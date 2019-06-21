CLOSE John Niyo and Ted Kulfan preview the NHL Draft with TSN director of scouting Craig Button and John Wroblewski, the coach of the USNTDP U-18 team. The Detroit News

Jack Hughes (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Detroit Red Wings take another big step forward in their rebuilding efforts on Friday night with the No. 6 pick in the NHL Draft. You can follow all of the picks, news and developments with live updates from Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

NHL DRAFT

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV: NBCSN

Format: First round Friday, rounds 2-7 Saturday

MORE COVERAGE

FIRST ROUND

1. New Jersey

2. N.Y. Rangers

3. Chicago

4. Colorado

5. Los Angeles

6. Detroit

7. Buffalo

8. Edmonton

9. Anaheim

10. Vancouver

11. Philadelphia

12. Minnesota

13. Florida

14. Arizona

15. Montreal

16. Colorado

17. Vegas

18. Dallas

19. Ottawa

20. Winnipeg

21. Pittsburgh

22. Los Angeles

23. N.Y. Islanders

24. Nashville

25. Washington

26. Calgary

27. Tampa Bay

28. Carolina

29. Anaheim

30. Boston

31. Buffalo