CLOSE

John Niyo and Ted Kulfan preview the NHL Draft with TSN director of scouting Craig Button and John Wroblewski, the coach of the USNTDP U-18 team. The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — It used to be July 1 was the most exciting time of the year for Red Wings fans, with big-money, big-name free agents added to the organization’s cupboard.

Those days are done.

With the Red Wings in the middle of a rebuild, it’s draft weekend that’s the biggest of the hockey offseason.

The NHL Entry Draft begins Friday with the first round, and concludes Saturday with Rounds 2 through 7.

The Wings have 10 picks — three in the second round — and general manager Steve Yzerman is excited about what this particular draft will do for the organization.

“We think we’re going to get a good prospect,” Yzerman, said of the Wings’ first pick, No. 6 overall. “We’re excited. Maybe it’s a different level of prospect, but we’re as excited about the 35th pick (overall, in the second round) and don’t know who what will be at this time, but we’re excited and we think there’s a good group of players.”

Yzerman has made it clear the Wings aren’t necessarily looking to strengthen or deepen a particular position group.

“Our philosophy is we need the best player available,” Yzerman said.

Jack Hughes (U.S. National Team Development Team) and Kaapo Kakko (Finland) are likely to be the top two players picked in the draft, by New Jersey and the New York Rangers, respectively.

Beginning with Chicago's pick at No. 3, a lot of mystery and speculation surrounds which player will be picked by which team.

At No. 6, the Wings will have an impressive array of talent from which to choose.

Defenseman Bowen Byram (Vancouver/WHL), and forwards Cole Caufield (USNTDP),  Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge/WHL), Kirby Dach (Saskatoon/WHL), Vasili Podkolzin (SKA/Russia), Alex Turcotte (USNTDP) and Trevor Zegras (USNTDP) are among the players who likely will be there for the Wings.

Here’s what Yzerman and the front office have on the agenda this weekend in Vancouver:

Ted Kulfan's 2019 NHL mock draft
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for our 2019 NHL mock draft, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The draft will include top-rated NHL draft prospect Jack Hughes (center) and his teammates Cole Caufield (left) and Trevor Zegras (right) of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Go through the gallery for our 2019 NHL mock draft, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The draft will include top-rated NHL draft prospect Jack Hughes (center) and his teammates Cole Caufield (left) and Trevor Zegras (right) of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, USNTDP, center. There’s mild speculation the Devils will go in another direction, but the Devils can’t turn away from this premier offensive player. Hughes and Nico Hischier will form a dynamic 1-2 center combo for years.
1. New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, USNTDP, center. There’s mild speculation the Devils will go in another direction, but the Devils can’t turn away from this premier offensive player. Hughes and Nico Hischier will form a dynamic 1-2 center combo for years. Petr David Josek, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, TPS-Liiga (Finland), right wing. Kakko is probably more NHL ready, currently, than Hughes. Kaapo was excellent at the world championships, and his trajectory going forward is just as great as Hughes’. The Rangers will not be disappointed.
2. New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, TPS-Liiga (Finland), right wing. Kakko is probably more NHL ready, currently, than Hughes. Kaapo was excellent at the world championships, and his trajectory going forward is just as great as Hughes’. The Rangers will not be disappointed. Chris Barry, Sputnik via Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center. It starts getting really tricky from here on down. A defenseman like Bowen Byram is awfully tempting, but Turcotte has Chicago ties and he’s often compared to Blackhawk star Jonathan Toews. It’s a good fit.
3. Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center. It starts getting really tricky from here on down. A defenseman like Bowen Byram is awfully tempting, but Turcotte has Chicago ties and he’s often compared to Blackhawk star Jonathan Toews. It’s a good fit. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
4. Colorado Avalanche: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center. The Avalanche need more organizational depth up the middle, and Cozens is the type of big, playmaking center who could someday thrive with the Avalanche.
4. Colorado Avalanche: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center. The Avalanche need more organizational depth up the middle, and Cozens is the type of big, playmaking center who could someday thrive with the Avalanche. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
5. Los Angeles Kings: Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman. The Kings need scoring, but Byram is just too good to pass up. Byram is the premier defenseman in this class, and the Kings need help at every position.
5. Los Angeles Kings: Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman. The Kings need scoring, but Byram is just too good to pass up. Byram is the premier defenseman in this class, and the Kings need help at every position. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
6. Detroit Red Wings: Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center. The Wings can go in several directions, but Zegras appears to have the most intriguing potential. With Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Zegras, that’s a lot of talent some day at a crucial spot.
6. Detroit Red Wings: Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center. The Wings can go in several directions, but Zegras appears to have the most intriguing potential. With Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Zegras, that’s a lot of talent some day at a crucial spot. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
7. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing. He’s only 5-foot-7, 163 pounds, but he understands how to score goals. Does he ever. Caufield would be an excellent fit with Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt on the Sabres.
7. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing. He’s only 5-foot-7, 163 pounds, but he understands how to score goals. Does he ever. Caufield would be an excellent fit with Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt on the Sabres. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
8. Edmonton Oilers: Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center. Who knows, Dach could easily be snapped up a pick or two earlier, but if he falls to the Oilers, GM Ken Holland will be pleased. At 6-foot-4, Dach is an elite passer and playmaker and should complement Connor McDavid.
8. Edmonton Oilers: Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center. Who knows, Dach could easily be snapped up a pick or two earlier, but if he falls to the Oilers, GM Ken Holland will be pleased. At 6-foot-4, Dach is an elite passer and playmaker and should complement Connor McDavid. Steve Hiscock, Saskatoon Blades Hockey Club,
Fullscreen
9. Anaheim Ducks: Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, left wing. The Ducks need to beef up their organizational depth up front, and Boldy is a player some scouts feel should be rated high. It might not take long to see Boldy in the NHL.
9. Anaheim Ducks: Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, left wing. The Ducks need to beef up their organizational depth up front, and Boldy is a player some scouts feel should be rated high. It might not take long to see Boldy in the NHL. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
10. Vancouver Canucks: Victor Soderstrom, Brynas (Sweden), defenseman. The Canucks need help on defense, and Soderstrom is the type of player who could help them in not much time. He’s not flashy, but the type of player who does everything well.
10. Vancouver Canucks: Victor Soderstrom, Brynas (Sweden), defenseman. The Canucks need help on defense, and Soderstrom is the type of player who could help them in not much time. He’s not flashy, but the type of player who does everything well. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Philadelphia Flyers: Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center. Krebs tore his Achilles tendon in the last couple of weeks, which could scare teams away. If the Flyers show faith, they’ll have a top 10-caliber talent who has excelled while playing on a losing junior team.
11. Philadelphia Flyers: Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center. Krebs tore his Achilles tendon in the last couple of weeks, which could scare teams away. If the Flyers show faith, they’ll have a top 10-caliber talent who has excelled while playing on a losing junior team. Western Hockey League
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), right wing. A pure scorer, Kaliyev tallied 51 goals this season and has one of the best shots in this draft. But scouts aren’t sure the rest of Kaliyev’s game, right now at least, matches his offensive potential.
12. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), right wing. A pure scorer, Kaliyev tallied 51 goals this season and has one of the best shots in this draft. But scouts aren’t sure the rest of Kaliyev’s game, right now at least, matches his offensive potential. Brandon Taylor, OHL Images
Fullscreen
13. Florida Panthers: Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman. Some scouts love Broberg, others aren’t as keen, but he’ll wind up somewhere in the middle of this draft. At 6-foot-3, Broberg has the size and skating ability that teams desire nowadays, but Broberg’s performance dropped beginning in the world junior tournament.
13. Florida Panthers: Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman. Some scouts love Broberg, others aren’t as keen, but he’ll wind up somewhere in the middle of this draft. At 6-foot-3, Broberg has the size and skating ability that teams desire nowadays, but Broberg’s performance dropped beginning in the world junior tournament. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Arizona Coyotes: Vasili Podkolzin SKA (Russia), right wing. Interesting player. Podkolzin has top-5 talent, and plays with a lot of passion and doesn’t mind physical stuff. But Podkolzin is committed to the KHL for two years, so an organization willing to wait will be the one that takes the chance on him.
14. Arizona Coyotes: Vasili Podkolzin SKA (Russia), right wing. Interesting player. Podkolzin has top-5 talent, and plays with a lot of passion and doesn’t mind physical stuff. But Podkolzin is committed to the KHL for two years, so an organization willing to wait will be the one that takes the chance on him. Rich Lam, Getty Images
Fullscreen
15. Montreal Canadiens: Cam York, USNTP, defenseman. The Canadiens will need to get younger on defense soon, and York fills the need here, with his puck-moving ability. York had 51 assists in 63 games last season, and has committed to Michigan.
15. Montreal Canadiens: Cam York, USNTP, defenseman. The Canadiens will need to get younger on defense soon, and York fills the need here, with his puck-moving ability. York had 51 assists in 63 games last season, and has committed to Michigan. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
16. Colorado Avalanche: Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing. Some scouts are nervous about Brink’s skating, but there’s no questioning his goal-scoring ability (35 goals in 43 games) and his know-how on the ice. Brink is the type of player who could be a surprise of this draft.
16. Colorado Avalanche: Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing. Some scouts are nervous about Brink’s skating, but there’s no questioning his goal-scoring ability (35 goals in 43 games) and his know-how on the ice. Brink is the type of player who could be a surprise of this draft. Jim Utterback, Bryce Griffin, Hickling Images
Fullscreen
17. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, USNTDP, goaltender. It’s not often a goalie gets picked this high in the draft, but Knight is just too good to pass on. Scouts rave about his poise and athleticism; plus, he’s an effective puck-handler, too.
17. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, USNTDP, goaltender. It’s not often a goalie gets picked this high in the draft, but Knight is just too good to pass on. Scouts rave about his poise and athleticism; plus, he’s an effective puck-handler, too. Christopher Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Dallas Stars: Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center. Montreal has his brother Nick, so don’t be shocked if the Canadiens grab Ryan, too. But Ryan isn’t going to far too far down given his 75 points (in 65 games) last season. More of a playmaker than a goal-scorer.
18. Dallas Stars: Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center. Montreal has his brother Nick, so don’t be shocked if the Canadiens grab Ryan, too. But Ryan isn’t going to far too far down given his 75 points (in 65 games) last season. More of a playmaker than a goal-scorer. Terry Wilson, OHL Images
Fullscreen
19. Ottawa Senators: Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing. Lavoie was trending toward the bottom of the first round much of the season and spring, and then he had a tremendous playoff season to boost his stock considerably. A 6-foot-4 potential power forward who needs to stay engaged (think Anthony Mantha).
19. Ottawa Senators: Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing. Lavoie was trending toward the bottom of the first round much of the season and spring, and then he had a tremendous playoff season to boost his stock considerably. A 6-foot-4 potential power forward who needs to stay engaged (think Anthony Mantha). David Chan, Halifax Mooseheads
Fullscreen
20. New York Rangers: Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center. His body needs to fill out, but scouts love the offensive potential of Newhook, who dominated his Junior A league (102 points, 53 games). He’ll need time to develop at Boston College, where Newhook is committed.
20. New York Rangers: Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center. His body needs to fill out, but scouts love the offensive potential of Newhook, who dominated his Junior A league (102 points, 53 games). He’ll need time to develop at Boston College, where Newhook is committed. Kyle Robinson Photography
Fullscreen
21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Alex Vlasic, USNTDP, defenseman. This would be a good, safe pick for the Penguins, who’ll need to restock their defense soon. Vlasic is 6-foot-6, mobile, and is a good penalty killer. He’s another surefire NHL player out of the USNTDP.
21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Alex Vlasic, USNTDP, defenseman. This would be a good, safe pick for the Penguins, who’ll need to restock their defense soon. Vlasic is 6-foot-6, mobile, and is a good penalty killer. He’s another surefire NHL player out of the USNTDP. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Fullscreen
22. Los Angeles Kings: Thomas Harley, Mississauga (OHL), defenseman. The Kings need young talent up front, but Harley would be difficult to pass on this late in the draft. At 6-foot-3, 183 pounds, Harley will fill out physically, and his performance progressed as the season went on.
22. Los Angeles Kings: Thomas Harley, Mississauga (OHL), defenseman. The Kings need young talent up front, but Harley would be difficult to pass on this late in the draft. At 6-foot-3, 183 pounds, Harley will fill out physically, and his performance progressed as the season went on. Larry MacDougal, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. New York Islanders: Moritz Seider, Mannheim (Germany), defenseman. There aren’t many German players who get drafted in the first round, but Seider appears headed to be. He played pro as an 18-year-old and didn’t look out of place. At 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, he has a frame that will get bigger and stronger.
23. New York Islanders: Moritz Seider, Mannheim (Germany), defenseman. There aren’t many German players who get drafted in the first round, but Seider appears headed to be. He played pro as an 18-year-old and didn’t look out of place. At 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, he has a frame that will get bigger and stronger. Petr David Josek, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Nashville Predators: Nicholas Robertson, Peterborough (OHL), left wing. Robertson’s size (5-foot-9, 168 pounds) and skating give some scouts pause, but Robertson was a point-a-game player (27 goals, 55 points in 54 games) and was impressive in the playoffs. There were similar questions with his brother Jason, who has earned a spot in Dallas’ lineup.
24. Nashville Predators: Nicholas Robertson, Peterborough (OHL), left wing. Robertson’s size (5-foot-9, 168 pounds) and skating give some scouts pause, but Robertson was a point-a-game player (27 goals, 55 points in 54 games) and was impressive in the playoffs. There were similar questions with his brother Jason, who has earned a spot in Dallas’ lineup. Terry Wilson, OHL Images
Fullscreen
25. Washington Capitals: Nils Hoglander, Rogle (Sweden), left wing. Another smaller player (5-foot-9 185 pounds) who ultimately will find a role in a talented lineup. Scouts still aren’t convinced whether Hoglander is more of an offensive player, or a third- or fourth-line type of player.
25. Washington Capitals: Nils Hoglander, Rogle (Sweden), left wing. Another smaller player (5-foot-9 185 pounds) who ultimately will find a role in a talented lineup. Scouts still aren’t convinced whether Hoglander is more of an offensive player, or a third- or fourth-line type of player. Andreas Ljunggren
Fullscreen
26. Calgary Flames: Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman. The Flames are deep on defense, but might have to move some bodies ultimately. Heinola gives them insurance down the line -- a player who doesn’t make many mistakes, has a growing offensive game, a good skater.
26. Calgary Flames: Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman. The Flames are deep on defense, but might have to move some bodies ultimately. Heinola gives them insurance down the line -- a player who doesn’t make many mistakes, has a growing offensive game, a good skater. Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press
Fullscreen
27. Tampa Bay Lightning: Samuel Poulin, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), left wing. Poulin (19), whose father Patrick was a longtime NHLer, has steadily moved upward on draft boards with the same type of gritty game his dad played. But, it’s Samuel’s improvement offensively this season (29 goals) that has scouts believing this guy has a lot more in him going forward.
27. Tampa Bay Lightning: Samuel Poulin, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), left wing. Poulin (19), whose father Patrick was a longtime NHLer, has steadily moved upward on draft boards with the same type of gritty game his dad played. But, it’s Samuel’s improvement offensively this season (29 goals) that has scouts believing this guy has a lot more in him going forward. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
28. Carolina Hurricanes: Connor McMichael, London (OHL), center. Coming from a good organization like London, McMichael had 72 points (36 goals) in 67 games and would be a great pick this late in the first round. McMichael isn’t big (6-foot, 170 pounds), but really quick and knows where the scoring areas are on the ice.
28. Carolina Hurricanes: Connor McMichael, London (OHL), center. Coming from a good organization like London, McMichael had 72 points (36 goals) in 67 games and would be a great pick this late in the first round. McMichael isn’t big (6-foot, 170 pounds), but really quick and knows where the scoring areas are on the ice. Twitter: @con91mcmichael
Fullscreen
29. Anaheim Ducks: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw (WHL), left wing. At 6-foot, 168 pounds Tracey is far from a finished product, but his rookie junior season was quite impressive (81 points in 66 games). He’s a little bit of a late-bloomer who had the luxury of playing on a veteran team. Next season, Tracey will have to be a leader on and off the ice.
29. Anaheim Ducks: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw (WHL), left wing. At 6-foot, 168 pounds Tracey is far from a finished product, but his rookie junior season was quite impressive (81 points in 66 games). He’s a little bit of a late-bloomer who had the luxury of playing on a veteran team. Next season, Tracey will have to be a leader on and off the ice. Twitter: @brayden_tracey
Fullscreen
30. Boston Bruins: Ryan Johnson, Sioux Falls (USHL), defenseman. Son of longtime pro Craig Johnson, Ryan (left) is only 6-foot, 160 pounds, but plays fearless, moves the puck, and is effective defensively. Johnson is committed to Minnesota.
30. Boston Bruins: Ryan Johnson, Sioux Falls (USHL), defenseman. Son of longtime pro Craig Johnson, Ryan (left) is only 6-foot, 160 pounds, but plays fearless, moves the puck, and is effective defensively. Johnson is committed to Minnesota. Twitter: @ryanyonson
Fullscreen
31. Buffalo Sabres: Philip Tomasino, Niagara (OHL), center. Many lists have Tomasino going a bit higher, so if the Sabres draft him here, it has a chance to be a steal. He’ll turn 18 in July, so he’s young, maturing and has shown offensive ability (72 points in 67 games) already in young career.
31. Buffalo Sabres: Philip Tomasino, Niagara (OHL), center. Many lists have Tomasino going a bit higher, so if the Sabres draft him here, it has a chance to be a steal. He’ll turn 18 in July, so he’s young, maturing and has shown offensive ability (72 points in 67 games) already in young career. Terry Wilson, OHL Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The draft

    Tyler Wright, the Red Wings’ director of amateur scouting, will run the draft table but Yzerman obviously will have substantial input.

    “These guys have, the scouting staff, led by Tyler, has been doing the work all year,” Yzerman said. “I intend to be a part of it. But as the draft goes on, you have to really rely on the scouts.

    “This is what they’re paid to do.”

    The Red Wings have been fortunate the past few years in the second round, getting players such as defenseman Filip Hronek (2016) and forward Jonatan Berggren (2018), two players who could be important pieces of the rebuild.

    TSN draft analyst Craig Button said this week the Wings should be able to get possible NHL talent again this week in the second round, given the depth of the draft.

    The Wings have five pick in the top 66 of this draft, and six picks in the top 97.

    “Ideally we’d hit on all of these prospects and have players that turn out for us,” Yzerman said. “But there’s no guarantee of that. When you look back at the histories of drafts and the percentages of players playing for us, it’s more difficult than it seems

    “(But) it sure speeds things up the more players you get out of each draft. It speeds up the (rebuilding) process.”

    Ted Kulfan's top 20 2019 NHL draft prospects
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News, which includes Bowen Byram (pictured), a defenseman from Vancouver of the Western Hockey League.
    Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 prospects for the 2019 NHL draft for The Detroit News, which includes Bowen Byram (pictured), a defenseman from Vancouver of the Western Hockey League. Western Hockey League
    Fullscreen
    1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games).
    1. Jack Hughes, United States National Team Development Program, center: The all-time leading scorer in the U.S. program, Hughes has been the most talked about player in this draft. He plays the game with exceptional speed, and can hang onto the puck until finding an opening to make a play. He dominated at the recent under-18 world championships (20 points in seven games). Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice.
    2. Kaapo Kakko, TPS (Finland), right wing: Kakko, 18, already has the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and strength to play against men in Finland, and should make the transition to the NHL quickly. He handles the puck well, and is capable of driving hard to the net or creating offense off the rush. Mature on and off the ice. Chris Barry, Sputnik via Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed.
    3. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL), center: A big (6-foot-3), strong center who complements his wingers well and has the frame to add more weight and strength. Cozens is an exceptional skater for his size and plays with good speed. Western Hockey League
    Fullscreen
    4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He’s the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively.
    4. Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL), defenseman: If the Red Wings are looking for the best defenseman in the class, Byram has generally been considered that all season. He’s the type of offensive defenseman that NHL teams crave these days, transporting the puck, passing, and a capable goal-scorer. Still has a lot to learn defensively. Western Hockey League
    Fullscreen
    5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn’t afraid to go into corners.
    5. Trevor Zegras, USNTDP, center: Another potential impact player in the talent-rich Team USA program, Zegas is a 6-foot center who formed a dominant 1-2 combo with Jack Hughes. Zegras is a pass-first offensive player who can play a physical style and isn’t afraid to go into corners. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
    Fullscreen
    6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin’s stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick.
    6. Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia), right wing: He was mentioned as a sure-fire top-three pick the entire season, but Podkolzin’s stock has dropped recently. His play in recent months left some scouts unimpressed, and he was a bit too individualistic. Still, Podkolzin checks too many boxes not to be an early pick. Rich Lam, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there’s a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards.
    7. Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL), center: Dach is a 6-foot-4 center who has to grow into his body (only 198 pounds), but there’s a lot to be excited about, given his long reach, playmaking ability (48 assists in 62 games), growing physical game, and strong play along the boards. Steve Hiscock, Saskatoon Blades
    Fullscreen
    8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class.
    8. Philip Broberg, AIK (Sweden), defenseman: He’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman who skates with the puck so well and has the vision to make unexpected plays. Needs to grow into his body (203 pounds), but is very sound defensively, using his instincts and stick to break up plays. Some scouts feel Broberg (4) is the No. 1 defenseman in this class. Codie McLachlan, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season’s dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team’s best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what’s noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice.
    9. Alex Turcotte, USNTDP, center: Another of the impact players off this season’s dominant USA program, Turcotte missed some of the first half of the season with injuries but was among the team’s best players after he returned. Plays with speed, but what’s noticeable is his ability to play exceptionally at both ends of the ice. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
    Fullscreen
    10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn’t have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level.
    10. Matthew Boldy, USNTDP, right wing: Boldy is a versatile winger who can play up and down the lineup, while not losing his ability to put up big offensive numbers. Boldy doesn’t have blinding speed, but he is adept at creating space for himself and is effective in tight quarters. Scouts like his potential at the next level. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
    Fullscreen
    11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there’s a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead.
    11. Peyton Krebs, Kootenay (WHL), center: Krebs is a high-level offensive player, a fine passer, but what stands out is his aggressiveness and his ability to make plays in small spaces. Krebs has great instincts, and many scouts say there’s a higher ceiling in his game in the years ahead. Western Hockey League
    Fullscreen
    12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn’t big, but he plays big.
    12. Cam York, USNTDP, defenseman: Maybe a bit overshadowed on the dominant USA national team, York is a prototypical, modern-day defenseman, capable of moving the puck, finding open teammates, and playing the game at warp speed. Headed to Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound York isn’t big, but he plays big. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
    Fullscreen
    13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you’ve seen Caufield play, you’re struck by the size. He’s only 5-foot-7. But don’t let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net.
    13. Cole Caufield, USNTDP, right wing: If you’ve seen Caufield play, you’re struck by the size. He’s only 5-foot-7. But don’t let that scare you, as Caufield has the acumen to consistently find ways to score goals. His release is quick, but Caufield also does a great job going to the net. Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program
    Fullscreen
    14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn’t likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there’s great potential down the road.
    14. Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL), center: Not big (6 feet, 170 pounds), but Suzuki is an exciting prospect because of his ability to distribute the puck (50 assists, 75 points) and play so patiently and creatively. Suzuki isn’t likely to come right into the NHL and star, but there’s great potential down the road. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
    Fullscreen
    15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter.
    15. Pavel Dorofeyev, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Russia), left wing: A string bean (6 feet, 163 pounds) who needs to add strength, Dorofeyev dominated in Russian junior (31 points in 19 games), showing tremendous instincts in how to use his linemates. One criticism about Dorofeyev (27) currently is he plays too much on the perimeter. Melanie Duchene, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn’t an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he’s become a fine passer.
    16. Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton (OHL), left wing: The former Little Caesars and Compuware player moved to the OHL and was a 51-goal scorer (in 67 games), displaying one of the best shots in this class. Kaliyev isn’t an elite skater, but he can keep up, and he’s become a fine passer. Terry Wilson, OHL Images.
    Fullscreen
    17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot.
    17. Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL), center: A dynamic scorer (64 assists, 102 points) in 53 games, Newhook dominated with his speed and ability to create offense. Newhook is exceptional with the puck on his stick and he plays fast. He has a sneaky, explosive shot. Kyle Robinson Photography
    Fullscreen
    18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn’t dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he’s going to be a pro for many years.
    18. Ville Heinola, Lukko (Finland), defenseman: Heinola (right) has been a riser in recent weeks in some mock drafts and lists. Not big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) Heinola is a quick-strike player who is one of those prospects who doesn’t dominate in any facet – but is very good at everything. Maybe not a star, but he’s going to be a pro for many years. Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He’s not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn’t elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He’s another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick.
    19. Bobby Brink, Sioux City (USHL), right wing: He’s not particularly big (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and his skating isn’t elite, but Brink was superb this season (35 goals, 68 points) in 43 games and he plays fearlessly. He’s another winger who can create offense, a dangerous threat with the puck on his stick. Jim Utterback, Bryce Griffin, Hickling Images
    Fullscreen
    20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he’s physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking.
    20. Raphael Lavoie, Halifax (QMJHL), right wing: Lavoie (50) is another of those big (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) Quebec junior players who are prolific offensively (73 points in 62 games), but gives scouts pause because he’s physically bigger than opponents in an offensive league where defense is lacking. David Chan, Halifax Mooseheads
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Trade

      This weekend has become the busiest time of the year when it comes to trading.

      With the salary cap for next season likely being revealed Saturday — modestly increased to about $82 million — teams will need to make moves to get under the cap, or strengthen rosters up to the cap.

      Teams also will want to move up in the draft.

      The Vancouver Canucks, hosting this draft, are rumored to be wanting to move upward from their current No. 10 slot.

      There’s been speculation this week the Canucks are eyeing the Red Wings’ No. 6 spot, with the two front offices looking to find the right pieces for a swap.

      The Red Wings would have the room to house a player’s inflated contract from a roster looking to unload, but only if a key prospect is attached to that older player, giving the Wings another valuable piece in their rebuild.

      Preparing for free agency

      Free agency begins July 1, but the interview period for unrestricted free agents to speak with teams other than their own will open Sunday at 12:01 a.m. (EST).

      The restricted free-agent period — and there are some big-name restricted free agents this summer that could entice teams despite the quantity of draft picks they’d lose — opens three days later on June 26 at 12:01 a.m. (EST).

      During this period pending free agents are able to meet with prospective teams — but not permitted to discuss contract terms.

      Yzerman is cautious about jumping in the free-agent pool just yet, with where the Red Wings currently are in their development.

      “We have spots on the roster available,” Yzerman said. “Before doing it through trade, I would look at free agency to fill those roster spots. We also do want to have some opportunity for our younger players to fill those spots.

      “But I’m not going to sign a free agent just to sign a free agent. The player has to fit what we’re trying to do. The term of the contract and the value (of the contract) have to fit.

      “I can’t tell you how active we’re going to be. But we’re certainly going to reach out to players and agents of guys we think could fit into what we’re doing.”

      NHL Entry Draft

      ► When: First round, 8 p.m. Friday, Rounds 2-7, 1 p.m. Saturday

      Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

      TV: Friday, NBCSN; Saturday, NHL Network

      Red Wings: Ten picks — First round (No. 6), three in second round (Nos. 35, 54 and 60), third round (No. 66), fourth round (No. 97), two in fifth round (Nos. 128, 143), sixth round (No. 159) and seventh round (No. 190).

      ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @tkulfan

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE