rangers will not be disappointed.
2. New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, TPS-Liiga (Finland), right wing. Kakko is probably more NHL ready, currently, than Hughes. Kaapo was excellent at the world championships, and his trajectory going forward is just as great as Hughes’. The Rangers will not be disappointed. Chris Barry, Sputnik via Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center. It starts getting really tricky from here on down. A defenseman like Bowen Byram is awfully tempting, but Turcotte has Chicago ties and he’s often compared to Blackhawk star Jonathan Toews. It’s a good fit.
3. Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center. It starts getting really tricky from here on down. A defenseman like Bowen Byram is awfully tempting, but Turcotte has Chicago ties and he’s often compared to Blackhawk star Jonathan Toews. It’s a good fit. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
4. Colorado Avalanche: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center. The Avalanche need more organizational depth up the middle, and Cozens is the type of big, playmaking center who could someday thrive with the Avalanche.
4. Colorado Avalanche: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center. The Avalanche need more organizational depth up the middle, and Cozens is the type of big, playmaking center who could someday thrive with the Avalanche. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
5. Los Angeles Kings: Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman. The Kings need scoring, but Byram is just too good to pass up. Byram is the premier defenseman in this class, and the Kings need help at every position.
5. Los Angeles Kings: Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman. The Kings need scoring, but Byram is just too good to pass up. Byram is the premier defenseman in this class, and the Kings need help at every position. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
6. Detroit Red Wings: Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center. The Wings can go in several directions, but Zegras appears to have the most intriguing potential. With Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Zegras, that’s a lot of talent some day at a crucial spot.
6. Detroit Red Wings: Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center. The Wings can go in several directions, but Zegras appears to have the most intriguing potential. With Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Zegras, that’s a lot of talent some day at a crucial spot. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
7. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing. He’s only 5-foot-7, 163 pounds, but he understands how to score goals. Does he ever. Caufield would be an excellent fit with Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt on the Sabres.
7. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing. He’s only 5-foot-7, 163 pounds, but he understands how to score goals. Does he ever. Caufield would be an excellent fit with Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt on the Sabres. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
8. Edmonton Oilers: Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center. Who knows, Dach could easily be snapped up a pick or two earlier, but if he falls to the Oilers, GM Ken Holland will be pleased. At 6-foot-4, Dach is an elite passer and playmaker and should complement Connor McDavid.
8. Edmonton Oilers: Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center. Who knows, Dach could easily be snapped up a pick or two earlier, but if he falls to the Oilers, GM Ken Holland will be pleased. At 6-foot-4, Dach is an elite passer and playmaker and should complement Connor McDavid. Steve Hiscock, Saskatoon Blades Hockey Club,
Fullscreen
9. Anaheim Ducks: Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, left wing. The Ducks need to beef up their organizational depth up front, and Boldy is a player some scouts feel should be rated high. It might not take long to see Boldy in the NHL.
9. Anaheim Ducks: Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, left wing. The Ducks need to beef up their organizational depth up front, and Boldy is a player some scouts feel should be rated high. It might not take long to see Boldy in the NHL. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
10. Vancouver Canucks: Victor Soderstrom, Brynas (Sweden), defenseman. The Canucks need help on defense, and Soderstrom is the type of player who could help them in not much time. He’s not flashy, but the type of player who does everything well.
10. Vancouver Canucks: Victor Soderstrom, Brynas (Sweden), defenseman. The Canucks need help on defense, and Soderstrom is the type of player who could help them in not much time. He’s not flashy, but the type of player who does everything well. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Philadelphia Flyers: Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center. Krebs tore his Achilles tendon in the last couple of weeks, which could scare teams away. If the Flyers show faith, they’ll have a top 10-caliber talent who has excelled while playing on a losing junior team.
11. Philadelphia Flyers: Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center. Krebs tore his Achilles tendon in the last couple of weeks, which could scare teams away. If the Flyers show faith, they’ll have a top 10-caliber talent who has excelled while playing on a losing junior team. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), right wing. A pure scorer, Kaliyev tallied 51 goals this season and has one of the best shots in this draft. But scouts aren’t sure the rest of Kaliyev’s game, right now at least, matches his offensive potential.
12. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), right wing. A pure scorer, Kaliyev tallied 51 goals this season and has one of the best shots in this draft. But scouts aren’t sure the rest of Kaliyev’s game, right now at least, matches his offensive potential. Brandon Taylor, OHL Images
Fullscreen
13. Florida Panthers: Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman. Some scouts love Broberg, others aren’t as keen, but he’ll wind up somewhere in the middle of this draft. At 6-foot-3, Broberg has the size and skating ability that teams desire nowadays, but Broberg’s performance dropped beginning in the world junior tournament.
13. Florida Panthers: Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman. Some scouts love Broberg, others aren’t as keen, but he’ll wind up somewhere in the middle of this draft. At 6-foot-3, Broberg has the size and skating ability that teams desire nowadays, but Broberg’s performance dropped beginning in the world junior tournament. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Arizona Coyotes: Vasili Podkolzin SKA (Russia), right wing. Interesting player. Podkolzin has top-5 talent, and plays with a lot of passion and doesn’t mind physical stuff. But Podkolzin is committed to the KHL for two years, so an organization willing to wait will be the one that takes the chance on him.
14. Arizona Coyotes: Vasili Podkolzin SKA (Russia), right wing. Interesting player. Podkolzin has top-5 talent, and plays with a lot of passion and doesn’t mind physical stuff. But Podkolzin is committed to the KHL for two years, so an organization willing to wait will be the one that takes the chance on him. Rich Lam, Getty Images
Fullscreen
15. Montreal Canadiens: Cam York, USNTP, defenseman. The Canadiens will need to get younger on defense soon, and York fills the need here, with his puck-moving ability. York had 51 assists in 63 games last season, and has committed to Michigan.
15. Montreal Canadiens: Cam York, USNTP, defenseman. The Canadiens will need to get younger on defense soon, and York fills the need here, with his puck-moving ability. York had 51 assists in 63 games last season, and has committed to Michigan. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
16. Colorado Avalanche: Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing. Some scouts are nervous about Brink’s skating, but there’s no questioning his goal-scoring ability (35 goals in 43 games) and his know-how on the ice. Brink is the type of player who could be a surprise of this draft.
16. Colorado Avalanche: Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing. Some scouts are nervous about Brink’s skating, but there’s no questioning his goal-scoring ability (35 goals in 43 games) and his know-how on the ice. Brink is the type of player who could be a surprise of this draft. Jim Utterback, Bryce Griffin, Hickling Images
Fullscreen
17. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, USNTDP, goaltender. It’s not often a goalie gets picked this high in the draft, but Knight is just too good to pass on. Scouts rave about his poise and athleticism; plus, he’s an effective puck-handler, too.
17. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, USNTDP, goaltender. It’s not often a goalie gets picked this high in the draft, but Knight is just too good to pass on. Scouts rave about his poise and athleticism; plus, he’s an effective puck-handler, too. Christopher Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Dallas Stars: Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center. Montreal has his brother Nick, so don’t be shocked if the Canadiens grab Ryan, too. But Ryan isn’t going to far too far down given his 75 points (in 65 games) last season. More of a playmaker than a goal-scorer.
18. Dallas Stars: Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center. Montreal has his brother Nick, so don’t be shocked if the Canadiens grab Ryan, too. But Ryan isn’t going to far too far down given his 75 points (in 65 games) last season. More of a playmaker than a goal-scorer. Terry Wilson, OHL Images
Fullscreen
19. Ottawa Senators: Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing. Lavoie was trending toward the bottom of the first round much of the season and spring, and then he had a tremendous playoff season to boost his stock considerably. A 6-foot-4 potential power forward who needs to stay engaged (think Anthony Mantha).
19. Ottawa Senators: Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing. Lavoie was trending toward the bottom of the first round much of the season and spring, and then he had a tremendous playoff season to boost his stock considerably. A 6-foot-4 potential power forward who needs to stay engaged (think Anthony Mantha). David Chan, Halifax Mooseheads
Fullscreen
20. New York Rangers: Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center. His body needs to fill out, but scouts love the offensive potential of Newhook, who dominated his Junior A league (102 points, 53 games). He’ll need time to develop at Boston College, where Newhook is committed.
20. New York Rangers: Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center. His body needs to fill out, but scouts love the offensive potential of Newhook, who dominated his Junior A league (102 points, 53 games). He’ll need time to develop at Boston College, where Newhook is committed. Kyle Robinson Photography
Fullscreen
21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Alex Vlasic, USNTDP, defenseman. This would be a good, safe pick for the Penguins, who’ll need to restock their defense soon. Vlasic is 6-foot-6, mobile, and is a good penalty killer. He’s another surefire NHL player out of the USNTDP.
21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Alex Vlasic, USNTDP, defenseman. This would be a good, safe pick for the Penguins, who’ll need to restock their defense soon. Vlasic is 6-foot-6, mobile, and is a good penalty killer. He’s another surefire NHL player out of the USNTDP. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
22. Los Angeles Kings: Thomas Harley, Mississauga (OHL), defenseman. The Kings need young talent up front, but Harley would be difficult to pass on this late in the draft. At 6-foot-3, 183 pounds, Harley will fill out physically, and his performance progressed as the season went on.
22. Los Angeles Kings: Thomas Harley, Mississauga (OHL), defenseman. The Kings need young talent up front, but Harley would be difficult to pass on this late in the draft. At 6-foot-3, 183 pounds, Harley will fill out physically, and his performance progressed as the season went on. Larry MacDougal, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. New York Islanders: Moritz Seider, Mannheim (Germany), defenseman. There aren’t many German players who get drafted in the first round, but Seider appears headed to be. He played pro as an 18-year-old and didn’t look out of place. At 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, he has a frame that will get bigger and stronger.
23. New York Islanders: Moritz Seider, Mannheim (Germany), defenseman. There aren’t many German players who get drafted in the first round, but Seider appears headed to be. He played pro as an 18-year-old and didn’t look out of place. At 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, he has a frame that will get bigger and stronger. Petr David Josek, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Nashville Predators: Nicholas Robertson, Peterborough (OHL), left wing. Robertson’s size (5-foot-9, 168 pounds) and skating give some scouts pause, but Robertson was a point-a-game player (27 goals, 55 points in 54 games) and was impressive in the playoffs. There were similar questions with his brother Jason, who has earned a spot in Dallas’ lineup.
24. Nashville Predators: Nicholas Robertson, Peterborough (OHL), left wing. Robertson’s size (5-foot-9, 168 pounds) and skating give some scouts pause, but Robertson was a point-a-game player (27 goals, 55 points in 54 games) and was impressive in the playoffs. There were similar questions with his brother Jason, who has earned a spot in Dallas’ lineup. Terry Wilson, OHL Images
Fullscreen
25. Washington Capitals: Nils Hoglander, Rogle (Sweden), left wing. Another smaller player (5-foot-9 185 pounds) who ultimately will find a role in a talented lineup. Scouts still aren’t convinced whether Hoglander is more of an offensive player, or a third- or fourth-line type of player.
25. Washington Capitals: Nils Hoglander, Rogle (Sweden), left wing. Another smaller player (5-foot-9 185 pounds) who ultimately will find a role in a talented lineup. Scouts still aren’t convinced whether Hoglander is more of an offensive player, or a third- or fourth-line type of player. Andreas Ljunggren
Fullscreen
26. Calgary Flames: Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman. The Flames are deep on defense, but might have to move some bodies ultimately. Heinola gives them insurance down the line -- a player who doesn’t make many mistakes, has a growing offensive game, a good skater.
26. Calgary Flames: Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman. The Flames are deep on defense, but might have to move some bodies ultimately. Heinola gives them insurance down the line -- a player who doesn’t make many mistakes, has a growing offensive game, a good skater. Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press
Fullscreen
27. Tampa Bay Lightning: Samuel Poulin, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), left wing. Poulin (19), whose father Patrick was a longtime NHLer, has steadily moved upward on draft boards with the same type of gritty game his dad played. But, it’s Samuel’s improvement offensively this season (29 goals) that has scouts believing this guy has a lot more in him going forward.
27. Tampa Bay Lightning: Samuel Poulin, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), left wing. Poulin (19), whose father Patrick was a longtime NHLer, has steadily moved upward on draft boards with the same type of gritty game his dad played. But, it’s Samuel’s improvement offensively this season (29 goals) that has scouts believing this guy has a lot more in him going forward. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
28. Carolina Hurricanes: Connor McMichael, London (OHL), center. Coming from a good organization like London, McMichael had 72 points (36 goals) in 67 games and would be a great pick this late in the first round. McMichael isn’t big (6-foot, 170 pounds), but really quick and knows where the scoring areas are on the ice.
28. Carolina Hurricanes: Connor McMichael, London (OHL), center. Coming from a good organization like London, McMichael had 72 points (36 goals) in 67 games and would be a great pick this late in the first round. McMichael isn’t big (6-foot, 170 pounds), but really quick and knows where the scoring areas are on the ice. Twitter: @con91mcmichael
Fullscreen
29. Anaheim Ducks: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw (WHL), left wing. At 6-foot, 168 pounds Tracey is far from a finished product, but his rookie junior season was quite impressive (81 points in 66 games). He’s a little bit of a late-bloomer who had the luxury of playing on a veteran team. Next season, Tracey will have to be a leader on and off the ice.
29. Anaheim Ducks: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw (WHL), left wing. At 6-foot, 168 pounds Tracey is far from a finished product, but his rookie junior season was quite impressive (81 points in 66 games). He’s a little bit of a late-bloomer who had the luxury of playing on a veteran team. Next season, Tracey will have to be a leader on and off the ice. Twitter: @brayden_tracey
Fullscreen
30. Boston Bruins: Ryan Johnson, Sioux Falls (USHL), defenseman. Son of longtime pro Craig Johnson, Ryan (left) is only 6-foot, 160 pounds, but plays fearless, moves the puck, and is effective defensively. Johnson is committed to Minnesota.
30. Boston Bruins: Ryan Johnson, Sioux Falls (USHL), defenseman. Son of longtime pro Craig Johnson, Ryan (left) is only 6-foot, 160 pounds, but plays fearless, moves the puck, and is effective defensively. Johnson is committed to Minnesota. Twitter: @ryanyonson
Fullscreen
31. Buffalo Sabres: Philip Tomasino, Niagara (OHL), center. Many lists have Tomasino going a bit higher, so if the Sabres draft him here, it has a chance to be a steal. He’ll turn 18 in July, so he’s young, maturing and has shown offensive ability (72 points in 67 games) already in young career.
31. Buffalo Sabres: Philip Tomasino, Niagara (OHL), center. Many lists have Tomasino going a bit higher, so if the Sabres draft him here, it has a chance to be a steal. He’ll turn 18 in July, so he’s young, maturing and has shown offensive ability (72 points in 67 games) already in young career. Terry Wilson, OHL Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    ►Kirby Dach, C, Saskatoon (WHL): One good source of scouting regarding both Dylan Cozens and Dach, interestingly, is Bowen Byram, who played against both big centers in the WHL.

    “They’re two great guys and players, good in their own ways,” Byram said. “Coz is a big guy who uses his body well to get to the net, and when he’s there, he has the hands to put the puck in the back of the net.

    “Kirby is a finesse guy, really soft hands, and really smart. I really think both of them, where they end up, can make a huge impact right away.”

    On knock against Dach has been that at times he’s too much of a pass-first guy, but with his playmaking ability, that’s not much of a criticism. At 6-4 and 198 pounds, scouts believe Dach will add muscle to his frame.

    ►Vasili Podkolzin, RW, SKA (Russia): Podkolzin was considered a lock to be picked among the top five early in the season, but no so much anymore.

    While some scouts still view Podkolzin as a top-six forward, others aren’t as sure, as one knock on him is that he can be a puck hog at times.

    Another red flag could be Podkolzin’s contractual commitment to pay in Russia’s KHL for two more seasons. But with the Wings in a rebuild, and maybe capable of waiting two years, Steve Yzerman could decide to wait on a 6-1, 190-pound polished power forward?

    ►Alex Turcotte, C, U.S. Development Team: Turcotte is projected to be picked somewhere between three and five, but like Filip Zadina last year, you never know.

    Turcotte is the son of former NHL’er Alfie Turcotte, and has the two-way capabilities that have drawn comparisons to Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews.

    Turcotte has great hockey instincts and is considered a fierce competitor – a common refrain from teammates and opponents at last month’s scouting combine.

    “He has an ability to read the play and execute plays,” said Dan Marr, NHL central scouting director. “He just as a real good understanding of the game. But everything about him, his speed, skill set, there’s a bit of deceptiveness there, and all that is hard to defend against.”

    ►Trevor Zegras, C/W, U.S. Development Program: As good as Jack Hughes is, many scouts believe Zegras has similar skills and project Zegras as a future NHL star.

    “It’s great, that’s kind of where the league is going,” said Zegras of the high-caliber centers in this draft. “Fast and skilled, and you have to play both ends of the ice now. When you look at Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins star), that’s a great example of that.

    “You have to be able to play both ends of the ice.”

    NHL Draft

    When: First round Friday, rounds 2-7 Saturday

    Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

    TV: 8 Friday on NBCSN, 1 Saturday NHL Network

    Red Wings: Ten picks — First round (No. 6), three in second round (Nos. 35, 54 and 60), third round (No. 66), fourth round (No. 97), two in fifth round (Nos. 128, 143), sixth round (No. 159) and seventh round (No. 190).

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE