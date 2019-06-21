John Niyo and Ted Kulfan preview the NHL Draft with TSN director of scouting Craig Button and John Wroblewski, the coach of the USNTDP U-18 team. The Detroit News
The Detroit Red Wings take another big step forward in their rebuilding efforts on Friday night with the No. 6 pick in the NHL Draft. You can follow all of the picks, news and developments with live updates from Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
NHL DRAFT
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
TV: NBCSN
Format: First round Friday, rounds 2-7 Saturday
MORE COVERAGE
Red Wings bring 'best player available' philosophy, plenty of picks into NHL draft
Red Wings could have their pick from this magnificent seven
Steve Yzerman unsure about more changes in Red Wings' front office
Ted Kulfan's 2019 NHL mock draft
Steve Yzerman on draft strategy, trades, Red Wings’ rebuild, free agency, more
10 questions with Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman
FIRST ROUND
1. New Jersey
2. N.Y. Rangers
3. Chicago
4. Colorado
5. Los Angeles
6. Detroit
7. Buffalo
8. Edmonton
9. Anaheim
10. Vancouver
11. Philadelphia
12. Minnesota
13. Florida
14. Arizona
15. Montreal
16. Colorado
17. Vegas
18. Dallas
19. Ottawa
20. Winnipeg
21. Pittsburgh
22. Los Angeles
23. N.Y. Islanders
24. Nashville
25. Washington
26. Calgary
27. Tampa Bay
28. Carolina
29. Anaheim
30. Boston
31. Buffalo
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.